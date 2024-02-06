All sections
FeaturesNovember 17, 2018

FYI 11-18-18

Because of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Jackson Sanitation Department will not operate on Thursday or Friday, according to a city of Jackson news release. For those whose garbage is usually collected on Thursday or Friday, trash instead will be picked up Nov. ...

Jackson announces holiday trash schedule

Because of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Jackson Sanitation Department will not operate on Thursday or Friday, according to a city of Jackson news release. For those whose garbage is usually collected on Thursday or Friday, trash instead will be picked up Nov. 26. Monday and Tuesday's trash will be collected on Nov. 27. The release also indicated that the Jackson Recycling center and yard waste pits will be closed Thursday and Friday, but will be open Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at 243-2300; or visit online at jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

Community
