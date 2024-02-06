FYI 11-13-22

River Heritage Quilters' Build will hold its annual Quilts of Valor presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at LaCroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Eight veterans will be presented with quilts that have been hand made in their honor to show respect and thanks for the many years of service in the military.
A women's Bible study will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Burfordville Baptist Church. Discovering The Psalms is the theme.
PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16 at the Show Me Center. This is an action-packed, music-filled production. The heroic pups from the top[rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Tickets can be purchased at showmecenter.biz.
The United Way of Southeast Missouri and SEMO CPA Company will hold a lunch and learn maximize gifts to minimize taxes from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Join them for a free lunch and learn. Carly Bowles, Certified Public Accountant and owner of SEMO CPA Company will discuss reduce your taxable income with a year-end donation to United Way of Southeast Missouri; donate stock or appreciated non-cash assets instead of cash; develop a charitable giving strategy to maximize savings over multiple years. Pre-registration is required at unitedwayofsemo.org/taxes/
A mobile food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of resident. This food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Zalma General Baptist Church.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Randles General Baptist Church in Randles. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of resident. This food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Randles General Baptist Church.
First Baptist Church of Jackson will host a community-wide hymn sing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the church worship center. The event will feature a wide selection of some of the favorite hymns from the old church hymnals that have been enjoyed by all church denominations through the years. All churches and individuals in the area are encouraged to join for an evening of inspiration and fun as you join other voices in praise of the Lord. Refreshments will be served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the hymn sing.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a S.T.A.R. barnyard dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Osage Centre. Kick up your heels to some great music with great friends.
SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will hold Astronomy Reveals Creation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Nov. 17 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. What does the Bible have to say about Astronomy? Does the science of the cosmos support a big bang and billions of years or does it confirm biblical creation? Find out this and other subjects in this fascinating and highly visual DVD.
The Bollinger County Antique Tractor Club will have it's last ride of the season at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the farm of Jim Fulton. If you have any questions, please call the club president, Bill Gestring, at (314) 603-2298.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. The menu includes turkey, ham and all the fixings.