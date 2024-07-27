FYI 10-25-20

Southeast Missouri State University's Cirsp Museum will hold Halloween at the Museum, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, and 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
Create sock monsters, carve a pumpkin, make paper decorations and enjoy scavenger hunts. Make the museum part of your Halloween tradition. Children will be able to trick or treat on Halloween evening.
The Oak Ridge School PTO and junior high pep club will hold trunk or treat 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the new gym parking lot.
There will be treats, games and photos.
There will be prizes for best decorated cars. Cars should arrive at 1:30 p.m. to find your spot and set up your trunk. Please register your car by callling (573) 225-1913 or (573) 275-6687.
Lighthouse Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will give away free bags of candy from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. It is free for all who come. Just drive up and they will do the rest.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold clean Halloween noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at Ranney Park. There will be a mask costume contest, socially distance Halloween games, lots of candy given away and park beautification planned.
Co-sponsored at The City of Cape Girardeau, P.O.R.C.H., Connextions, The Southside Coalition and The Edge Fitness.
CrossRoads Church in Jackson will hold tractor trees 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be an all-outdoor event with a candy trail walk on the church's new hike and bike trails, a separate "scary trail" for the big kids, tractor hay rides and cook your own hot dog fire pits among the festivities. This is offered as an alternative to the church's traditionally indoor event. Candy donations are being accepted if you would like to participate without being present for the event. Social distancing will be encouraged. For more information, call (573) 204-1912.
Lynwood Baptist Church will hold trunk or treat. There will be food available for purchase from local food truck vendors. Admission is free. If there is inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.
For more information call (573) 334-4600.
