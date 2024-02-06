FYI 11-1-20

Brown-bag fundraiser to be held

St Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri, will host a brown-bag fundraiser dinner 10:30 a.m, to 1 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 1). The menu consists of homemade chicken and dumplings, slaw, green beans, rolls and cookies. Carry-outs only.

Learn about fall colors

The chilling of the air and changing of the leaves are the best signs of fall, but what causes the rainbow of autumn colors that brighten the season. Join The staff at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday for a virtual program: Colorfest -- all about fall colors for an in depth look at the science behind fall colors. You will learn what conditions make for particularly spectacular displays and what animals rely on the leaves once they fall.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218

Color hike to be held at Trail of Tears State Park

This week at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, we're celebrating the colors of fall. What better way to see the changing trees than to hike through the forest. Enjoy the beautiful fall colors as you hike along the mighty Mississippi River on the east loop of the Peewah trail 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trail of Tearsat Trail of Tears State Park. This trail is 3.1 miles long and rated as intermediate. Ages 12 years old to 17 years old are welcome with a registered adult.

Missouri nuts to be discussed

Nuts of Missouri will be the topic of a virtual conversation 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Crisp fall air and colorful leaves tell us it is time to harvest nuts. Missouri's trees provide us with some healthy and tasty treats. We will explore the varieties we have and how to use them.