FYI 10-20-19

Fall rally to be held

The Fall rally of the Altenburg Zone Lutheran Women's Missionary League will be held Oct. 27 at Salem Lutheren Church in Farrar, Missouri. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with the rally starting at 1 p.m. The theme is "to God be the glory." The Rev. Rod Benkendorf with the Lutheran Heritage Foundation will be the speaker. The ingathering will be a monetary donation to the Lutheran Heritage Foundation. The collection will be for mites. A light luncheon will be served for a minimal cost.

Sausage supper to be held

Hanover Lutheran Church Men's Club will host a sausage supper at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, apple butter, dessert and drink. It will be served buffet style. Carry-outs will be available. Fresh whole hog pork sausage is available for purchase. Call (573) 335-8583 by noon Nov. 1 to place your order.