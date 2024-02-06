FYI 10-21-18

Christmas Bazaar set for Nov. 10

St. Vincent de Paul will hold a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the St. Vincent DePaul Center, 1912 Ritter Drive in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free, and lunch is served.

Drug takeback set

The Drug Enforcement Administration will partner with local law enforcement agencies to give the public a chance to prevent pill abuse and theft by turning in potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

Liquids, needles and sharps cannot be accepted; only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.

Pills may be brought for disposal at: