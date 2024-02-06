All sections
FeaturesOctober 29, 2022

FYI 10-30-22

Old Town Cape will hold the Monster Mash Car Bash from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cars will be decorated for Halloween and on display with trunks full of candy in the popular trunk-or-treat style. Three awards will be given to drivers at the event: Most creative vehicle display, best costume and spookiest vehicle.

Monster mash car bash to be held

Old Town Cape will hold the Monster Mash Car Bash from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cars will be decorated for Halloween and on display with trunks full of candy in the popular trunk-or-treat style. Three awards will be given to drivers at the event: Most creative vehicle display, best costume and spookiest vehicle. Pre-registration is required for driver participation. To register, go to https://assets.website-files.com/616ef44626a02938bb698fa6/619d1034b263b6fdd15f1e3c_preregistration-form.pdf.

Gospel concert planned

First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau will hold a gospel concert featuring Reflections Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be a time of fellowship with refreshments following the singing.

Riverside Regional Library event set

Trick or treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Oran, Missouri, branch.

Church to hold Fall festival

Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a fall festival with trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held on the church parking lot. There will be candy, prizes and lots of fun.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Join Audubon in Missouri will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. John Audubon is synonymous with the birds of the United States. Did you know that a large part of his life and career was spent in Southeast Missouri? This program offers you a chance to hear the life and history of one of Missouri's earliest naturalists.
  • Painted pinecones will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Pinecone crafts are not just for kids. First, you will learn about pinecones and the purpose they serve in our habitats. Then you will cut and paint some pinecones and you can choose from two different craft projecxts to finish up. This program is geared toward adult crafters but if you want to bring a yongster with you, they are welcome. Please make sure to register your youngster under their own name.
  • Nature Center at Night: Fall color crafts will be held form 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Join nature center personnel as you celebrate the changing colors of fall with a family craft night. All supplies needed will be supplied.
  • Little Acorns: Fall colors will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 8. Learn more about the changes Missouri trees go throgh as the temperature grows colder.
  • Conservation teens: Night Hike at Tywappity Community Lake will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saruday, Nov. 5, at Lake Tywappity near Chaffee, Missouri. To wrap up the spookiest time of year, you'll do a night hike. Participants will walk the trail around the lake to experience all the sights and sounds of nature at night. The trail is about 2 1/2 miles and rated as easy to moderate. Transportation to the lake will be provided. You will leave from the nature center at 6:30 p.m. and plan to return at 9 p.m. Please bring a water bottle and any other comfort items you may need like bug spray, walking stick, etc.
  • Meet the artist: Dianne Dickerson will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Her exhibit, When Nature Speaks, is a collection of weaving, drawing, woodcut and linoleum prints and paintgs of Missouri wildlife, rauna and landscape. She is a retired teacher and has enjoyed with this exhibit "getting back to nature" and has been amazed at how similar in expressions people, animals and plants are to each other showing we are all connected.

Comedy to be performed

The River City Players will present "Your Play or Mine?" a comedy by Barry Lambert Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6 at Port Cape Girardeau. The Nov. 3 show will have a dessert buffet and begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 will be dinner and dessert buffets starting at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 will be a dessert buffet at 1 p.m.

River Valley Carvers to meet

River Valley Carvers will meet at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month from November through April at Elks Lodge 639 in Cape Girardeau. Beginners are welcome to attend.

Food truck rally to be held

A Cape Girardeau food truck rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Arena Park.

Mobile food pantry planned

A mobiel food pantry for Cape Girardeau County residents will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence in Cape Girardeau County.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

