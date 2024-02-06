FYI 10-23-22

The Grossheider family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church parish hall south of Gordonville. Attendees should bring two dishes (one meat or main-dish casserole). Table service and beverages will be provided. For more information, contact LaVerne Levy at (314) 846-4787 or llpony@charter.net.
The Kelly High School Drama Club will present "You Can't Be Too Careful," by Carolyn Lane. Production dates are 4 and 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bereaved Parents Support Group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. For more information, (573) 275-3744.
Riverside Regional Library will hold a victual book club to discuss "Love and Safron" by Kim Fay from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. To receive a zoom invitation, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org.
Gordonville Grill will hold 10% Giving Tuesday for the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Ten percent of proceeds from that day will be given to the Rotary Club.
Cape County Cowboy Church near Oak Ridge will hold a fall festival at 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be pony rides, touch-a-truck, candy and more.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion. Roll up your sleeve and help. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org. appt.
Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please will hold a fall festival from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be a hay ride, pumpkin painting, free food, outdoor movies and more.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold Halloween Hoopla from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Park Center. There will be a costume contest and other fun Halloween activities including pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags and more. Come dressed up ready for a fun night. Costume contest categories include best costume, creepiest costume and funniest costume. For children 12 year old and younger.
The 2022 Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The parade will proceed down Broadway from Capaha Park to Main Street.
Drug take back day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Jackson Police Department. The Jackson Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The police department will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted as long as the lithium batteries are removed. In the event of rain, please use the collection bin in the lobby of the police department.
Cape Martial Arts will hold a Halloween bash from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The theme is vintage haunted carnival with characters and games and the haunted ninja obstacle course. Registration is required. For more information or to register, go to capemartialarts.com/events or call (573) 381-0111.
The fifth annual mouse races for Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Cape Eagles Club. Try your luck at seven live mouse races, chuck-o-luck, mouse roulette and silent auction with proceeds going to MVTH. Light snacks will be provided. The mission of MVTH is to provide Equine Assisted services to individuals with a broad range of needs in order to impact their lives in a positive and meaningful way.
A trunk or treat will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hanover Lutheran Church. It will be held inside the activity center at the church.
