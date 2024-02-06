FYI 10-2-22

Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills will hold its fall drive-thru dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, corn, green beans, slaw, bread and dessert. There will also be items to purchase as you drive through: fruit butters, jellies, relish, frozen chicken and dumplings and baked items.
St. John's United Church of Christ in Fruitland will celebrate its 100th anniversary of the sanctuary Oct. 2. Worship service will be held at 10 with the open house beginning at 11:30 a.m. A video montage will be shown and hors d'oeuvres will be served. On June 12, 1922, the original building was destroyed by a tornado. In October of 1922, the present sanctuary was dedicated. The open house is come-and-go-as your schedule allows.
The Oliver House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. The Oliver House was once called home to Missouri State Senator Robert Oliver and his wife, Marie Oliver, also known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri.
The Neuro-Therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month's meeting is a preparation meeting for the annual bonfire to be held Oct. 8 at the Cape Elks Lodge Lake area and upcoming seminar titled "Let your hands do the talking to be held Oct. 14 and 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville. This support group is for survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, email tristate.group@yahoo.com.
Howling for Help: Living with dogs who have big feelings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Busch Pet Products. Are you embarrassed about your dog's behavior on walks? Or even worse, does the way your dog behaves on walks scare you sometimes? Learn about things that might contribute to many types of behaviors as well as some practical tips to begin addressing them. You will learn how the environment, genetics and your dog's learning history can contribute to challenges like these. Each situation is unique and there is no cookie-cutter solution to "fix" these types of problems so you will not walk away from this event with a specific, behavior change plan. However, you will learn about some general behavior change strategies and you will walk away with some practical ideas for things you can do right now that should help you and your dog better manage the situations that are currently causing you both anxiety and/or frustration. This seminar is for humans only. The seminar will be part of a monthly seminar series on a variety of dog (and cat) related topics to be offered. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register or for more information, visit shellywoodbehavior.com/group-classes, scroll down to the bottom of the page and select "Howling for Help" from the list of available services.
Teresa Parson, Missouri's First Lady, will be at the Jackson Civic Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss one of her initiatives, Jobs for America's Graduates. The evening is sponsored by the SEMO Pachyderm Club. JAG is a state-based national not-for-profit organization dedicated to support your people of great promise.
Trinity Assembly of God Church in Olive Branch, Illinois, will hold a tent revival Thursday through Oct. 9. Speakers will be Jonathan Renfro at 7 p.m. Thursday; Youth Explosion with Billy Willis at 7 p.m. Friday; Mike Mahurin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8; TAG pastor Stephen Clardy at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 and Aaron Boyd at 6 p.m. Oct. 9. For more information about the event call pastors, Stephen and Carrie Clardy at (618) 697-9489 or (573) 225-8580.
Project Hope will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This is a one-day, one-stop free services for our most vulnerable population. Many participants are of our homeless population or on the verge of homelessness. Individuals will connect with services that will bring them closer to stability. This is a free event for anyone needing community-based resources, haircuts and showers. There will be employment resources, medical assessments, dental care and much more. For more information, go to cpsemo.org or call (573) 651-3747 ext. 114.
Come and experience a night of bluesy music with CPSEMO's Baby Blues Bottoms Up from 1 to 11 p.m. Oct. 8 at Arena Park grandstand. Artists include L.J. Echols, a Southern soul blues artist from Mississippi, Marquise Knox of St. Louis and Mz. ShA& Her Ka'ShaBand of St. Louis. Local food trucks will be at the park with food the whole family will love. For more information, go to community-partnership-of-southeast-missouri.snwbll.com/ticketing/cpsemo-s-baby-blues-bottoms-up-concert-benefitting-mmp or call (573) 651-3747.
A ladies golf scramble will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. This tournament is open to women of all ages. For more information, contact the golf course at jayceegolf@cityofcape or call (573) 334-2031.
A pumpkin dive will be held Oct. 8 at Central Municipal Pool in Cape Girardeau. Pumpkin divers will search for pumpkins in the shallow end of the pool. Children up to five years old will dive at 10 a.m. and children 6 years old to 10 years will dive at 11 a.m. One parent can be int he water with their child. The pumpkins will be numbered and correspond with candy and prizes. Don't forget goggles and a mesh or plastic bag that can get wet to collect the pumpkins in. Register online or in the business office at the Arena Building or Osage Centre.
A fall festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, Missouri. There will be historic demonstrations, log cabins, food and crafts on the ground of the 1800 farmstead.
Revivify 2022 will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Century Casino Event Center. It is a fundraiser to benefit Old Town Cape's revitalization efforts in making downtown Cape Girardeau the best possible place to live, work and play. There will be a dinner, live entertainment by Shades of Soul and various raffles while supporting the mission of Old Town Cape through the Charles L. Hutson silent and live auctions. Please call the Old Town Cape office at (573) 334-8085 to reserve your seat or table.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.