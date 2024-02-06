FYI 10-29-17

Christ Lutheran to hold harvest dinner today

Christ Lutheran Church, 248 Albert Lane in Gordonville, will hold its fall harvest dinner 11:30 am. to 2:30 p.m. today. The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, smoked ham, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, bread, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free to children 4 and younger.

Pumpkin Palooza to be held at Glenn House

The fourth annual Pumpkin Palooza will be held 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St.. The free event for children is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Office of Continuing Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture. There will be free snacks, stories and a costume contest at 4 p.m. Registration is preferred but not required. For more information, call (573) 986-6879 or visit semo.edu/continuinged/pumpkin-palooza.html.

Planning meeting for Slapowitz Toy Bash

The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash planning committee will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at The Barracks, 2148 Broadway, to provide information about this year's event. Volunteers also are needed for tasks involved in putting on the event. For more information, call (573) 979-5450 or email rbollwerk@icloud.com.

Halloween event at Missouri Care Health Plan

Missouri Care Health Plan, 272 S. Mt. Auburn Road, will host a free Halloween event from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be games and treats.

Gordonville Fire Dept. to host Halloween bash

Gordonville Fire Department Station 1, 711 Hwy. Z in Gordonville, will host a Halloween bash from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The event will include hay maze, games, bounce house, hay rides and treats. For more information, call (573) 204-9100.

SoutheastHEALTH to hold lung-cancer seminar

The SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center, 789 S. Mt. Auburn Road, will host a free lung-cancer seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be a panel of experts who will address signs, symptoms, prevention, early detection and treatment options for lung cancer. The event includes refreshments. For more information, call (800) 800-5123 or go online to SEhealth.org/lungs.

Amer. Legion Post 63 to host ham-bean dinner

American Legion Post 63, 2731 Thomas Drive, will host a ham-and-bean dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The meal also includes slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost is $7. Children 5 and younger eat for free.

Trivia night at Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge

The Jackson Heritage Association will hold a trivia night at 6:30 Friday at the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge 639, 639 Elks Lane. Cost is $10 per person or $80 per team. Doors open at 6 p.m.