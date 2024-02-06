FYI 10-30-22

Old Town Cape will hold the Monster Mash Car Bash from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cars will be decorated for Halloween and on display with trunks full of candy in the popular trunk-or-treat style. Three awards will be given to drivers at the event: Most creative vehicle display, best costume and spookiest vehicle. Pre-registration is required for driver participation. To register, go to https://assets.website-files.com/616ef44626a02938bb698fa6/619d1034b263b6fdd15f1e3c_preregistration-form.pdf.
First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau will hold a gospel concert featuring Reflections Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be a time of fellowship with refreshments following the singing.
Trick or treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Oran, Missouri, branch.
Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a fall festival with trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held on the church parking lot. There will be candy, prizes and lots of fun.
The River City Players will present "Your Play or Mine?" a comedy by Barry Lambert Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6 at Port Cape Girardeau. The Nov. 3 show will have a dessert buffet and begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 will be dinner and dessert buffets starting at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 will be a dessert buffet at 1 p.m.
River Valley Carvers will meet at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month from November through April at Elks Lodge 639 in Cape Girardeau. Beginners are welcome to attend.
A Cape Girardeau food truck rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Arena Park.
A mobiel food pantry for Cape Girardeau County residents will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence in Cape Girardeau County.
