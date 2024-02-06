FYI 11-3-19

St. Lawrence Parish in New Hamburg, Missouri, will hold a turkey dinner and country store 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The menu includes turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, buttered potatoes, slaw, green beans homemade desserts and drink. Carryouts are available.
In honor of Giving Tuesday, 8-year-old Benny Arends is going to participate in Giving Tuesday for Kids by preparing and serving a free community meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at New McKendree South Campus. Spaghetti will be served. It is open to all in the community but Benny wants to be sure to serve those whoa re hungry or lonely. A free-will donation will be accepted for those who would like to give. All monies collected will be donated to the Jackson R2 Power Park and Hero Pack programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer contact Melida Arends at (573) 587-5625 or melinda_arends@yahoo.com.
St. Joseph Parish of Apple Creek will hold it's Fall Festival and Dinner from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The buffet-style dinner includes: pork sausage, backbone & sauerkraut, chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings and homemade pie. Carry-outs available.
A sausage dinner will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Serving begins at 3:30 p.m.
The menu includes whole-hog sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, apple butter, dessert and drinks. Carry outs available. Sponsored by Hanover Lutheran Church Men's Club.
St. Augustine School's annual chicken and dumpling carry-out lunch is scheduled for Nov. 25. Brown bag lunch consisting of homemade chicken & dumplings, green beans, cole slaw, roll and cookie.
Contact the office, (573) 264-4644 or any student to place your order by Nov. 4.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation's annual spaghetti day will be held Thursday. Serving will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arena Building. The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Proceeds benefit the various improvements to the Parks & Recreation Department facilities and programs.
American Legion Post 63 will hold the annual ham and bean dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Louis K. Juden American Legion Post 63, 2731 Thomas Drive, in Cape Girardeau. Menu includes all you can eat ham and beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drinks. Tickets may be obtained by calling (573) 335-4568. Carry outs will be available.
