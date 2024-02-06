FYI 10-4-20

PC Wellness Centers will collect items for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau through Veteran's Day.
Items that are needed is bird seed, soda, Dove body wash, after shave, toothpaste and deodorant. If you would like to donate, you can fill out a form to be elegible to win prizes that includes a coupon for 20% off entire purchase of PC Wellness Center, American flag and pole, gift basket and gift certificates to local businesses.
Donations can be dropped at PC Wellness Centers at 5 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau. When you drop off your items, you can fill out the form for the prizes to be given away.
Follow PC Wellness Centers Facebook page for updates on what else is being done for area veterans.
Riverside Regional Library is hosting the Teen Book Spine-Tingling Poetry Contest.
Create your own festive poem by stacking books so the spines (titles) can be read to make a poem. Take a picture of your poem and send it to asmithey@rrlmo.org to enter the contest. Be sure to include your name and phone number in the email. Submit entries by Oct. 28.
For more information go to riversideregionallibrary.org.
Panda Express in Cape Girardeau will donate 20% of your order to Kelly High School Prom Fundraiser 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 3. You must have the flyer to donate.
If you order online, enter 316788 in the promo code bo during online checkout at order.pandaexpress.com.
Orders must be placed on the event day.
The Cape Girardeau County AARP Chapter 4041 will hold a monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
The guest speaker will be Sarah Turner with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The chapter meets the first Monday of each month with the exception of January and September.
Gordonville Grill will give 10% of all sales generated to PEO Chapter BI 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. PEO exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose.
Carry-outs and gifts card purchases will go toward the 10% as well as catering.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will present a seminar on how fast and easy meal prep can be and learn new techniques along the way. Participants will take home three prepped meals. Please bring three food containers.
To register, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.
Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual children's craft tutorial 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 8.
Children will make a spider, just in time for Halloween Craft kits will be available at all Riverside branches starting Oct. 2 and 3. The program will be available on the library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri, will celebrate National Fossil Day and International Archaeology Daynoon to 4 p.m. Oct. 10.
Arrowhead Fred Bollinger will present a program on flint knapping at 1 p.m. There will be limisted seating at this program. Registration for the flint knapping demonstration is required. To register for the program, call (573) 238-1174, email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net or go to www.bcmnh.org/support-us/. Face coverings will be required and physical distance seating arrangements will apply to this event.
You can bring your Native American relics or finds with you for Arrow Head Fred to identify.Learn about the Missouri dinosaur discovery, see a small replica of the Missouri dinosaur and fossils similar to those found at the dinosaur dig site.
Children's activities include a children's fossil dig and fossil scavenger hunt. Pick one of the fossils you dig up to take home. Regular admission to the museum will apply.
The St. Denis Day dinner that was supposed be held Oct. 11 has been been postponed due to the continuing rise of COVOD cases in Scott County and the surrounding counties. It will be rescheduled in the spring.