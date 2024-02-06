FYI 10-6-19

The 1959 class of Lutesville High School will hold its 60th reunion at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Delmonico's in Jackson.
For those seeking opportunities to volunteer, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold open Help More, Feed More Volunteer Days 1 to 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at its distribution center at 600 S. Route H in Sikeston, Missouri. The first volunteer day will be at 1 p.m., Thursday.
Volunteers may come as individuals or in small groups. Tasks may include sorting donated food, labeling cans, packing boxes, clerical work or cleaning, This new volunteer opportunity is for individuals who are not already part of an organized group.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.