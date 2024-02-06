All sections
featuresNovember 19, 2022
FYI 11-20-22
Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will met from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Steck House at 206 East Washington Street in Jackson. A presentation will be given by Sarah Geringer, Christian author, blogger and speaker. The presentation is titled How to use nature metaphors in your writing. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is welcome to attend.

Fall Family Festival planned

The city of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a Fall Family Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Shawnee Park Center. There will be hayrides, a bonfire, weenie roast, s'mores, hot drinks and more. No registration is required. For more information call (573) 339-6340 or visit cityofcape.org/fallfamilyfestival.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Tom Curren. He will present "Female Confederate partisans and Union military justice: The case of Drucilla Sappington. Curren is a history teacher at Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Adult story time will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Listen to several short stories from "Chicken soup for the Soul: The power of gratitude" and take home a craft kit.
  • Riverside book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Jackson branch. Join the discussion of "Sparks like Stars" by Nadia Hashimi.
  • Craft time will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Scott City branch. Create your own festive Christmas globe ornament. For more information on these events, go to riversideregionallibrary.org.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Missouri's venomous animals will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Venomous animals capture out imagination. They are often feared or persecuted but few of them really live up to their legendary status. Learn about the fascinating lives of some of our snakes, spiders and insects. You may even come awa with a new appreciation for these marvelously adapted animals.
  • Creature feature: Eastern snappy turtle will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Meet a common pond resident that can pack a powerful bite. Learn more about the eastern snapping turtle and how they benefit both people and their natural community.
  • #OptOutside #NatureBreak will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Forgo the mall and #OptOutside this BlackFriday. Disconnect from the hustle and the weband the screens and reconnect with nature. Drop by the nature center any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m and take a walk on the gratitude trail. The Ridgetop Trail will have stops for you to appreciate and learn about nature and how it impacts us. There will also be a scavenger hunt to test your sleuthing skills. Inside the nature center there will be a nature craft you can try and information about the benefits of nature.
  • Archery basics will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for ages 9 years old to 17 years old. This program will take place entirely outdoors so please dress for the weather. For more information on events held at the Conservation Nature Center, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
Genealogical society to meet virtually

The Cape County Gemealogical Society will meet vitually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 online. Marybeth Niederkorn will present her program on the extinct towns of Houk. See the genealogical society's Facebook page for access information.

Learn about graphic novels

Let's talk graphic novels: Manga madness will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Join Alli via Facebook as she shares some difference between Japanese manga and the graphic novels we're used to here in the United States plus some of her favorites. For more information go to capelibrary.org/events/lets-talk-graphic-novels-4.

Free Thanksgiving meal to be held

Curly's Kitchen, Ron Cook and Friends will hold a free holiday meal on Thanksgiving day at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. There are two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are required. Call Curly's Kitchen at (573) 204-3475 for reservations. Do not call the Jackson Elks Lodge. They will not accept reservations and will not have any information. There is no charge for this meal but donations will be accepted at the door if you insiet.

Art exhibition will be on display

Doodle Troop is an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State Universtity students Clayton Moser, Alexis Richardson, Alexis Howard, Pearl Duden, Peyton Smith and Nathan Gilpin that will be on display from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Thursday, Nov. 24; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Riverside Pottery Studio located at 121 South Main Street in Cape Girardeau. The artwork created for this show was made with the purpose of showing off the designs the students have created in efforts of making their own written stories. The show will consist of a multitude of character designs stemming from the narrative worlds the students have created. A reception or the show will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28.

Christmas tree lighting planned

Old Town Cape will hold a Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 at Vasterling Suites Courtyard at Broadway and Fountain Street.

Community
