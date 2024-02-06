All sections
FeaturesOctober 6, 2018

FYI 10-7-18

The Scott County Health Department has announced that flu shots will be available at a several county locations with no appointment necessary. n Friday, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Kelso C-7 School, 820 Highway A in New Hamburg, Missouri. n Oct. 17, 8:30 to 11 a.m., St. Denis Parish Center, U.S. 61 in Benton, Missouri...

Flu shots available in Scott County

The Scott County Health Department has announced that flu shots will be available at a several county locations with no appointment necessary.

  • Friday, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Kelso C-7 School, 820 Highway A in New Hamburg, Missouri.
  • Oct. 17, 8:30 to 11 a.m., St. Denis Parish Center, U.S. 61 in Benton, Missouri.
  • Oct. 19, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Chaffee Nutrition Center, 800 S. Main St., in Chaffee, Missouri.

According to a news release from the Scott County Health Center, the shots will also be available each Tuesday at the health department office, 102 Grove Estates Court in Sikeston, Missouri. Shots are $20 for adults and $10 for children 18 years or younger. Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted. For more information, phone (573) 471-4044.

Mangels to hold family reunion

Families of Gerd, Johann and Peter Hermann will gather at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Delmonicos Restaurant, 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson, for a family reunion. Attendees are asked to pay for the meal at the door. For more information, call (573) 335-0314.

Business scholarship established

Robert E. and Dr. Eleanor G. Henry of Jackson have made a "significant gift" to Southeast Missouri State University, establishing a business scholarship there through the University Foundation. The Robert E. and Dr. Eleanor G. Henry Business Scholarship is a renewable scholarship that will be awarded to a full-time Southeast junior or senior pursuing an undergraduate degree in the Harrison College of Business and Computing, according to a news release. The release said Henry's career was in the wet-milling industry in technical and mangerial positions, while his wife was a professor of accounting at Southeast.

Masons host breakfast

The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association is sponsoring an "All You Can Eat" Breakfast on Oct. 27, from 7 to 10 a.m., at the Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple, 2307 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. On the menu will be scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice, according to a news release. Cost of the meal will be $6 for adults, with children 5 years and under eating free of charge. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Community
