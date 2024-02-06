All sections
FeaturesNovember 28, 2020

FYI 11-29-20

CrossRoads Baptist Church in Jackson will hold a family-friendly Christmas adventure 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. There will be a Christmas-lighted walk through our hike and bike trail; visits with Santa; favorite characters handing out treats; Christmas carolers; a live nativity; tractor hayrides; a Christmas concert; roast-your-own hot dogs; bonfire; hot cocoa. The event is free and open to the community.The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m...

Church to host Christmas event

CrossRoads Baptist Church in Jackson will hold a family-friendly Christmas adventure 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. There will be a Christmas-lighted walk through our hike and bike trail; visits with Santa; favorite characters handing out treats; Christmas carolers; a live nativity; tractor hayrides; a Christmas concert; roast-your-own hot dogs; bonfire; hot cocoa. The event is free and open to the community.The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Evert to speak at family-based event

Chastity Project and the Southeast MO Catholic Youth Ministers will host Jason Evert, who will present "Purified," a family-based event that invites parents, teens and young adults to learn about God's plan for love. It will be 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

Evert is a world-renowned Catholic author, speaker and founder of Chastity Project. He will present his message of chastity and love followed by a time of prayer, adoration and the sacrament of reconciliation. All attendees will receive a goodie bag of free chastity resources. For more information and to order tickets, go to chastity.com/purified

Virtual seminar on evergreens to be held

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual seminar about evergreens in winter 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. In December, the wind is cold and the trees are bare... well, most of the trees. Some trees keep their leaves through the cold, winter months. Missouri is home to many tree species, but few evergreens are native. Tune in to learn which ones are.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/ southeastevents or call (573) 579-7467.

Wreath decorating class to be held

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a wreath-making seminar. Times are 9 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Dec. 5.

Deck the halls with boughs of holly ... the holidays are just around the corner, and we're in the mood to decorate. You will use nature's resources to create wonderful winter wreaths, swags and garlands. You provide a grapevine wreath (the size and shape you want), and we'll provide everything else. Some tools,(pruners, pliers, gloves and wire cutters) will be available to use, or you can bring your own.

To ensure the safety of all, masks are required and participants will social distance.

To register or for more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 579-7467.

Virtual program on woodpeckers planned

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual program on Missouri's woodpeckers 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

While many of our songbirds are vacationing in tropical weather, our hardy woodpeckers are still at work on the bare trees of our forests. Come join us for an virtual introduction to our woodpeckers, which are most visible during the cool winter weather, and learn how you can build habitat to attract them. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

