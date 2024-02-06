All sections
FeaturesOctober 22, 2022

FYI 10-23-22

Grossheider family reunion planned

The Grossheider family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church parish hall south of Gordonville. Attendees should bring two dishes (one meat or main-dish casserole). Table service and beverages will be provided. For more information, contact LaVerne Levy at (314) 846-4787 or llpony@charter.net.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Preschool Picassos will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. Young artists will create a colorful piece of art inspired by Pablo Picasso's Bouquet of Peace, 1958. Art can be messy so dress for the mess. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/preschool-picassos.
  • Friendly monsters: Voodoo dolls will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. These voodoo dolls are a fun beginning sewing project. Use it for a pin cushion or add a key chain or zipper pull to make a x=zombie friend to take along. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/friendly-monsters.
  • Let's talk graphic novels will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ryan's back to share a selection of some great spooky (or Halloween-themes) graphic novels and manga suitable for children and teens. Join Ryan through Facebook.
  • Useful information for Alzheimer's caregivers will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carol Dippold will speak about the warning signs of Alzheimer's disease, stages of Alzheimer's disease, legal planning and important forms, as well as many other resources and information to help Alzheimer's caregivers. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/useful-information-for-alzheimers-caregivers or call Dippold at (573) 271-0734.
  • Spooky room decor will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Come and make some spooky bug taxidermy decorations for our room. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/spooky-room-decor.
  • Babes in the Woods: Spider spree will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Spiders come in all shapes, colors and sizes and, although frightening to some, they help us out. Join nature center personnel on a spider spree and learn what is great about our eight-legged neighbors.

Kelly High School presents play

The Kelly High School Drama Club will present "You Can't Be Too Careful," by Carolyn Lane. Production dates are 4 and 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bereaved parents support group to meet

Bereaved Parents Support Group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. For more information, (573) 275-3744.

Virtual book club to meet

Riverside Regional Library will hold a victual book club to discuss "Love and Safron" by Kim Fay from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. To receive a zoom invitation, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Giving Tuesday to be held

Gordonville Grill will hold 10% Giving Tuesday for the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Ten percent of proceeds from that day will be given to the Rotary Club.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Spanish Class will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Learn conversational Spanish.
  • Medicare Supplemental Insurance sign-up will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch. Liz Yokley with Aging Matters will assist seniors in selecting Medicare supplemental insurance. Appointments are required. Call the library at (573) 824-5267 to schedule a time to meet with Yokley.
  • Halloween story time and trick or treat will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson branch. It's Halloween and what better place to trick or treat than the library. Come in for a story time Mrs. Sandy and search the library for tricks and treats.
  • Spooky bingo will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch.
  • Halloween costume contest will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Dress up in your Halloween best.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Home-school: Spectacular spider will be held virtually from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday and in person from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Spiders are not scary, they are spectacular. From the intricate webs they weave to helping us keep pesky insects under control, they really are fascinating creatures. You will explore the life of a spider and learn how to identify some of our local spiders. This program is designed for children 7 years old to 11 years old but all are welcome.
  • Ladybugs will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Ladybugs, lady beetles, ladybird beetles ... we hear so many names but what are they? Why are there so many in my house? Much of the year these little red beetles often go unnoticed however during the fall they seem to come out of the woodwork. As the weather gets colder and you begin to see more, you may want to tune in to learn more about these interesting insects.
  • Dyeing for color: lichens will be held from noon to 3 p.m. This class is focused on dyeing fiber with materials you can find and harvest nearby. You will explore a new plant or mushroom each month, how and when it can be harvested and how it can be used to create a natural palette. For October, the feature plant isn't a plant but a lichen; usnea or old man's beard. All materials will be supplied including fiber however if you prefer to bring your own fiber, you can dye up to 100 grams additional animal-based fiber.
  • Conservation families: Fall colors scavenger hunt will be held form 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Discover the beautiful fall colors by heading out on a scavenger hunt. It will be fun for the whole family as you search for signs of fall. There will be easy, moderate and difficult scavenger hunt available. Just drop by, select the scavenger hunt page of your choice and return completed pages for a small prize.
Fall festival to be held

Cape County Cowboy Church near Oak Ridge will hold a fall festival at 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be pony rides, touch-a-truck, candy and more.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion. Roll up your sleeve and help. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org. appt.

SNAP to hold fall festival

Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please will hold a fall festival from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be a hay ride, pumpkin painting, free food, outdoor movies and more.

Halloween Hoopla will be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold Halloween Hoopla from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Park Center. There will be a costume contest and other fun Halloween activities including pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags and more. Come dressed up ready for a fun night. Costume contest categories include best costume, creepiest costume and funniest costume. For children 12 year old and younger.

SEMO Homecoming parade planned

The 2022 Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The parade will proceed down Broadway from Capaha Park to Main Street.

Drug take back day to be held

Drug take back day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Jackson Police Department. The Jackson Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The police department will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted as long as the lithium batteries are removed. In the event of rain, please use the collection bin in the lobby of the police department.

Halloween bash is planned

Cape Martial Arts will hold a Halloween bash from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The theme is vintage haunted carnival with characters and games and the haunted ninja obstacle course. Registration is required. For more information or to register, go to capemartialarts.com/events or call (573) 381-0111.

Mouse races to be held

The fifth annual mouse races for Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Cape Eagles Club. Try your luck at seven live mouse races, chuck-o-luck, mouse roulette and silent auction with proceeds going to MVTH. Light snacks will be provided. The mission of MVTH is to provide Equine Assisted services to individuals with a broad range of needs in order to impact their lives in a positive and meaningful way.

Trunk or treat planned

A trunk or treat will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hanover Lutheran Church. It will be held inside the activity center at the church.

Community
