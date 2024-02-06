FYI 10-17-21

St. John's Church in Leopold, Missouri, will host the Hotze Mission Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct 17 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold. There will also be a raffle and bake sale. A good-will donation is requested for the meal. All procceds go to the Missions. For more information, call (573) 208-6445.
St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 17.
Menu includes: pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits, homemade coffee cake, orange juice and coffee.
Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17. For your goodwill donation, you will enjoy homemade pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and a surprise menu item--so come to find out what it is. Dine it, carry out or curbside pickup.
Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery will hold chill and wine weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17. Enjoy great food, beverages, and music. There will be live music featuring Season 17 "The Voice" semifinalist Marybeth Byrd on Saturday and Shannon Cox on Sunday. For more information, visit applecreekwinery.com or call (573) 788-2211.
"Hidden Gems," a concert featuring Southeast's University and Chamber Choirs, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall. It explores excellent but not often performed choral music. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual program on fall colors from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Fall colors are a natural highlight on the Missouri landscape every year. Join Nature Center employees for an in-depth look at why trees change, what makes a more colorful year, more! This program is open to all ages but is most appropriate for ages 12 years old and older. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, call (573) 290-5218 or email capenc@mdc.mo.gov.
The Alzheimer's Associaiton will present a program, "10 warning signs of Alzheimers' from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer's, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources.
For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/10-warning-signs, call (573) 334-5279 or email as@capelibrary.org.
The Fall Percussion Ensemble Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast's River Campus. The performance will feature lively percussion renditions performed by the Southeast percussion ensemble.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The Jackson Rotary Club will hold pancake day from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at New McKendree United Methodist Church South Campus on South Hope Street. Dine in and carry out available.
Support the Jackson Rotary Club and the Jackson High School Interact Club.
Bring a non-perishable food item to help stock the Jackson Ministerial Alliance food pantry.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a S.T.A.R. Haunted Hall of Horror from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the 4-H Exhibit Hall at Arena Park.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs.
The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly and events are free. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members that will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339-6340.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department will hold Halloween Hoopla from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Park Center.
This spooktacular event includes a costume contest beginning at 7:30 p.m. and other fun Halloween activities including pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags and more. Come dressed up ready for a fun night. Best costume, funniest costume and creepiest costumes will be awarded. For ages 12 year old and younger.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/halloweenhoopla, call (573) 339-6340 or email mapeters@cityofcape.org.
Help staff members of the cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to celebrate the spookiest time of year with a not-so-spooky event perfect for all ages from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Show up wearing your costume and take a stroll down the short Trek N' Treat trail where you'll meet creature-characters who will teach you all about Missouri's most helpful, but often most misunderstood, creepy crawlies. Bring your treat bucket because after you learn a little about each character they love to hand out treats! The nature center will be alive with games, activities, a squirmy-wormy zoo and crafts which will surely make you scream (with joy). Face coverings are encouraged during all times where social distancing cannot be maintained.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, call (573) 290-5218 or email capenc@mdc.mo.gov.
Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship will hold live mouse races, chuck-o-luck, mouse roulette and a silent auction from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at The Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the dinner starting at 5:30. the races begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more info: Contact Kim Scheffer at (573) 579-7703, email fundraising@ridemvth.org or Varina Luttrull at (573) 579-3256, email programdirector@ridemvth.org.
--From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.