featuresOctober 17, 2020

FYI 10-18-20

Cape Martial Arts will hold a women's safety and self-defense seminar 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17. There will be real discussion on awareness and preparedness along with introduction into practical self-defense techniques. For more information, call (573) 381-0111 or go to capemartialarts.com/events. Cape Martial Arts is located at 766 South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

Women's safety and self- defense seminar to be held

Cape Martial Arts will hold a women's safety and self-defense seminar 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17. There will be real discussion on awareness and preparedness along with introduction into practical self-defense techniques.

For more information, call (573) 381-0111 or go to capemartialarts.com/events. Cape Martial Arts is located at 766 South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Breakfast to be held

Knights of Columbus in Scott City will host a breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Menu includes homemade pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy.

Virtual book club to be held

Riverside Regional Library will host a virtual book club via Zoom 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. This month's book is "The Last Year of the War" by Susan Meissner. To join the group, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 extension 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Homeschool hub virtual session planned

Join Mrs. A for this 30 to 45-minute Zoom session designed for homeschoolers ages 5-years-old to 14 years-old. It will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This session will have activities and crafts about scarecrows. Craft kit will be available at all Riverside Library branches. Contact Mrs. A at asmithey@rrlmo.org for information about the session.

City-wide yard sale to be held

The city-wide yard sale in Scott City will be held Oct. 23 and 24. There will be several homes participating. A list will be posted starting Oct. 19 on the SCIPP Facebook page.

Times vary by location.

To sign up your address before the event, you can also contact on the Facebook page, facebook.com/scottcityscipp.

Outdoor movie night planned

Riverside Regional Library in Jackson and Jackson Community Outreach Board will host an outdoor-movie night 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23. It is a Halloween movie rated PG. For more information go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Halloween Hoopla to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will host this spooktacular event 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Shawnee Park Center. It includes a costume contest and other fun Halloween activities and crafts.

Come dressed up for Halloween and be ready for a fun night. Costume contest categories include best costume, scariest costume and funniest costume. No pre-registration required. It is for children 12 years old and younger.

Sponsored by Southern Convenience Stores and Saint Francis Healthcare System. For more information, visit cityofcape.org/halloweenhoopla.

--From staff reports

Community
