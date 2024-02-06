FYI 10-6-19

SEMO Food Bank to host open volunteer days

For those seeking opportunities to volunteer, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold open Help More, Feed More Volunteer Days 1 to 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at its distribution center at 600 S. Route H in Sikeston, Missouri. The first volunteer day will be at 1 p.m., Thursday.

Volunteers may come as individuals or in small groups. Tasks may include sorting donated food, labeling cans, packing boxes, clerical work or cleaning, This new volunteer opportunity is for individuals who are not already part of an organized group.