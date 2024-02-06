All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresNovember 12, 2022
FYI 11-13-22
River Heritage Quilters' Build will hold its annual Quilts of Valor presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at LaCroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Eight veterans will be presented with quilts that have been hand made in their honor to show respect and thanks for the many years of service in the military...

Quilts of Valor to be presented

River Heritage Quilters' Build will hold its annual Quilts of Valor presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at LaCroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Eight veterans will be presented with quilts that have been hand made in their honor to show respect and thanks for the many years of service in the military.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Sensory Craft Time will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join. Register at capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time-7/all
  • Preschool Picassos: Owl babies will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 14. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/preschool-picassos-2
  • Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. This is a casual coloring session with pages and colored pencils are provided.
  • Preschool story time will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. This story time is designed to help build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel board, dramatics and songs.
  • Let's talk teen books: A feast of books will be held via Facebook from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alli will share some deliciously good stories -- some with a bonus recipe inside that you can try yourself.
  • Teen vibe check will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. De-stress during this calm coloring hour for teens. Registration is not required.
  • Hot Takes: Family stories and genealogy will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. November is National Family Stories Month. Join the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society to learn how to start exploring your family's history, get a tour of the library's genealogy room and discover the many resources available to you as you begin to tell your family's story. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/hot-takes-3
  • Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. This online story time, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join library staff via Facebook Live at facebook.com/capelibrary/live
  • Science rocks: Sifting through nature will be held virtually from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Join Mrs. Hicks via Facebook for experiments to explore nature's filtering process, then pick up a free kit while supplies las to try it out for yourself. One kit per family, please. Register at capelibrary.org/event/science-rocks-4

Women's Bible study to be held

A women's Bible study will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Burfordville Baptist Church. Discovering The Psalms is the theme.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • A Thanksgiving party will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and enjoy festive treats and activities.
  • Adult coloring will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Benton, Missouri, branch. Take some time out of your week to relax and let your creative side show.
  • Chess will be played from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Scott City branch. If you don't know how to play chess, this is your chance to learn how.
  • Toddler Time will be held form 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Thanksgiving is almost here. Join Mrs. Melissa for "Being grateful, thankful and blessed" toddler time. Enjoy stories, activities and a take-and-make craft.
  • Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Perryville branch. Get together will other teens for a Friendsgiving potluck. Bring a dish of your choice to share.
  • Craft hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Stop in for a great, grateful Thanksgiving craft.

PAW Patrol Live to be held

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16 at the Show Me Center. This is an action-packed, music-filled production. The heroic pups from the top[rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Tickets can be purchased at showmecenter.biz.

Lunch and learn planned

The United Way of Southeast Missouri and SEMO CPA Company will hold a lunch and learn maximize gifts to minimize taxes from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Join them for a free lunch and learn. Carly Bowles, Certified Public Accountant and owner of SEMO CPA Company will discuss reduce your taxable income with a year-end donation to United Way of Southeast Missouri; donate stock or appreciated non-cash assets instead of cash; develop a charitable giving strategy to maximize savings over multiple years. Pre-registration is required at unitedwayofsemo.org/taxes/

Mobile food pantries to be held

A mobile food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of resident. This food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Zalma General Baptist Church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Randles General Baptist Church in Randles. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of resident. This food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Randles General Baptist Church.

A community hymn sing planned

First Baptist Church of Jackson will host a community-wide hymn sing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the church worship center. The event will feature a wide selection of some of the favorite hymns from the old church hymnals that have been enjoyed by all church denominations through the years. All churches and individuals in the area are encouraged to join for an evening of inspiration and fun as you join other voices in praise of the Lord. Refreshments will be served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the hymn sing.

STAR Barnyard dance to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a S.T.A.R. barnyard dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Osage Centre. Kick up your heels to some great music with great friends.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship holds seminar

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will hold Astronomy Reveals Creation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Nov. 17 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. What does the Bible have to say about Astronomy? Does the science of the cosmos support a big bang and billions of years or does it confirm biblical creation? Find out this and other subjects in this fascinating and highly visual DVD.

Craft shows to be held

  • Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Notre Dame Regional High School. There will be more than 200 vendors in the main gym and King Hall. A refreshment stand will be selling food and baked goods plus Santa will be making a special stop on Sunday. Parents can take pictures of their children with Santa. For more information, contact Deana Pecord at semocraftshow@gmail.com.
  • Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and the Show Me Center. The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold the 52nd annual event. Attendees can find one-of-a kid treasures to get you ready for the holidays with purchase of homemade Christmas candies, fresh roasted nuts, savory holiday dips and sauces, honey, baked good, homemade jelly and salsa and fudge. It will also feature home enhancing decor like sculptures, gourmet dog treats and fashions, wearable art, wood items for every description, toys, knitted, quilted and baby apparel, wreaths and table decorations and an array of jewelry. One ticket is good for admission to both locations.
  • River Valley Craft Club will hold the Christmas Craft expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Arena Building. It will feature hundreds of crafters seling unique, hand-made items perfect for the gift-giving season.

Tractor club ride is planned

The Bollinger County Antique Tractor Club will have it's last ride of the season at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the farm of Jim Fulton. If you have any questions, please call the club president, Bill Gestring, at (314) 603-2298.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Babes in the Woods: Hide and seek will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Conservation Nature Center. Now you see them, now you don't. Animals of all kinds can blend in and hide in their habitats. Yow do they do that? You will find out by taking a close look at some of these animals in disguise.
  • Sensory Saturday will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Celebrate the sights, textures and smells of the fall season by participating in the center's sensory-friendly activities. These child-directed activities are designed to provide many tactile opportunities through hands-on exploration. Feel free to come and go as you like. This program is designed to be inclusive to children of all ages and abilities.

Thanksgiving meal to be held

Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. The menu includes turkey, ham and all the fixings.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy