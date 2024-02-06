FYI 11-20-22

The Heartland Writers Guild will met from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Steck House at 206 East Washington Street in Jackson. A presentation will be given by Sarah Geringer, Christian author, blogger and speaker. The presentation is titled How to use nature metaphors in your writing. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is welcome to attend.
The city of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a Fall Family Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Shawnee Park Center. There will be hayrides, a bonfire, weenie roast, s'mores, hot drinks and more. No registration is required. For more information call (573) 339-6340 or visit cityofcape.org/fallfamilyfestival.
The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Tom Curren. He will present "Female Confederate partisans and Union military justice: The case of Drucilla Sappington. Curren is a history teacher at Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis.
The Cape County Gemealogical Society will meet vitually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 online. Marybeth Niederkorn will present her program on the extinct towns of Houk. See the genealogical society's Facebook page for access information.
Let's talk graphic novels: Manga madness will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Join Alli via Facebook as she shares some difference between Japanese manga and the graphic novels we're used to here in the United States plus some of her favorites. For more information go to capelibrary.org/events/lets-talk-graphic-novels-4.
Curly's Kitchen, Ron Cook and Friends will hold a free holiday meal on Thanksgiving day at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. There are two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are required. Call Curly's Kitchen at (573) 204-3475 for reservations. Do not call the Jackson Elks Lodge. They will not accept reservations and will not have any information. There is no charge for this meal but donations will be accepted at the door if you insiet.
Doodle Troop is an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State Universtity students Clayton Moser, Alexis Richardson, Alexis Howard, Pearl Duden, Peyton Smith and Nathan Gilpin that will be on display from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Thursday, Nov. 24; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Riverside Pottery Studio located at 121 South Main Street in Cape Girardeau. The artwork created for this show was made with the purpose of showing off the designs the students have created in efforts of making their own written stories. The show will consist of a multitude of character designs stemming from the narrative worlds the students have created. A reception or the show will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28.
Old Town Cape will hold a Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 at Vasterling Suites Courtyard at Broadway and Fountain Street.
