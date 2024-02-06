FYI 11-14-21

GriefShare seminar to be held

GriefShare: Surviving the holidays will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau.

Grieving? Know someone who is? When you are grieving a loved one's death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Our Surviving the Holidays seminar helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future. For more information, call or text Mary at (573) 429-5181.

Concert to be held

"The Music of Robert Fruehwald" will be performed by Southeast Missouri State University faculty and students at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.

It is celebration of the music of award-winning Southeast composer Dr. Robert Fruehwald.

For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Informational trip presentations planned

1st Class Travel will hold information trip presentations

An Alaska cruise and land trip will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Immediately following the Alaska show, an Ireland trip for 2022 will be discussed.

The Alaska trip highlights for the trip are seven-night cruise to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, inside passage, Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay. The land portion of the tour will go Fairbanks, Denali National Park and Anchorage. This trip leaves Sept. 3.

The Ireland trip highlights are seven-night trip to Dublin, Christ Church Cathedral, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Dingle Peninsula, Cliffs of Mother, Whiskey Distillery and more. This trip leaves Nov. 1.

Islands of New England trip presentation will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Immediately following the New England trip presentation, a trip to Scotland and Ireland will be held.

The Islands of New England highlights are seven nights to Provide, Block Island, Newport, Plymouth Rock, Cape Cod, Hyannis, Nantucket, Provincetown, Martha's Vineyard and more. This trip leaves Oct. 14.

The Scotland and Ireland trip features a 12-night trip to Scotland including Edinburg, Military Tatto, Loch Ness, Urquhart Castle, Loch Lomond and more. Also, visit Belfast, the Titanic Experience, Giant's Causeway, The Causeway Coast Rail Journey, Derry, Glenveagh National Park, Armagh, and Bublic in Ireland. This trip leaves Aug. 21.

Itineraries, pricing and more will be discussed. RSVP by calling 1st Class Travel at (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.

Nature Center to hold virtual class

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual seminar, "Diggin' Deep into Ferns," from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Plant beauty is not just about showy flowers. Ferns never have colorful blooms, but as a group they are beautiful and fascinating. Let's dig deep into ferns and learn about these spore bearing plants; their life cycle, habitats and connections to wildlife. This program is developed for adults but children may learn quite a bit also.

Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Adult craft tutorial to be held

Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will host a virtual adult DIY craft tutorial from noon t0 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Join Mrs. Sandy to make a cute little red wagon Christmas decoration. The instruction sheet is available at all Riverside branches. The program will be available on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Barnyard dance planned

A S.T.A.R. Barnyard Dance will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.