FYI 10-30-22

Monster mash car bash to be held

Old Town Cape will hold the Monster Mash Car Bash from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cars will be decorated for Halloween and on display with trunks full of candy in the popular trunk-or-treat style. Three awards will be given to drivers at the event: Most creative vehicle display, best costume and spookiest vehicle. Pre-registration is required for driver participation. To register, go to https://assets.website-files.com/616ef44626a02938bb698fa6/619d1034b263b6fdd15f1e3c_preregistration-form.pdf.

Gospel concert planned

First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau will hold a gospel concert featuring Reflections Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be a time of fellowship with refreshments following the singing.

Riverside Regional Library event set

Trick or treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Oran, Missouri, branch.

Church to hold Fall festival

Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a fall festival with trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held on the church parking lot. There will be candy, prizes and lots of fun.