All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 12, 2017

FYI 11-12-17

Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive, will hold its annual three-day crafts, gifts and collectibles show Friday through Sunday. Admission is $2 Friday (5 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and free Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The show will have more than 200 vendors...

Craft, gift, collectibles show at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive, will hold its annual three-day crafts, gifts and collectibles show Friday through Sunday. Admission is $2 Friday (5 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and free Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The show will have more than 200 vendors.

Apostolic Promise Church to hold craft show

A craft show will be hosted by Apostolic Promise Church, 750 N. Mount Auburn Road, on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Holiday bazaar to benefit Veterans Home

A holiday bazaar will be held Saturday at the National Guard Amory, 2626 Independence St., to benefit the Veterans Home. The event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will have a variety of vendors and crafts, raffle and food. Admission is free.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bollinger Co. Historical Society needs help

The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.

Bus trip to Grizzlies game Dec. 9 is planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.

Registration for youth basketball leagues

Registration is being held for the Cape Girardeau boys and girls youth basketball leagues until Nov. 17. The league is for youth in first to eighth grade. Cost is $400 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or go online to cityofcape.org/basketball.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy