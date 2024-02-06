FYI 11-12-17

Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive, will hold its annual three-day crafts, gifts and collectibles show Friday through Sunday. Admission is $2 Friday (5 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and free Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The show will have more than 200 vendors.
A craft show will be hosted by Apostolic Promise Church, 750 N. Mount Auburn Road, on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
A holiday bazaar will be held Saturday at the National Guard Amory, 2626 Independence St., to benefit the Veterans Home. The event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will have a variety of vendors and crafts, raffle and food. Admission is free.
The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.
Registration is being held for the Cape Girardeau boys and girls youth basketball leagues until Nov. 17. The league is for youth in first to eighth grade. Cost is $400 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or go online to cityofcape.org/basketball.
