FYI 11-20-22

Genealogical society to meet virtually

The Cape County Gemealogical Society will meet vitually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 online. Marybeth Niederkorn will present her program on the extinct towns of Houk. See the genealogical society's Facebook page for access information.

Learn about graphic novels

Let's talk graphic novels: Manga madness will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Join Alli via Facebook as she shares some difference between Japanese manga and the graphic novels we're used to here in the United States plus some of her favorites. For more information go to capelibrary.org/events/lets-talk-graphic-novels-4.

Free Thanksgiving meal to be held

Curly's Kitchen, Ron Cook and Friends will hold a free holiday meal on Thanksgiving day at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. There are two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are required. Call Curly's Kitchen at (573) 204-3475 for reservations. Do not call the Jackson Elks Lodge. They will not accept reservations and will not have any information. There is no charge for this meal but donations will be accepted at the door if you insiet.

Art exhibition will be on display

Doodle Troop is an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State Universtity students Clayton Moser, Alexis Richardson, Alexis Howard, Pearl Duden, Peyton Smith and Nathan Gilpin that will be on display from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Thursday, Nov. 24; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Riverside Pottery Studio located at 121 South Main Street in Cape Girardeau. The artwork created for this show was made with the purpose of showing off the designs the students have created in efforts of making their own written stories. The show will consist of a multitude of character designs stemming from the narrative worlds the students have created. A reception or the show will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28.

Christmas tree lighting planned

Old Town Cape will hold a Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 at Vasterling Suites Courtyard at Broadway and Fountain Street.