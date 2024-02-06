FYI 11-19-17

Stooges to host Thanksgiving Day meal

Stooges Restaurant, 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, will provide a free Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday for anyone in need of food or companionship. There will be seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (573) 2014-7187.

Flip the Switch Party at Jackson City Park

There will be a Flip the Switch Party at Jackson City Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The activities before lighting the park Christmas displays will include horse-drawn wagon rides, games, crafts, bounce house and music near the tennis courts. The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the footbridge. Santa will arrive around 5:45 p.m. Most activities are free. In case of inclement weather, festivities will take place Saturday.

Bollinger Co. Historical Society needs help

The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.

Bus trip to Grizzlies game Dec. 9 is planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.