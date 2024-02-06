FYI 10-31-21

The Cape Girardeau Eagles will hold a Halloween bash and dart tournament as a fundraiser for Gary Stevenson on Oct. 30.
The dart tournament sign up begins at 5 p.m. with darts in the air at 6:30 p.m.
The Halloween meal will be served form 5 to 7 p.m.. The menu includes smoked ribs and brats, fried chicken and all the sides.
The Halloween dance and costume contest will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Muskc will be provided by Whippoorwill Hollow. The costume contest will have prizes for prettiest, scariest and most creative.
There will be a silent auction and basket raffles.
For more information, call LaDonna Kirn at (573) 579-2537. For dart tournament information, call Julie at (573) 275-8285.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Babes in the Woods: Falling leaves from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
Red, yellow, orange, and brown, these are the colors of fall. Explore the various shapes and colors that leaves offer as we play and learn the year-long story of leaves.
Babes in the Woods programs are designed to empower parents to introduce babies and toddlers ages 0-2 years to the sights, sounds, and textures of nature.
For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Christ Lutheran Church in Gordvonville will hold its fall harvest dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31. The menu includs turkety, dressing, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy and dessert. It will be drive-through style. For more information, go to christgordonville.org or call (573) 243-5639.
The Old Pioneer Market is a craft and market with more than 37 vendors. A grand opening will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 through 6. During the first week it is open, there will be a food truck and other activities to celebrate the big event.
The market is located in the old Pioneer Market building on West Jackson Boulevard.
The United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking citizens in Scott County to participate in a Community Conversation to guide the nonprofit's next funding cycle from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Scott City city hall.
Community Conversations are open forums to help us identify the needs and gaps in each community that our United Way network can collectively tackle. The information will help guide the volunteers who determine which organizations we will invest in with our next funding cycle beginning in July of 2022.
Additional events are scheduled 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at American Legion Hall 158 in Jackson, 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at One City in Cape Girardeau, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill, Missouri and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville, Missouri.
Light snacks and beverages will be provided.
Free diapers will be available for all participants.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold Spaghetti Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena Building.
The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Dinner entertainment will be provided by The Jerry Ford Orchestra, and proceeds benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation for various improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department facilities and programs. To sponsor, call (573) 339-6340.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold feeding frenzy 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ever wonder what it takes to keep the nature center reptiles, amphibians, and fish happy? Watch in-person as naturalists introduce and feed several Missouri amphibians and reptiles. This program is offered in-person and virtually. Please register online for the virtual program. For more information or to register, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold "A Night of Nature Arts and Crafts" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
For November's "Nature Center at Night" program we'll be getting crafty! The nature center exhibits will be open to explore and our classrooms will be buzzing crafts perfect for kids and adults alike! Let us help you create decorations and gifts for your favorite winter holiday, or simply enjoy some relaxing creative time with natural materials and themes.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
A 7-point pitch tournament will be held as a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at West End Tavern & Grocery in Frohna, Missouri. It is a fundraiser for the United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna 7th and 8th grade classes' trip to Washington D.C.
Signups start at 5:30 p.m. with the tournament starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 824-5281.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Little Acorns: Talkin' Turkey 9 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.
Time to talk turkey! Trot on in to see what life is like for a wild turkey. We'll have a gobbling good time! Little Acorns programs are designed to help children ages 3-6 learn about the natural world through hands on experiences, crafts, and focused freeplay activities.
For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold "Kayaking: Broow a boat at Lake Girardeau" form 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.
Join conservation personnel on scenic Lake Girardeau as they watch the final blaze of autumn reflect in the water. This program is an opportunity to simply borrow a boat and go at your own pace. Staff will be on hand to monitor safety and give instruction but you spend your time doing whatever you choose. Binoculars, a fishing pole and permit, or a camera might all make good companions as your drift across this medium sized lake. Lifejackets, kayaks (weight limit 300 pounds), paddles and other safety equipment will all be provided. Participants should bring water, snacks and shoes which can get wet for entering and exiting the kayak. This program is open to ages 10 and older. Participants ages 10 to 15 years old require an adult to accompany them. Meet at the main boat launch off of County Road 383.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
