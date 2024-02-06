FYI 10-9-22

St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri, will celebrate St. Denis Day with a dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9. The menu includes kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dress, sweet potatoes, buttered potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert. Dine in and carry out available.
St. Anthony Parish in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The menu includes kettle beef, dumplings, dressing and all the trimmings plus drink and dessert.
A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Scott County at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sikeston First Baptist Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
A Heart Saver CPR certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching t4chnique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
The Neuro-therapy and Stroke Support Group will hold a seminar, Let your hands do the talking, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville. The ultimate goal is to equip local medical personnel and the community to assist the deaf people in our community. Many times, deaf people come into our lives or facilities and have no way of communicating. This seminar will allow you to learn to communicate with them. The Rev. John Reinke heads the deaf ministry and teaches American Sign Language to deaf and hearing people. He leads the establishing of Jesus Signs Workshops to train both hearing and deaf leaders on multiple levels. For tickets contact Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 2757552 or email tristate.group@yahoo.com.
The United Way 35th annual golf tournament will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Cape Girardeau Country Club. The theme is "Win the game of life with United Way" Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and players will tee off at noon. To register, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/golf-tournament.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's Haunted Hall of Horror will be open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15; Oct. 21 and 22; Oct. 28 and 29; and Oct. 31 at the Arena Building. This haunted house will take you on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the Arena Building. Those who enter should be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D freak show, an asylum, dolls that come alive and so much more. All ages are invited but children 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The Jarrek Stone Experience will be at Rude Dog Pub at 9 p.m. Friday. They will play Americana and folk music with a psychedelic twist.
The Community Counseling Center's Craft Beer Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Arena Park. Sample craft beers with man brands represented. There will be food and music. VIP and general admission tickets are available. VIP tickets will have access at 11 a.m. and general admission access will be form noon to 4 p.m.
New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold its fall dinner. The meal includes kettle beef and chicken and dress, plus all the fixings. This is a drive-through only dinner.
