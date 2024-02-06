FYI 11-26-17

Bus trip to Grizzlies game Dec. 9 is planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.

Southeast Health Auxiliary to hold sale

Southeast Health Auxiliary, 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau, is sponsoring its Collective Goods sale Monday and Tuesday. A variety of items, including books, cookbooks, educational items and electronics will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Proceeds will be used to benefit hospital projects.

Benefit concert for Feed the Hungry set

The second annual Feed the Hungry benefit concert sill be held 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. There is no charge, however a free-will donation of money or canned/packaged foods will go to charity. Performers include Joyful Strings Mountain Dulcimers, Dan Cotner, Front Porch Players, Shelly and Michael Moore, Hammered Grannies and Barefoot on Sunday. For more information, call Ida Domazlicky at (573) 450-4569 or Robin Hankinson (573) 576-4134.