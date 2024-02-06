FYI 11-27-22

Christmas parade to be held

The Old Town Cape Parade of Lights will be held at dusk, approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. The theme is "A Very Merry Christmas" and will follow Broadway from Capaha Park to Main Street to the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.

Gift wrapping available

New Salem United Methodist Church will offer gift wrapping for the holidays. You can drop off your packages from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29; from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 and from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. A freewill donation will provide all the necessary items to do your gift wrappings.

Mobile food pantry to be held

A mobile food pantry for residents of Scott County will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Old Bethel Church, near Sikeston, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive fro 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. It will be held in the church's activity center. Please call (800) RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: HanoverLutheran to schedule an appointment.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Craft Cards will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 You have a lot of friends and family and the library has a lot of card-making supplies. This drop-in event will feature three different card ideas for you to create and share with others. Registration is preferred but not required. To register, go to capelibrary.org/event/crafty-cards

Toddler Time will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. This interactive story time introduces toddlers to books, reading and language through stories, songs and activities. Learn fun ways to build the early literacy skills children need to learn to read.

Anime Club will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. Are you a fan of anime and manga? Want to get into anime but don't know where to start? Come join the after-hours anime club and learn about Japanese culture while enjoying all of your favorite shows. Register at capelibrary.org/event/anime-club-3 .

Every Child Ready to Read: Holiday paper fun will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3. Preschoolers are invited to drop in for holiday paper fun. Make your own gift bags, wrapping paper and holiday cards to share with family and friends. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/every-child-ready-to-read-3 .

Dyeing for Color: Final fiber project will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 3. This program is open to participants of the Dyeing for Color series and will focus on using your dyed fabric to start a finger weaving or crocheting project. Please bring all, or most, of your dyed sample skeins to this program as there will only be a small amount of dyed yard available.

Riverfront cleanup will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Cape Girardeau riverfront. Let's work together to keep our river clean. Come lend a helping hand and take part in the little pickup. Free t-shirts, snacks and drinks will be available.

Nativities to be displayed

Nativities from Around the World will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Hundreds of nativities depicting the biblical birth of Jesus Christ from many worldwide cultures will once again be on display. The event is family-friendly and wheelchair accessible. The church's temporary location is at 1732 North Kingshighway.

Candlelight vigil to be held

As part of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's 16-days of activism, the advocacy committee will host a candlelight vigil from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at Freedom Corner at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau to memorialize the women in Missouri who were murdered during 2021 by their significant other. Refreshments will be available following brief remarks, candle lighting ringing of a memorial bell and song of remembrance. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to a park pavilion.

STAR Christmas Wonderland to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold STAR Christmas Wonderland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the 4-H Building in Arena Park. Make ornaments, have hot chocolate, meet Santa, put up the tree and dance with friends.

Oliver House Museum is ready for Christmas

Oliver House Museum in Jackson will have special hours for the Christmas holiday. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the house will be open for Christmas tours from 1 to 4 p.m. and Santa Claus will be at the museum from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. A candlelight tour will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Other dates and times the museum is open for tours is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The house has recently been updated and is decorated for Christmas with trees, lights and other holiday decor.