FYI 11-28-21

Cape History Center to hold indoor Nativity walk

The Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson will hold an indoor Nativity walk. It will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except Dec. 4, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through Dec. 31. It will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The exhibit features a tree for each symbol of the Nativity: Happy birthday Jesus tree, a Mary tree, a Joseph tree, a donkey treet, a lamb tree. And there are Nativity scene collections as well as other Christmas collections.

Parade of Lights to be held

Old Town Cape will host the 29th annual parade beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. The parade them is "Ringing in the holidays with Old Town Cape." Old Town Cape is grateful that the parade will resume this year and will honor and celebrate essential workers that have served the community. The parade will being at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard and will continue east down Broadway turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lost across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.

Missouri trout will be discussed

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold All 'Bout Trout, a virtual seminar, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

While bass, catfish and bluegill get sluggish in the cold winter water, trout are in peak season. Join us for an overview of all things Missouri trout. Topics will include gearing up, techniques, regulations, and where MDC may stock trout in streams and ponds near you. This program is open to all ages but is most appropriate for ages 10 years old and older. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive the link to the virtual program. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Symphony and choirs to give concert

The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony and choirs will perform their "Marvelous Melodies" concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.

This program will present memorable, exuberant works for symphonic orchestra as well as spirited, enchanting choral works. For more information and to order tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

S.A.L.T. Christmas party to be held

Cape Girardeau County senior citizens are invited to join Seniors and Lawmen Together for the annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Eagle Club. Enjoy music, snacks, door prizes, fellowship and fun.

Oliver House Museum to hold tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson has been decorated for Christmas and will hold a candlelight tour from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and regular tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, and 19.

Santa Claus will be at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m., on Dec. 5.

The staff/docents have put up the decorations and lighted the trees. They will give you the ultimate holiday tour through the historical Victorian Home in uptown Jackson.

Community dance and social planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Arena Building. The Jerry Ford Combo and Orchestra will provide the music. There is a big dance floor, plenty of seating and concessions available.

S.T.A.R. Christmas will be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold the S.T.A.R. Christmas with Friends from 6 to 8 p.m.m Thursday at the 4-H Exhibit Hall in Arena Park.

S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly and events are free. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members that will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339-6340.