FYI 10-17-21

Hotze mission breakfast to be held

St. John's Church in Leopold, Missouri, will host the Hotze Mission Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct 17 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold. There will also be a raffle and bake sale. A good-will donation is requested for the meal. All procceds go to the Missions. For more information, call (573) 208-6445.

St. Maurus breakfast planned

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 17.

Menu includes: pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits, homemade coffee cake, orange juice and coffee.

Third Sunday breakfast to be held

Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17. For your goodwill donation, you will enjoy homemade pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and a surprise menu item--so come to find out what it is. Dine it, carry out or curbside pickup.

Chill and wine weekend planned

Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery will hold chill and wine weekend from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17. Enjoy great food, beverages, and music. There will be live music featuring Season 17 "The Voice" semifinalist Marybeth Byrd on Saturday and Shannon Cox on Sunday. For more information, visit applecreekwinery.com or call (573) 788-2211.

Concert to be given

"Hidden Gems," a concert featuring Southeast's University and Chamber Choirs, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall. It explores excellent but not often performed choral music. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Learn all about fall colors

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual program on fall colors from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Fall colors are a natural highlight on the Missouri landscape every year. Join Nature Center employees for an in-depth look at why trees change, what makes a more colorful year, more! This program is open to all ages but is most appropriate for ages 12 years old and older. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, call (573) 290-5218 or email capenc@mdc.mo.gov.

Learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Associaiton will present a program, "10 warning signs of Alzheimers' from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Learn about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer's, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources.

For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/10-warning-signs, call (573) 334-5279 or email as@capelibrary.org.