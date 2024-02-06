FYI 11-27-22

The Old Town Cape Parade of Lights will be held at dusk, approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. The theme is "A Very Merry Christmas" and will follow Broadway from Capaha Park to Main Street to the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.
New Salem United Methodist Church will offer gift wrapping for the holidays. You can drop off your packages from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29; from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 and from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. A freewill donation will provide all the necessary items to do your gift wrappings.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Scott County will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Old Bethel Church, near Sikeston, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive fro 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. It will be held in the church's activity center. Please call (800) RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: HanoverLutheran to schedule an appointment.
Nativities from Around the World will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Hundreds of nativities depicting the biblical birth of Jesus Christ from many worldwide cultures will once again be on display. The event is family-friendly and wheelchair accessible. The church's temporary location is at 1732 North Kingshighway.
As part of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's 16-days of activism, the advocacy committee will host a candlelight vigil from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at Freedom Corner at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau to memorialize the women in Missouri who were murdered during 2021 by their significant other. Refreshments will be available following brief remarks, candle lighting ringing of a memorial bell and song of remembrance. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to a park pavilion.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold STAR Christmas Wonderland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the 4-H Building in Arena Park. Make ornaments, have hot chocolate, meet Santa, put up the tree and dance with friends.
Oliver House Museum in Jackson will have special hours for the Christmas holiday. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the house will be open for Christmas tours from 1 to 4 p.m. and Santa Claus will be at the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. A candlelight tour will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Other dates and times the museum is open for tours is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The house has recently been updated and is decorated for Christmas with trees, lights and other holiday decor.
Guests are invited to visit Downtown Cape Girardeau for the 20th annual Downtown Holiday Open House sponsored by Old Town Cape from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Businesses will be decorated and filled with holiday merchandise, in-store deals and special events. Grab your family and have a professional photo taken with Santa Claus provided by Luxe Magnolia. Then experience Santa's workshop with children's activities by Discover Playhouse and conductor Michael. This portion of the event will be located next to the Christmas tree at Vasterling Suites courtyard. After you have finished with Santa's Workshop, head down to the lot at 35 S. Spanish St. and catch a ride on the beautiful horse-drawn carriage provided by Hileman Carriage Service, listen to live music by Logan Chapman and grab a hot drink from Molon Latte on site.
Nate Bargatze, The Rain Check Tour, will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Show Me Center. Hailed this year as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up" by the Atlantic Magazine and a "Rising Star" by CBS Morning, 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster will be on stage. His comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 10 appearances on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Tickets are on sale at showmecenter.biz and by phone at (573) 651-5000..
Winter Wonderland of Treasures Craft Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Denis Parish Center in Benton, Missouri. Featured crafts include woodworking, quilts, toys, Christmas crafts of all kinds, Rada, home-made candies and goodies, roseries, sweatshirts and T-shirts, Scentsy, 31 Handbags and much more. There will also be a raffle giveaway. Food will be home-made with breakfast items and lunch, desserts of all kinds and drinks.
Old Town Cape will host an outdoor holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the courtyard area of The Indie House and on North Frederick Street between Broadway and Themis Street. It will feature vendors that offer locally grown, handcraft and homemade products such as winter produce, baked goods, candies and artisans crafts. Vendors will also accept holiday baking orders or orders for customized gifts. Guests can expect to find their favorite Cape Riverfront Market vendors as well as new seasonal vendors. There will be live holiday music and live dance demonstrations from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. The Grinch will be on site under the balloon arch for professional photos by Luxe Magnolia and First Missouri State Bank will be on site with a free hot chocolate bar. There will be additional food vendors added to this year's event.
A Christmas bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Crossroads Church in Jackson. There will be a large variety of vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase and there will be a local sweets vendor. There will also be a raffle for door prizes. The proceeds will support the Redeemed Women's Ministry at the church and their efforts to support foster families in the community.
The Exclesior Lodge in Jackson will hold its annual chili day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Chili, pie and a drink will be served with additional chili and hot dogs available for extra purchase. The lodge is located at 204 South High Street.
The Brazeau Old-Fashioned Christmas Walk will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in Brazeau, Missouri. There will be a live nativity, craft fair, refreshments and baked goods. Make s'mores and hot chocolate at the S'mores Hut. Have some holiday cheer at Hemman Winery. Walk through the lighted pathways with more than 300 luminaries. Join in the Christmas carol sing at the Brazeau Presbyterian Church with Gary Helle. Most of the proceeds go towards the upkeep of the historic buildings in the village.
The Notre Dame regional High School mixed chorus/band will hold a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the King Hall at the high school.
