FYI 10-3-21

Fundraiser to be held for St. Jude's Children's Hospital

Stomp Out Childhood Cancer Grape Stomping will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri.

The winery is teaming up with St. Jude's Children's Hospital to cure childhood cancer. There will be raffle prizes, fun, live music, great food and award winning wine. Public officials will make up the St. Jude's team and compete against other purple feet stomping teams.

For more information, go to hemmanwinery.com or call (573) 824-6040.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 for tours.

It has recently been remodeled. It's fun, it's interesting, it's historic and it's open. Docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.

Church to hold drive-through dinner

Trinty Lutheran Church will hold its fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3. It will be a drive-through dinner. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, corn, green beans, slaw, homemade bread and dessert. There will also be other items for purchase such as fruit butters, jellies, relish, frozen dumplings, etc.

For more information, call (573) 334-4549.

Gospel singing to be held

New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will host a community singing with Emmaus Road Quartet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.

A love offering will be collected to offset the group's travel expenses.

Nature Center to hold garden walk

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a garden walk from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Take a stroll in the gardens at the nature center, it is a beautiful time of year to enjoy the morning and the flowers. The role of native plants in healthy habitats and their many benefits and how you can incorporate native plants in your spaces will be discussed. This program is intended for adults but can be enjoyed by those 12-years-old and older.

For more informatiion, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Books on Tap to be held

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold Books on Tap: A Social Book Club from to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations on Spanish Street.

Join library staff for its read-what-you-want book club. They will discuss what attendees read for September's theme of Blast from the Past (historical fiction or nonfiction histories). They will also be looking ahead for our October theme of Criminally Good Books -- mysteries and true crime.

For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/books-on-tap-5, call (573) 334-5279 or email as@capelibrary.org.

GlennView Live2Lead planned

GlennView Live2Lead will be be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The 2021 GlennView Live2Lead is hosted by GlennView in partnership with The Bank of Missouri.

Live2Lead is a half-day, leader development experience designed to equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways. They'll learn from world-class leadership experts, be prepared to implement a new action plan, and start leading when they get back to the office with renewed passion and commitment. What you will gain from this live simulcast includes renewed energy, new relationships and new ideas.