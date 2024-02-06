FYI 11-15-20

SoutheastHEALTH will offer a Heart/Lung Screening with two components 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Southeast Hospital. The cardiac CT scan (calcium scoring) is for men and women over 35 who have one or more risk factors for heart disease -- smoking, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of heart disease (ages 50 and under). The lung screening is for men and women 55 to 80 who are current smokers or have quit within the past 15 years and have a 30-pack history (one pack a day for 30 years, two packs a day for 15 years, etc.). Appointments are required. To register, call (800) 800-5123.
Classy Chassy Country and Friends will present Hee Haw 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14 VFW Post 3127 in Chaffee, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concession stand will be open. It stars Classy Chassy Country (Becki & Leroy), Lisa Lankford, Shirley Slinkard, Deborah Sadler, Tim Cannon, Don Hester, John Schott, Dave Barberis and Steve Parker.
For more information, call (573) 270-2347.
Wondering how you will survive the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas? Are you dreading these holidays, knowing that everything has changed and that happy memories from past years can't be recreated?
LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold GriefShare: Surviving the holiday 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The seminar is especially for people who are grieving a loved one's death. You'll learn:
For more information go to lacroixchurch.org, call (573) 339-0302, ext. 116 or email cwalton@lacroixchurch.org.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metzger, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Coping with Holidays and Special Dates." For more information, about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
Weight Management First Steps, an informative seminar to discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
Nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification will be discussed and you will receive details about the options HealthPoint Fitness offers to assist with this challenging effort. You will learn how our individualized approach evaluates your current fitness level, personal goals and medical issues before recommending any weight loss or fitness program. The program includes: Starting Point; Nutritional Coaching; Personal Training; and more. Pre-registration is required. Register online at SEhealth.org/classes-events or call (573) 986-4440.
Kelly High School will hold a cornhole tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 in the multipurpose room. Warm up will start at 9 a.m. Boards and bags will be provided.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle and the concession stand will be open. There will also be a bake sale and cake auction sponsored by Kelly High School class of 2022.
For more info call (573) 545-3541 ext, 243 or email lindsey.limbaugh@kellyhawks.org.
Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau has partnered with Dollar General Store in Jackson to give free groceries to those in need. It will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Items are first come, first served.
VFW post 3838 in Cape Girardeau will honor men and women in law enforcement in Cape Girardeau County. There will be a dinner, silent auction and live music. All proceeds will be split between the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office and the Jackson Police Department.
Advance tickets are sale at VFW post 3838. For more information call (573) 382-1588.
