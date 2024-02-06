FYI 10-4-20

Items for Missouri Veterans Home collected

PC Wellness Centers will collect items for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau through Veteran's Day.

Items that are needed is bird seed, soda, Dove body wash, after shave, toothpaste and deodorant. If you would like to donate, you can fill out a form to be elegible to win prizes that includes a coupon for 20% off entire purchase of PC Wellness Center, American flag and pole, gift basket and gift certificates to local businesses.

Donations can be dropped at PC Wellness Centers at 5 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau. When you drop off your items, you can fill out the form for the prizes to be given away.

Follow PC Wellness Centers Facebook page for updates on what else is being done for area veterans.

Poetry contest to be held

Riverside Regional Library is hosting the Teen Book Spine-Tingling Poetry Contest.

Create your own festive poem by stacking books so the spines (titles) can be read to make a poem. Take a picture of your poem and send it to asmithey@rrlmo.org to enter the contest. Be sure to include your name and phone number in the email. Submit entries by Oct. 28.

For more information go to riversideregionallibrary.org.

Prom fundraiser planned

Panda Express in Cape Girardeau will donate 20% of your order to Kelly High School Prom Fundraiser 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 3. You must have the flyer to donate.

If you order online, enter 316788 in the promo code bo during online checkout at order.pandaexpress.com.

Orders must be placed on the event day.

AARP Chapter 4041 to meet

The Cape Girardeau County AARP Chapter 4041 will hold a monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

The guest speaker will be Sarah Turner with the Missouri Department of Conservation.