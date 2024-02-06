FYI 11-12-17

Craft, gift, collectibles show at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive, will hold its annual three-day crafts, gifts and collectibles show Friday through Sunday. Admission is $2 Friday (5 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and free Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The show will have more than 200 vendors.

Apostolic Promise Church to hold craft show

A craft show will be hosted by Apostolic Promise Church, 750 N. Mount Auburn Road, on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Holiday bazaar to benefit Veterans Home

A holiday bazaar will be held Saturday at the National Guard Amory, 2626 Independence St., to benefit the Veterans Home. The event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will have a variety of vendors and crafts, raffle and food. Admission is free.