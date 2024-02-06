FYI 11-22-20

Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy nature. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will have a fall leaf scavenger hunt 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Celebrate the falling leaves by taking part in a leaf scavenger hunt.
Participants can pick up their leaf booklet and then head outside to discover the many types of leaves on the forest floor. Please remember to wear a mask if you are indoors and practice social distancing.
For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Have you ever wondered how the earliest Americans were able to take large game? The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a dinosaur hunt 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Try your hand at the earliest weapon system, the atlatl. This tool predates the bow and arrow by thousands of years but can be just as effective with a little practice. Join staff in front of Nature Center building for open time on our atlatl range and see if you have what it takes to hunt a mastodon for dinner. All equipment provided.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a fall family festival 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Shawnee Park Center. This family event includes hayrides, a bonfire, weenie roast, s'mores and more.
Sponsored by Southern Convenience Stores and Saint Francis Healthcare System. No pre-registration is required for this fun fall event. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/fallfamilyfestival or call (573) 339-6340.
"Aww, Just Stuff It" will be held 6 to 7:15 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Whole grains make wonderful side dishes and stuffing. There are many ways to use these nutritious options to enhance meals. Learn more about healthier holidays or just lighter comfort meal options. Healthy Cooking Classes are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond, MS, RD, LD. Class size is limited to 10 participants and pre-registration is required. Click on SEhealth.org/Events or call (573) 986-4440 to register.
Experienced anglers know some of the largest lunkers of the year are pulled from the water during winter. A virtual winter bass skills will be held 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be presented by Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. You will learn where to fish and what lures to use when the thermometer bottoms out. Whether you fish for smallmouth, largemouth or spotted bass, this program is sure to give you the edge this winter and may even help to get that photo of a lifetime to brag about.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Gobble, gobble!! Get ready for your Thanksgiving celebration by making an awesome turkey with Riverside Regional Library's Mrs. A. Craft kits are available at all Riverside Regional Library branch. The tutorial will be available on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
