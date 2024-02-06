FYI 11-3-19

Fall dinner to be held

St. Lawrence Parish in New Hamburg, Missouri, will hold a turkey dinner and country store 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The menu includes turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, buttered potatoes, slaw, green beans homemade desserts and drink. Carryouts are available.

Free community meal is planned

In honor of Giving Tuesday, 8-year-old Benny Arends is going to participate in Giving Tuesday for Kids by preparing and serving a free community meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at New McKendree South Campus. Spaghetti will be served. It is open to all in the community but Benny wants to be sure to serve those whoa re hungry or lonely. A free-will donation will be accepted for those who would like to give. All monies collected will be donated to the Jackson R2 Power Park and Hero Pack programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer contact Melida Arends at (573) 587-5625 or melinda_arends@yahoo.com.

Fall festival and dinner to be held

St. Joseph Parish of Apple Creek will hold it's Fall Festival and Dinner from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The buffet-style dinner includes: pork sausage, backbone & sauerkraut, chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings and homemade pie. Carry-outs available.

Sausage dinner planned

A sausage dinner will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Serving begins at 3:30 p.m.