FYI 10-18-20

Women's safety and self- defense seminar to be held

Cape Martial Arts will hold a women's safety and self-defense seminar 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17. There will be real discussion on awareness and preparedness along with introduction into practical self-defense techniques.

For more information, call (573) 381-0111 or go to capemartialarts.com/events. Cape Martial Arts is located at 766 South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Breakfast to be held

Knights of Columbus in Scott City will host a breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Menu includes homemade pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy.

Virtual book club to be held

Riverside Regional Library will host a virtual book club via Zoom 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. This month's book is "The Last Year of the War" by Susan Meissner. To join the group, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 extension 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Homeschool hub virtual session planned

Join Mrs. A for this 30 to 45-minute Zoom session designed for homeschoolers ages 5-years-old to 14 years-old. It will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This session will have activities and crafts about scarecrows. Craft kit will be available at all Riverside Library branches. Contact Mrs. A at asmithey@rrlmo.org for information about the session.