FYI 10-8-17

St. Denis Day dinner set for today

The annual St. Denis Day dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the St. Denis Parish Center, 135 N. Winchester in Benton, Missouri. The dinner is an all-you-can-eat buffet that will feature chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, chicken and dressing, sides and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Zion Lutheran Church to host buffet dinner

Zion Lutheran Church, Hwy. 61 in Perryville, Missouri, will hold a buffet-style dinner 3:30 to 7 p.m. today. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger. For more information, call (573) 204-1944.

Trinity Lutheran Church will hold annual supper

Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its annual supper 3 to 7 p.m. today in Altenburg, Missouri. Dinner will include fried chicken, ham and chicken and dumplings. Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 6 to 10.

SCIPP Seniors Fall Festival scheduled

The SCIPP Seniors Fall Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Schocks Rental Hall, 116 E. Hickory St. in Scott City. The event will include lunch, prizes, games and demonstrations. For more information, call (573) 270-6700 or go online to scottcityscipp.com.

Scriptural Lutheran Church to host chili supper

Scriptural Lutheran Church, 3587 County Rd. 635 in Cape Girardeau will hold a free chili and hot dog supper 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dessert and beverages also we be served, and there will be games for children. For more information, call (573) 803-8684.

Chaffee German Days pageants set

The Chaffee German Days Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at Frisco Park, 800 S. Main in Chaffee, Missouri. The event will include a pageant with the following age groups: 0-12 months (boys and girls) -- Mini category; 1-3 years (boys and girls) -- Tiny category; 4-6 years (boys and girls) -- Little category; 7-9 years (girls) -- Junior category; 10-13 years (girls) -- Teen category; and ninth-12th grade (girls) -- Miss category.

The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, starting with the Mini category. Registration will start at 5:30 p.m. that evening. The deadline to entry will be Tuesday. Each category must have at least five entries before it will be held. The registration fee is $15 for 0 -- 13 years old and ninth through 12th grade will be $25. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group.