featuresNovember 26, 2017
FYI 11-26-17
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org...

Bus trip to Grizzlies game Dec. 9 is planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.

Southeast Health Auxiliary to hold sale

Southeast Health Auxiliary, 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau, is sponsoring its Collective Goods sale Monday and Tuesday. A variety of items, including books, cookbooks, educational items and electronics will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Proceeds will be used to benefit hospital projects.

Benefit concert for Feed the Hungry set

The second annual Feed the Hungry benefit concert sill be held 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. There is no charge, however a free-will donation of money or canned/packaged foods will go to charity. Performers include Joyful Strings Mountain Dulcimers, Dan Cotner, Front Porch Players, Shelly and Michael Moore, Hammered Grannies and Barefoot on Sunday. For more information, call Ida Domazlicky at (573) 450-4569 or Robin Hankinson (573) 576-4134.

Healthy cooking class to be presented

A healthy cooking class will be presented 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 37 Doctors Park, Suite 2, in Cape Girardeau. The presentation will include chef Jared Houchins and Dr. Sandra Bollinger, a clinical pharmacist and certified diabetes educator. Cost is $10. For more information, call (563) 450-1263.

Craft show Saturday at VFW Post 3838

VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will hold a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Vendors can reserve tables by calling (573) 334-4438.

Bollinger Co. Historical Society needs help

The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.

Community
