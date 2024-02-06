FYI 11-1-20

St Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri, will host a brown-bag fundraiser dinner 10:30 a.m, to 1 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 1). The menu consists of homemade chicken and dumplings, slaw, green beans, rolls and cookies. Carry-outs only.
The chilling of the air and changing of the leaves are the best signs of fall, but what causes the rainbow of autumn colors that brighten the season. Join The staff at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday for a virtual program: Colorfest -- all about fall colors for an in depth look at the science behind fall colors. You will learn what conditions make for particularly spectacular displays and what animals rely on the leaves once they fall.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218
This week at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, we're celebrating the colors of fall. What better way to see the changing trees than to hike through the forest. Enjoy the beautiful fall colors as you hike along the mighty Mississippi River on the east loop of the Peewah trail 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trail of Tearsat Trail of Tears State Park. This trail is 3.1 miles long and rated as intermediate. Ages 12 years old to 17 years old are welcome with a registered adult.
For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Nuts of Missouri will be the topic of a virtual conversation 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Crisp fall air and colorful leaves tell us it is time to harvest nuts. Missouri's trees provide us with some healthy and tasty treats. We will explore the varieties we have and how to use them.
For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Pinecone craft will be taught 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.
Pinecone crafts are for kids. Right? No! Why should they get all the fun? We will learn about pinecones and the trees that produce them. Afterwards we are planting and creating flowers out of pinecones. You can use these in a wide variety of home decor projects. Makes a great holiday gift.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual story time 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. You and your little one can watch and listen as the center's naturalists read a couple of nature stories. The program is designed for children up to 6-years old but is open for all ages.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold its annual spaghetti day 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building.
Meals will be available for dine in, take out or delivery. The meal includes spaghetti, mostacciloli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Proceeds will benefit the foundation's various improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department's facilities and programs.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.