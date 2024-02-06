All sections
FeaturesOctober 19, 2019

FYI 10-20-19

Fall rally to be held

The Fall rally of the Altenburg Zone Lutheran Women's Missionary League will be held Oct. 27 at Salem Lutheren Church in Farrar, Missouri. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with the rally starting at 1 p.m. The theme is "to God be the glory." The Rev. Rod Benkendorf with the Lutheran Heritage Foundation will be the speaker. The ingathering will be a monetary donation to the Lutheran Heritage Foundation. The collection will be for mites. A light luncheon will be served for a minimal cost.

Sausage supper to be held

Hanover Lutheran Church Men's Club will host a sausage supper at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, apple butter, dessert and drink. It will be served buffet style. Carry-outs will be available. Fresh whole hog pork sausage is available for purchase. Call (573) 335-8583 by noon Nov. 1 to place your order.

Chili and stew supper to be held

St. John's United Church of Christ will hold their annual Chili and Stew Supper from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The meal also includes hot dogs, pie and beverage. There will be a country store. The church is located at 781 State Highway FF west of Fruitland.

Scott City Festival to be held

The 43rd Annual Scott City Festival will be held Thursday through Saturday in Scott City Park. There will be live music, food and drinks and carnival rides. There will be a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday; haunted hayrides 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. Friday; free Halloween carnival noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; sand volleyball tournament at noon Saturday; and horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Live music includes Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang at 6 p.m. Thursday; Odd Moses at 9 p.m. Friday; Grand Opening 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and the main event will be Evan Webb 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be fireworks at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
