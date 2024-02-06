FYI 11-22-20

Fall leaf scavenger hunt to be held

Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy nature. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will have a fall leaf scavenger hunt 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Celebrate the falling leaves by taking part in a leaf scavenger hunt.

Participants can pick up their leaf booklet and then head outside to discover the many types of leaves on the forest floor. Please remember to wear a mask if you are indoors and practice social distancing.

For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Learn how to hunt for a dinosaur

Have you ever wondered how the earliest Americans were able to take large game? The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a dinosaur hunt 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Try your hand at the earliest weapon system, the atlatl. This tool predates the bow and arrow by thousands of years but can be just as effective with a little practice. Join staff in front of Nature Center building for open time on our atlatl range and see if you have what it takes to hunt a mastodon for dinner. All equipment provided.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Fall family festival to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a fall family festival 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Shawnee Park Center. This family event includes hayrides, a bonfire, weenie roast, s'mores and more.