FeaturesOctober 20, 2018

FYI 10-21-18

The Drug Enforcement Administration will partner with local law enforcement agencies to give the public a chance to prevent pill abuse and theft by turning in potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27...

Christmas Bazaar set for Nov. 10

St. Vincent de Paul will hold a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the St. Vincent DePaul Center, 1912 Ritter Drive in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free, and lunch is served.

Drug takeback set

The Drug Enforcement Administration will partner with local law enforcement agencies to give the public a chance to prevent pill abuse and theft by turning in potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

Liquids, needles and sharps cannot be accepted; only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.

Pills may be brought for disposal at:

  • Jackson Police / Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St.
  • Cape Girardeau Police Department at 2530 Maria Louise Drive
  • Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office at 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson
For more information, go to takebackday.dea.gov.

Scholarship seeking applicants

Semo Delta Waterfowl Chapter is seeking applications for the Jason Klein Memorial Scholarship, a $500 award. Chapter members will be given preference, but anyone may apply. Applicants are asked to email a brief outline about themselves and college and future career path to semodelta@gmail.com. Deadline is Dec. 10. A recipient will be chosen in January.

Home for the Holidays seeks participants

The Missouri National Veterans Memorial (Vietnam War Memorial replica) in Perryville, Missouri, is seeking people to help celebrate military, veterans and their families this Christmas by entering a decorated tree in the "Home for the Holidays" Christmas tree display. The display will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 and continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in December.

Entry forms and guidelines can be found at the National Veterans Memorial Facebook page.

Deadline is Oct. 31.

