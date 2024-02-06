FYI 10-9-22

Church dinner planned

St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri, will celebrate St. Denis Day with a dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9. The menu includes kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dress, sweet potatoes, buttered potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert. Dine in and carry out available.

Fall dinner to be held

St. Anthony Parish in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The menu includes kettle beef, dumplings, dressing and all the trimmings plus drink and dessert.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Join library staff for a casual coloring session where the pages and colored pencils are provided. It will be a fun atmosphere to color and socialize.

Halloween pins will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Safety pins and seed beads come together to make these fun Halloween accessories: Jack O' Lanterns, spiders, ghosts and witch's hats. Make one to keep and one to give as a gift. Registration is required by going to capelibrary.org/event/halloween-pins .

Let's talk tween books will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's the season for ghoulies and ghosties and long-leggedy beasties and things that go bump in the night, Grab a flashlight, pull the covers up over your heads and read past your bedtime with these great spooking books.

Health and wellness seminar: WALK-tober will be held from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the nature center trails. Walking is a great way to improve your health. Let's celebrate WALK-tober. Join nature center staff members for a walk and talk as you hike through the beautiful trails at the nature center. Grab your walking shoes and meet outside of the nature center.

Medicare 101 will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. Join library staff members for a free Medicare information session with Missouri CLAIM. CLAIM provides free, unbiased counseling and education to Missouri Medicare beneficiaries. Their volunteers receive extensive training and continuing education to become certified Medicare counselors. Registration required at capelibrary.org/event/medicare-101 .

Incredible insects will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Did you know that there are more insects in Missouri than all other animals combined? Discover what they are and why we need them. Join naturalists from the nature to center to investigate the many adaptations insects have that help them survive.

Science rocks will be held virtually from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15. To reserve a kit, register at capelibrary.org/event/science-rocks-3 . Join Mrs. Hicks on Facebook to get hand-son with science. One kit per family.

Conservation Nature Center events

Connecting to nature will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Leave your phone at home and take this chance to relax and reconnect with yourself and nature. Nature time is healing for everyone, an opportunity to slow down and focus. Several activities will be offered to ground yourself more fully, including yoga, nature journaling, walking and silence. This program is for adults. You may wish to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. A refillable water bottle is necessary and you may bring your own yoga mat if you wish.

Diggin' deep: I fall to pieces will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. It's fall and the trees and shrubs are blazing with autumn color. You'll take a look at the science behind this natural process and examples of some of Missouri's native trees and shrubs that provide spectacular fall color will be discusses. You will also learn ways to incorporate them into your own landscaping.

Creature feature: Eastern garter snake will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Meet a common backyard resident that sometimes takes us by surprise. Learn more about the eastern garter snake and why your backyard can be the perfect habitat.

Jams and jellies will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Discover the many different plants you can harvest through the year to make jams and jellies. Then you'll work together to make a couple of varieties to take home. All jars, fruit and other materials will be provided. If you have any allergy concerns, please email the instructor prior to the program date by going to mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186943 . Participants 12 years old through 17 years old must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Castor River float will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The Castor River is a minor stream that runs through the famous "pink rocks" near Fredericktown, Missouri, all the way to the lowlands of the Mississippi River plains. Join nature center personnel for the six-mile float that will last approximately five hours. It requires moderate level of fitness, as shallow gravel bars requires paddlers to enter and exit the kayak frequently. Skilled guides will provide instruction and previous experience is necessary. Kayaks, life jackets, paddles and duffle-sized dry bags will be provided. Participants will meet at the Conservation Nature Center and either ride with someone or drive separately to the put-in location which is about an one-hour drive. Participants will receive a welcome email with detained instructions and packing list prior to the trip.

Mobile food pantry to be held

A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Scott County at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sikeston First Baptist Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Heart Saver CPR certification class planned

A Heart Saver CPR certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching t4chnique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.