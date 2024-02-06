FYI 10-23-22

Grossheider family reunion planned

The Grossheider family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church parish hall south of Gordonville. Attendees should bring two dishes (one meat or main-dish casserole). Table service and beverages will be provided. For more information, contact LaVerne Levy at (314) 846-4787 or llpony@charter.net.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Preschool Picassos will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. Young artists will create a colorful piece of art inspired by Pablo Picasso's Bouquet of Peace, 1958. Art can be messy so dress for the mess. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/preschool-picassos .

Friendly monsters: Voodoo dolls will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. These voodoo dolls are a fun beginning sewing project. Use it for a pin cushion or add a key chain or zipper pull to make a x=zombie friend to take along. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/friendly-monsters .

Let's talk graphic novels will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ryan's back to share a selection of some great spooky (or Halloween-themes) graphic novels and manga suitable for children and teens. Join Ryan through Facebook.

Useful information for Alzheimer's caregivers will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carol Dippold will speak about the warning signs of Alzheimer's disease, stages of Alzheimer's disease, legal planning and important forms, as well as many other resources and information to help Alzheimer's caregivers. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/useful-information-for-alzheimers-caregivers or call Dippold at (573) 271-0734.

Spooky room decor will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Come and make some spooky bug taxidermy decorations for our room. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/spooky-room-decor .

Babes in the Woods: Spider spree will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Spiders come in all shapes, colors and sizes and, although frightening to some, they help us out. Join nature center personnel on a spider spree and learn what is great about our eight-legged neighbors.

Kelly High School presents play

The Kelly High School Drama Club will present "You Can't Be Too Careful," by Carolyn Lane. Production dates are 4 and 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bereaved parents support group to meet

Bereaved Parents Support Group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. For more information, (573) 275-3744.

Virtual book club to meet

Riverside Regional Library will hold a victual book club to discuss "Love and Safron" by Kim Fay from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. To receive a zoom invitation, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Giving Tuesday to be held

Gordonville Grill will hold 10% Giving Tuesday for the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Ten percent of proceeds from that day will be given to the Rotary Club.

Riverside Regional Library events

Spanish Class will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Learn conversational Spanish.

Medicare Supplemental Insurance sign-up will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch. Liz Yokley with Aging Matters will assist seniors in selecting Medicare supplemental insurance. Appointments are required. Call the library at (573) 824-5267 to schedule a time to meet with Yokley.

Halloween story time and trick or treat will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson branch. It's Halloween and what better place to trick or treat than the library. Come in for a story time Mrs. Sandy and search the library for tricks and treats.

Spooky bingo will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch.

Halloween costume contest will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Dress up in your Halloween best.

Conservation Nature Center events