FYI 10-8-17

The annual St. Denis Day dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the St. Denis Parish Center, 135 N. Winchester in Benton, Missouri. The dinner is an all-you-can-eat buffet that will feature chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, chicken and dressing, sides and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger.
Zion Lutheran Church, Hwy. 61 in Perryville, Missouri, will hold a buffet-style dinner 3:30 to 7 p.m. today. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger. For more information, call (573) 204-1944.
Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its annual supper 3 to 7 p.m. today in Altenburg, Missouri. Dinner will include fried chicken, ham and chicken and dumplings. Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 6 to 10.
The SCIPP Seniors Fall Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Schocks Rental Hall, 116 E. Hickory St. in Scott City. The event will include lunch, prizes, games and demonstrations. For more information, call (573) 270-6700 or go online to scottcityscipp.com.
Scriptural Lutheran Church, 3587 County Rd. 635 in Cape Girardeau will hold a free chili and hot dog supper 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dessert and beverages also we be served, and there will be games for children. For more information, call (573) 803-8684.
The Chaffee German Days Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at Frisco Park, 800 S. Main in Chaffee, Missouri. The event will include a pageant with the following age groups: 0-12 months (boys and girls) -- Mini category; 1-3 years (boys and girls) -- Tiny category; 4-6 years (boys and girls) -- Little category; 7-9 years (girls) -- Junior category; 10-13 years (girls) -- Teen category; and ninth-12th grade (girls) -- Miss category.
The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, starting with the Mini category. Registration will start at 5:30 p.m. that evening. The deadline to entry will be Tuesday. Each category must have at least five entries before it will be held. The registration fee is $15 for 0 -- 13 years old and ninth through 12th grade will be $25. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group.
Registration forms will be available at Chaffee Banking Center (Bank of Advance) and Chaffee City Hall. For more information, contact Chaffee Banking Center at (573) 887-3551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lawless Harley Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Rd. in Scott City, will host Cruisin Out Cancer The Breast Poker Run Ever at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is at 10 a.m. with first bike out at 11 a.m. Cost is $15 for singles and $20 for couples. All proceeds benefit Pink Up.
St. Joseph Catholic School, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will hold its annual dinner auction at 5 p.m. Saturday in its gym. The menu will include a choice of steak or chicken with potato casserole, green beans, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. For more information, call Maria Lett at (573) 450-7827 or April Kluesner at (573) 837-0416.
The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association, 2307 Broadway, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy and beverages. Cost is $6 for adults and free for children 5 and younger.
St. Paul Lutheran School will host a 5K Reformation Run/Walk on Oct. 28 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Registration will be held 7 a.m. the day of the race, and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger by Oct. 14. Registration thereafter is $30 for adults. The proceeds will benefit the SPLS Class of 2018 class trip, Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation and Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Register at www.stpauljackson.com/5k.
A pickleball tournament for ages 50 and older will be held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. There will be brackets for men, women and mixed doubles. Registration deadline is Oct. 29. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
The ninth annual Tour de Shawnee bike ride will be held Oct. 28 at the Olive Branch Horseshoe Lake Community Center. The doors will open at 6 a.m. and the event will begin at 8 a.m. Competitions will be held for 15, 30, 45, 62 and 100 miles. Entry fee is $40, which includes a T-shirt and barbecue supper. For more information, go to the event's Facebook page or call Alexander County Tourism at (618) 776-5893 or (618) 776-5116.
