FYI 10-25-20

Halloween at the museum will be held

Southeast Missouri State University's Cirsp Museum will hold Halloween at the Museum, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, and 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.

Create sock monsters, carve a pumpkin, make paper decorations and enjoy scavenger hunts. Make the museum part of your Halloween tradition. Children will be able to trick or treat on Halloween evening.

Trunk or treat planned

The Oak Ridge School PTO and junior high pep club will hold trunk or treat 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the new gym parking lot.

There will be treats, games and photos.

There will be prizes for best decorated cars. Cars should arrive at 1:30 p.m. to find your spot and set up your trunk. Please register your car by callling (573) 225-1913 or (573) 275-6687.