FYI 10-3-21

Stomp Out Childhood Cancer Grape Stomping will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri.
The winery is teaming up with St. Jude's Children's Hospital to cure childhood cancer. There will be raffle prizes, fun, live music, great food and award winning wine. Public officials will make up the St. Jude's team and compete against other purple feet stomping teams.
For more information, go to hemmanwinery.com or call (573) 824-6040.
The Oliver House Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 for tours.
It has recently been remodeled. It's fun, it's interesting, it's historic and it's open. Docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.
Trinty Lutheran Church will hold its fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3. It will be a drive-through dinner. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, corn, green beans, slaw, homemade bread and dessert. There will also be other items for purchase such as fruit butters, jellies, relish, frozen dumplings, etc.
For more information, call (573) 334-4549.
New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will host a community singing with Emmaus Road Quartet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.
A love offering will be collected to offset the group's travel expenses.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a garden walk from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Take a stroll in the gardens at the nature center, it is a beautiful time of year to enjoy the morning and the flowers. The role of native plants in healthy habitats and their many benefits and how you can incorporate native plants in your spaces will be discussed. This program is intended for adults but can be enjoyed by those 12-years-old and older.
For more informatiion, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold Books on Tap: A Social Book Club from to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations on Spanish Street.
Join library staff for its read-what-you-want book club. They will discuss what attendees read for September's theme of Blast from the Past (historical fiction or nonfiction histories). They will also be looking ahead for our October theme of Criminally Good Books -- mysteries and true crime.
For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/books-on-tap-5, call (573) 334-5279 or email as@capelibrary.org.
GlennView Live2Lead will be be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The 2021 GlennView Live2Lead is hosted by GlennView in partnership with The Bank of Missouri.
Live2Lead is a half-day, leader development experience designed to equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways. They'll learn from world-class leadership experts, be prepared to implement a new action plan, and start leading when they get back to the office with renewed passion and commitment. What you will gain from this live simulcast includes renewed energy, new relationships and new ideas.
Keynotes speakers include John C. Maxwell, No. 1 leadership expert and bestselling author; Jeff Henderson, author, entrepreneur, communicator and business leader; Jamie Kern Lima, New York Times bestselling author and founder of IT Cosmetics; Valorie Burton, certified personal and executive coach and bestselling author; and Ed Mylett, bestselling author and host of the top-rated Max Out Your Life podcast.
For more information, go to glennpr.com/live2lead.
Saxon Lutheran Memorial will hold a fall festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Saxon Luthern Memorial in Altenburg, Missouri.
There will be live demonstrations from the 1800s: Handmade crafts, German food, musical entertainment, apple butter cooking, blacksmithing, bread baking, buggy rides and more.
The city of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting this year's annual Fall Frenzy Trail Run at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Perry County Community Lake near Perryville, Missouri. The race is sponsored by the Bank of Missouri. This is a 5.5K race. Check-in and day of registration will be 8 to 8:45 a.m. The race will start at 9 a.m. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, post-race refreshment and more. Any entry received after the early deadline of Sept. 29 is not guaranteed a shirt on race day. Awards will be issued for the top overall male and top overall female as well as the top three in each division. For more information, contact Tessa Bollinger at the Perry Park Center by phone at (573) 547-7275 or by email at tessabollinger@cityofperryville.com.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a pumpkin dive at Central Municipal Pool. Children up to 5 years old will dive at 10 a.m. and children 6 years old to 10 years will dive at 11 a.m.
Pumpkin divers will search for pumpkins in the shallow end of the pool. One parent can be in the water with their child. Pumpkins will be numbered and correspond with candy and prizes. Don't forget goggles and a mesh or plastic bag that can get wet to collect pumpkins in. Register online at cityofcape.org/aquaticevents.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold starlight pumpkins from 11 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9.
This art class will focus on drawing from observations and sequence, painting & primary color mixing, adding highlights, cutting and pasting skills, and composition. Art can be messy--please dress for the mess.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host spooktacular science from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
These science experiments are all about making a Halloween day bursting with fun. Pick up your kit, then watch online to follow along with the experiments. Find out for yourself that science rocks! Join library staff via Facebook Live for this virtual event. Go to capelibrary.org/event/science-rocks-spooktacular-science. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.
Celebrate the changing seasons by heading out on a scavenger hunt. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will have a scavenger hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. It will be fun for the whole family as you search for signs of fall. There will be an easy, moderate, and difficult scavenger hunt available. Just drop by, select the scavenger hunt page of your choice and return completed pages for a small prize.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Make plans now to attend the 11th Annual VintageNOW Fashion Show from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Show Me Center. This year's theme is "A Tale of Time: 1920-2020." The beneficiary of VintageNOW is once again the Safe House for Women.
For more information, go to vintagenow.org or call (573) 332-8882.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, will have a supper from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10. Menu includes fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, ham and all the trimmings. Takes outs available and the venue is handicapped accessible. Adults are $10, children 6 to 10 years old are $5 and children under 5 years old are free. It will be held at Trinity Lutheran School on Church Street in Altenburg.
