FYI 10-29-17

Christ Lutheran Church, 248 Albert Lane in Gordonville, will hold its fall harvest dinner 11:30 am. to 2:30 p.m. today. The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, smoked ham, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, bread, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free to children 4 and younger.
The fourth annual Pumpkin Palooza will be held 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St.. The free event for children is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Office of Continuing Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture. There will be free snacks, stories and a costume contest at 4 p.m. Registration is preferred but not required. For more information, call (573) 986-6879 or visit semo.edu/continuinged/pumpkin-palooza.html.
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash planning committee will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at The Barracks, 2148 Broadway, to provide information about this year's event. Volunteers also are needed for tasks involved in putting on the event. For more information, call (573) 979-5450 or email rbollwerk@icloud.com.
Missouri Care Health Plan, 272 S. Mt. Auburn Road, will host a free Halloween event from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be games and treats.
Gordonville Fire Department Station 1, 711 Hwy. Z in Gordonville, will host a Halloween bash from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The event will include hay maze, games, bounce house, hay rides and treats. For more information, call (573) 204-9100.
The SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center, 789 S. Mt. Auburn Road, will host a free lung-cancer seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be a panel of experts who will address signs, symptoms, prevention, early detection and treatment options for lung cancer. The event includes refreshments. For more information, call (800) 800-5123 or go online to SEhealth.org/lungs.
American Legion Post 63, 2731 Thomas Drive, will host a ham-and-bean dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The meal also includes slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost is $7. Children 5 and younger eat for free.
The Jackson Heritage Association will hold a trivia night at 6:30 Friday at the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge 639, 639 Elks Lane. Cost is $10 per person or $80 per team. Doors open at 6 p.m.
A corn-hole tournament and auction will be held at noon to benefit the family of 2-year-old Beau Hendrix at Schindler's Tavern, 1029 Hwy. A in Benton, Missouri. Tourney registration will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Entry fee is $15 per person. The auction will be at 3 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran School will hold a dinner auction 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center, 3527 William St. Tickets are $40 and available at SPLSauction.org. For more information, call (573) 243-2236. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m.
The Hanover Lutheran Men's Club will hold its fall sausage supper at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road. The meal includes hog sausage, potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free to children 5 and younger.
The kickoff for the 2017 Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive will be held on Friday and Saturday in front of the Toys-R-Us, 201 Silver Springs Road. Members of the Marine Corps League will be there collecting toys and donations from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Stop by and receive a free magnet, pen or toy train pin. For more information, call (573) 270-4133.
A pickleball tournament for ages 50 and older will be held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. There will be brackets for men, women and mixed doubles. Registration deadline is today. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.
A Christmas Bazaar will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at St. Vincent DePaul Center, 1912 Ritter Drive. There will be free admission, and lunch will be served.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will hold a Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center, 789 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10 and include appetizers and beverages. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip for Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.
