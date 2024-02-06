FYI 11-19-17

The River Valley Craft Club will hold its annual craft fair 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau.
The Christmas Arts & Crafts Extravaganza will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St., and the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. A $5 ticket will gain entrance to both locations.
Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, will hold its annual crafts, gifts and collectibles show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Admission is free.
Stooges Restaurant, 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, will provide a free Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday for anyone in need of food or companionship. There will be seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (573) 2014-7187.
There will be a Flip the Switch Party at Jackson City Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The activities before lighting the park Christmas displays will include horse-drawn wagon rides, games, crafts, bounce house and music near the tennis courts. The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the footbridge. Santa will arrive around 5:45 p.m. Most activities are free. In case of inclement weather, festivities will take place Saturday.
The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.