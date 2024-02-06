FYI 11-15-20

Heart and lung screening to be held

SoutheastHEALTH will offer a Heart/Lung Screening with two components 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Southeast Hospital. The cardiac CT scan (calcium scoring) is for men and women over 35 who have one or more risk factors for heart disease -- smoking, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of heart disease (ages 50 and under). The lung screening is for men and women 55 to 80 who are current smokers or have quit within the past 15 years and have a 30-pack history (one pack a day for 30 years, two packs a day for 15 years, etc.). Appointments are required. To register, call (800) 800-5123.

'Hee Haw' is coming to Chaffee

Classy Chassy Country and Friends will present Hee Haw 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14 VFW Post 3127 in Chaffee, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concession stand will be open. It stars Classy Chassy Country (Becki & Leroy), Lisa Lankford, Shirley Slinkard, Deborah Sadler, Tim Cannon, Don Hester, John Schott, Dave Barberis and Steve Parker.

For more information, call (573) 270-2347.

Surviving the holidays will be discussed

Wondering how you will survive the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas? Are you dreading these holidays, knowing that everything has changed and that happy memories from past years can't be recreated?

LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold GriefShare: Surviving the holiday 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The seminar is especially for people who are grieving a loved one's death. You'll learn:

How to deal with the many emotions you'll face during the holidays

What to do about traditions and other coming changes

Helpful tips for surviving social events

How to discover hope for your future

For more information go to lacroixchurch.org, call (573) 339-0302, ext. 116 or email cwalton@lacroixchurch.org.

Grief support group to meet

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metzger, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Coping with Holidays and Special Dates." For more information, about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.