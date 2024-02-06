FYI 11-14-21

GriefShare: Surviving the holidays will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau.
Grieving? Know someone who is? When you are grieving a loved one's death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Our Surviving the Holidays seminar helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future. For more information, call or text Mary at (573) 429-5181.
"The Music of Robert Fruehwald" will be performed by Southeast Missouri State University faculty and students at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.
It is celebration of the music of award-winning Southeast composer Dr. Robert Fruehwald.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
1st Class Travel will hold information trip presentations
An Alaska cruise and land trip will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Immediately following the Alaska show, an Ireland trip for 2022 will be discussed.
The Alaska trip highlights for the trip are seven-night cruise to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, inside passage, Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay. The land portion of the tour will go Fairbanks, Denali National Park and Anchorage. This trip leaves Sept. 3.
The Ireland trip highlights are seven-night trip to Dublin, Christ Church Cathedral, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Dingle Peninsula, Cliffs of Mother, Whiskey Distillery and more. This trip leaves Nov. 1.
Islands of New England trip presentation will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Immediately following the New England trip presentation, a trip to Scotland and Ireland will be held.
The Islands of New England highlights are seven nights to Provide, Block Island, Newport, Plymouth Rock, Cape Cod, Hyannis, Nantucket, Provincetown, Martha's Vineyard and more. This trip leaves Oct. 14.
The Scotland and Ireland trip features a 12-night trip to Scotland including Edinburg, Military Tatto, Loch Ness, Urquhart Castle, Loch Lomond and more. Also, visit Belfast, the Titanic Experience, Giant's Causeway, The Causeway Coast Rail Journey, Derry, Glenveagh National Park, Armagh, and Bublic in Ireland. This trip leaves Aug. 21.
Itineraries, pricing and more will be discussed. RSVP by calling 1st Class Travel at (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual seminar, "Diggin' Deep into Ferns," from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Plant beauty is not just about showy flowers. Ferns never have colorful blooms, but as a group they are beautiful and fascinating. Let's dig deep into ferns and learn about these spore bearing plants; their life cycle, habitats and connections to wildlife. This program is developed for adults but children may learn quite a bit also.
Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will host a virtual adult DIY craft tutorial from noon t0 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Join Mrs. Sandy to make a cute little red wagon Christmas decoration. The instruction sheet is available at all Riverside branches. The program will be available on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
A S.T.A.R. Barnyard Dance will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals whoa re unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. Please register in advance with the number of participants and the number of staff members that will be attending.
For more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339-6340.
Shop with a Hero Girls Night Out Fund raiser will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jackson Civic Center.
Games will be played for prizes. You can order holiday gifts or home decor from which a percentage will be donated to benefit Shop with a Hero. The donations allow needy children to shop with local heroes such as law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders at the Cape Girardeau Walmart on Dec. 7. For more information, call Valerie Wondrick at (573) 335-4600, ext. 109 or go online for Becky Riney at signaturehomestyles.biz/riney.
"Fall for Dance" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov, 18 through 20 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.
An annual favorite featuring original choreography by faculty, guest artists and students providing the variety of dance audiences enjoy. The concert will include an original masterpiece by American modern dance legend Jose Lim--n in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Lim--n Dance Company.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
A medical trivia night will be held to benefit Samaritan Regional Health Clinic from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau.
Comedian Tom Cook of Cape Girardeau's Riverside Comedy will be the emcee.
Samaritan Regional Health Clinic is a free clinic devoted to making a difference in the Cape Girardeau community.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3G0wJhI
The Ultimate Aldean, a tribute to country singer Jason Aldean, will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.
You can purchase tickets at the casino's gift shop or by visiting cnty.com/cape-girardeau/entertainment/.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold its 51st Annual Christmas Craft Fair and Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Show Me Center and the Osage Centre.
More than 300 artisans and crafters will be selling unique handmade items.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Babes in the woods: Oh Deer! from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Nov.20. Learn the year-long story of white-tailed deer and participate in some antler-related antics.
Babes in the woods programs are designed to empower parents to introduce babies and toddlers up to 2 years old to the sights, sounds and texture of nature.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Sensory Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. Celebrate the sights, textures and smells of the fall season by participating in the sensory-friendly activities. These child-directed activities are designed top rovide many tactile opportunities through hands-on exploration. Feel free to come and go as you like. This program is geared towards families and children with special needs and sensory processing needs but all are welcome.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.