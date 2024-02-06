FYI 10-2-22

Fall dinner planned

Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills will hold its fall drive-thru dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, corn, green beans, slaw, bread and dessert. There will also be items to purchase as you drive through: fruit butters, jellies, relish, frozen chicken and dumplings and baked items.

Church celebrates 100th anniversary

St. John's United Church of Christ in Fruitland will celebrate its 100th anniversary of the sanctuary Oct. 2. Worship service will be held at 10 with the open house beginning at 11:30 a.m. A video montage will be shown and hors d'oeuvres will be served. On June 12, 1922, the original building was destroyed by a tornado. In October of 1922, the present sanctuary was dedicated. The open house is come-and-go-as your schedule allows.

Oliver House open for tours

The Oliver House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. The Oliver House was once called home to Missouri State Senator Robert Oliver and his wife, Marie Oliver, also known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri.

Support group to meet

The Neuro-Therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month's meeting is a preparation meeting for the annual bonfire to be held Oct. 8 at the Cape Elks Lodge Lake area and upcoming seminar titled "Let your hands do the talking to be held Oct. 14 and 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville. This support group is for survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, email tristate.group@yahoo.com.

Seminar for dog owners to be held

Howling for Help: Living with dogs who have big feelings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Busch Pet Products. Are you embarrassed about your dog's behavior on walks? Or even worse, does the way your dog behaves on walks scare you sometimes? Learn about things that might contribute to many types of behaviors as well as some practical tips to begin addressing them. You will learn how the environment, genetics and your dog's learning history can contribute to challenges like these. Each situation is unique and there is no cookie-cutter solution to "fix" these types of problems so you will not walk away from this event with a specific, behavior change plan. However, you will learn about some general behavior change strategies and you will walk away with some practical ideas for things you can do right now that should help you and your dog better manage the situations that are currently causing you both anxiety and/or frustration. This seminar is for humans only. The seminar will be part of a monthly seminar series on a variety of dog (and cat) related topics to be offered. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register or for more information, visit shellywoodbehavior.com/group-classes, scroll down to the bottom of the page and select "Howling for Help" from the list of available services.

Missouri First Lady to speak

Teresa Parson, Missouri's First Lady, will be at the Jackson Civic Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss one of her initiatives, Jobs for America's Graduates. The evening is sponsored by the SEMO Pachyderm Club. JAG is a state-based national not-for-profit organization dedicated to support your people of great promise.

Conservative Nature Center events