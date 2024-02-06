FYI 11-13-22

Quilts of Valor to be presented

River Heritage Quilters' Build will hold its annual Quilts of Valor presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at LaCroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Eight veterans will be presented with quilts that have been hand made in their honor to show respect and thanks for the many years of service in the military.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Sensory Craft Time will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join. Register at capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time-7/all

Preschool Picassos: Owl babies will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 14. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/preschool-picassos-2

Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. This is a casual coloring session with pages and colored pencils are provided.

Preschool story time will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. This story time is designed to help build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel board, dramatics and songs.

Let's talk teen books: A feast of books will be held via Facebook from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alli will share some deliciously good stories -- some with a bonus recipe inside that you can try yourself.

Teen vibe check will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. De-stress during this calm coloring hour for teens. Registration is not required.

Hot Takes: Family stories and genealogy will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. November is National Family Stories Month. Join the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society to learn how to start exploring your family's history, get a tour of the library's genealogy room and discover the many resources available to you as you begin to tell your family's story. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/hot-takes-3

Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. This online story time, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join library staff via Facebook Live at facebook.com/capelibrary/live

Science rocks: Sifting through nature will be held virtually from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Join Mrs. Hicks via Facebook for experiments to explore nature's filtering process, then pick up a free kit while supplies las to try it out for yourself. One kit per family, please. Register at capelibrary.org/event/science-rocks-4

Women's Bible study to be held

A women's Bible study will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Burfordville Baptist Church. Discovering The Psalms is the theme.

Riverside Regional Library events

A Thanksgiving party will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and enjoy festive treats and activities.

Adult coloring will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Benton, Missouri, branch. Take some time out of your week to relax and let your creative side show.

Chess will be played from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Scott City branch. If you don't know how to play chess, this is your chance to learn how.

Toddler Time will be held form 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Thanksgiving is almost here. Join Mrs. Melissa for "Being grateful, thankful and blessed" toddler time. Enjoy stories, activities and a take-and-make craft.

Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Perryville branch. Get together will other teens for a Friendsgiving potluck. Bring a dish of your choice to share.

Craft hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Stop in for a great, grateful Thanksgiving craft.

PAW Patrol Live to be held

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16 at the Show Me Center. This is an action-packed, music-filled production. The heroic pups from the top[rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Tickets can be purchased at showmecenter.biz.

Lunch and learn planned

The United Way of Southeast Missouri and SEMO CPA Company will hold a lunch and learn maximize gifts to minimize taxes from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Join them for a free lunch and learn. Carly Bowles, Certified Public Accountant and owner of SEMO CPA Company will discuss reduce your taxable income with a year-end donation to United Way of Southeast Missouri; donate stock or appreciated non-cash assets instead of cash; develop a charitable giving strategy to maximize savings over multiple years. Pre-registration is required at unitedwayofsemo.org/taxes/

Mobile food pantries to be held

A mobile food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of resident. This food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Zalma General Baptist Church.