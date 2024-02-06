FYI 11-28-21

The Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson will hold an indoor Nativity walk. It will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except Dec. 4, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through Dec. 31. It will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5.
The exhibit features a tree for each symbol of the Nativity: Happy birthday Jesus tree, a Mary tree, a Joseph tree, a donkey treet, a lamb tree. And there are Nativity scene collections as well as other Christmas collections.
Old Town Cape will host the 29th annual parade beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. The parade them is "Ringing in the holidays with Old Town Cape." Old Town Cape is grateful that the parade will resume this year and will honor and celebrate essential workers that have served the community. The parade will being at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard and will continue east down Broadway turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lost across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold All 'Bout Trout, a virtual seminar, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
While bass, catfish and bluegill get sluggish in the cold winter water, trout are in peak season. Join us for an overview of all things Missouri trout. Topics will include gearing up, techniques, regulations, and where MDC may stock trout in streams and ponds near you. This program is open to all ages but is most appropriate for ages 10 years old and older. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive the link to the virtual program. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony and choirs will perform their "Marvelous Melodies" concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.
This program will present memorable, exuberant works for symphonic orchestra as well as spirited, enchanting choral works. For more information and to order tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Cape Girardeau County senior citizens are invited to join Seniors and Lawmen Together for the annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Eagle Club. Enjoy music, snacks, door prizes, fellowship and fun.
The Oliver House Museum in Jackson has been decorated for Christmas and will hold a candlelight tour from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and regular tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, and 19.
Santa Claus will be at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m., on Dec. 5.
The staff/docents have put up the decorations and lighted the trees. They will give you the ultimate holiday tour through the historical Victorian Home in uptown Jackson.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Arena Building. The Jerry Ford Combo and Orchestra will provide the music. There is a big dance floor, plenty of seating and concessions available.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold the S.T.A.R. Christmas with Friends from 6 to 8 p.m.m Thursday at the 4-H Exhibit Hall in Arena Park.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly and events are free. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members that will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339-6340.
The Lanford Wilson One-Acts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. onDec. 5 at the Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus.
This will feature the top five short plays form the Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival One-Act Competition.
For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.
Searchlight: What Child Is This? will be held at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
A different kind of Christmas Experience -- celebrate the holiday season in this interactive event as a unique blend of actors, musicians and visual artists share their gifts. There will be musical performances, monologues, poetry, videos, cookies, and even painting.
Admission is free, but please make reservations. For reservations call (573) 334-2869.
"Big Band Christmas Jukebox," will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
It is a festive collabortion featuring the talents of students in the Department of Music and the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Prodigy Leadership Academy will hold breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Cape First Church. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and beverage. The event also includes a live nativity from Lazy L Safari and pictures with Santa featuring a display from Egypt Mills Home Decor.
For more information, go to goprodiby.org or call (573) 803-9147,
Area crafters and vendors will have their good on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838. It is also the VFW Post 383 chili day. Chili and hot dogs will be avilable for eat in and carryout.
The Cape Girardeau Counservation Nature Center will hold a class, Nature's Winter Decor, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Deck the halls with boughs of holly ... the holidays are just around the corner and we're in the mood to decorate. We'll use nature's resources to create wonderful winter wreaths, swags, and garlands. You provide a grapevine wreath (you choose the size and shape you want), and we'll provide everything else to do your decorating. Grapevine wreaths can be found online or at local craft stores.
Sessions are 1 1/2 hours long. Tools will be provided (pruners, pliers and wire cutters). Some gloves will be available but you may want to bring your own leather or garden gloves. You may bring your own tools if you wish.
Masks are encouraged and participants will social distance. Each participant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
An old-fashioned Christmas walk will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 in Brazeau, Missouri. Stoll along illuminated pathways through this historic village. Enjoy more than 300 luminaries, many historic buildings, a live Nativity, the craft fair and sandwiches and desserts at Carrie's Tea House. You can mail a letter to San from the vintage post office and don't miss a s'more at the S'mores Hut. A Christmas sing-a-long will e held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Hemman Winery will also be open late.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.