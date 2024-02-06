All sections
featuresOctober 30, 2021
FYI 10-31-21
Halloween bash and dart tournament to be held

The Cape Girardeau Eagles will hold a Halloween bash and dart tournament as a fundraiser for Gary Stevenson on Oct. 30.

The dart tournament sign up begins at 5 p.m. with darts in the air at 6:30 p.m.

The Halloween meal will be served form 5 to 7 p.m.. The menu includes smoked ribs and brats, fried chicken and all the sides.

The Halloween dance and costume contest will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Muskc will be provided by Whippoorwill Hollow. The costume contest will have prizes for prettiest, scariest and most creative.

There will be a silent auction and basket raffles.

For more information, call LaDonna Kirn at (573) 579-2537. For dart tournament information, call Julie at (573) 275-8285.

Babes in the woods program planned

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Babes in the Woods: Falling leaves from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30.

Red, yellow, orange, and brown, these are the colors of fall. Explore the various shapes and colors that leaves offer as we play and learn the year-long story of leaves.

Babes in the Woods programs are designed to empower parents to introduce babies and toddlers ages 0-2 years to the sights, sounds, and textures of nature.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Fall harvest dinner to be held

Christ Lutheran Church in Gordvonville will hold its fall harvest dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31. The menu includs turkety, dressing, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy and dessert. It will be drive-through style. For more information, go to christgordonville.org or call (573) 243-5639.

Halloween activities

  • Old Town Cape will host the Monster Mash Car Bash 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Cape Girardeau. This family-friendly event is a creative spin on the traditional trunk-or-treat events that have grown in popularity. Family are invited to go to 35 South Main Street where classic cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy. There will be several free on-site activities available for children. There will be sack races and a pet costume contest with prizes for the winners and dog trick-or-treating. There will also be a photo booth area set up for free pictures for all participants. Three awards will be given out at the event for classic car drivers: Most creative vehicle display, best costume and spookiest vehicle.
  • CrossRoads Church in Jackson will hold Tractor Treat 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Bring the family and join us for free event filled with candy, hayrides, games, firepit-roasted hot dogs, inflatables and a "selfie" photo booth. Activities will be both indoor and outdoor, and costumes are welcomed!
  • Lynwood Baptist Church will hold Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.It will be held in the church parking lot. There will be food available for purchase, free candy and giveaways. It will be fun for the whole family.
  • The Gordonville Fire Protection District will hold its annual truck-n-treat event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Station 1 located at 711 Highway Z in Gordonville. Bring the kids for a fun evening with friends, laughs, a bouncy house, hay maze, smoke house, CANDY and treats! Wear your costumes.
  • Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will hold its Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Enjoy a safe, family-oriented event with no hands-contact candy distribution at Trunk or Treat.

Grand opening planned

The Old Pioneer Market is a craft and market with more than 37 vendors. A grand opening will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 through 6. During the first week it is open, there will be a food truck and other activities to celebrate the big event.

The market is located in the old Pioneer Market building on West Jackson Boulevard.

United Way to hold community conversation

The United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking citizens in Scott County to participate in a Community Conversation to guide the nonprofit's next funding cycle from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Scott City city hall.

Community Conversations are open forums to help us identify the needs and gaps in each community that our United Way network can collectively tackle. The information will help guide the volunteers who determine which organizations we will invest in with our next funding cycle beginning in July of 2022.

Additional events are scheduled 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at American Legion Hall 158 in Jackson, 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at One City in Cape Girardeau, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill, Missouri and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville, Missouri.

Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

Free diapers will be available for all participants.

Spaghetti Day to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold Spaghetti Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena Building.

The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Dinner entertainment will be provided by The Jerry Ford Orchestra, and proceeds benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation for various improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department facilities and programs. To sponsor, call (573) 339-6340.

Feeding frenzy scheduled

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold feeding frenzy 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ever wonder what it takes to keep the nature center reptiles, amphibians, and fish happy? Watch in-person as naturalists introduce and feed several Missouri amphibians and reptiles. This program is offered in-person and virtually. Please register online for the virtual program. For more information or to register, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Arts and crafts program to be held

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold "A Night of Nature Arts and Crafts" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

For November's "Nature Center at Night" program we'll be getting crafty! The nature center exhibits will be open to explore and our classrooms will be buzzing crafts perfect for kids and adults alike! Let us help you create decorations and gifts for your favorite winter holiday, or simply enjoy some relaxing creative time with natural materials and themes.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Seven-Point Pitch tournament to be held

A 7-point pitch tournament will be held as a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at West End Tavern & Grocery in Frohna, Missouri. It is a fundraiser for the United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna 7th and 8th grade classes' trip to Washington D.C.

Signups start at 5:30 p.m. with the tournament starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 824-5281.

Little Acorns program planned

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Little Acorns: Talkin' Turkey 9 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Time to talk turkey! Trot on in to see what life is like for a wild turkey. We'll have a gobbling good time! Little Acorns programs are designed to help children ages 3-6 learn about the natural world through hands on experiences, crafts, and focused freeplay activities.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Go kayaking on Lake Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold "Kayaking: Broow a boat at Lake Girardeau" form 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Join conservation personnel on scenic Lake Girardeau as they watch the final blaze of autumn reflect in the water. This program is an opportunity to simply borrow a boat and go at your own pace. Staff will be on hand to monitor safety and give instruction but you spend your time doing whatever you choose. Binoculars, a fishing pole and permit, or a camera might all make good companions as your drift across this medium sized lake. Lifejackets, kayaks (weight limit 300 pounds), paddles and other safety equipment will all be provided. Participants should bring water, snacks and shoes which can get wet for entering and exiting the kayak. This program is open to ages 10 and older. Participants ages 10 to 15 years old require an adult to accompany them. Meet at the main boat launch off of County Road 383.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Community
