FYI 10-16-22

Hotze Mission breakfast to be held

St. John's PCCW in Leopold, Missouri, will host Hotze Mission breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold. There will also be a bake sale and raffle. All proceeds will go to missions in memory of the Revs. Al, Clem and Leo Hotze.

Breakfast planned

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16 The breakfast includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scramble eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.

Conservation Nature Center events

Stream team presentation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16. Learn how to create scientific drawings. This program will be in a classroom on site where pencils, pens, paper and microscopes will be provided. Participants should bring water and snacks as needed. Registration is required.

Hook, line and sinker; Baiting up will be held virtually from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There is no better way to land your dream fish than choosing the right bait. You'll get an introductory look at matching bait to the fish species and selecting the appropriate hooks, sinkers and bobbers.

Trek N Treat will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Celebrate the spookiest time of year with a not-so-spooky event perfect for all ages. This year is an insect extravaganza. Wear your costume and take a stroll down the center's short Trek N Treat trail where you'll meet creature-characters who will teach you all about Missouri's most numerous but often most misunderstood creepy crawlies. Bring your treat bucket because you will learn a little about each character they love to hand out treats. The nature center will be alive with games, activities, a squirmy-wormy zoo and crafts. The trail is stroller but not wheelchair accessible. In case of adverse weather, the event will take place inside.

Healthy cooking class planned

Healthy cooking: Chili, soups and stews will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn about some hot and healthy soups as we enter into the cooler months and how to incorporate vegetables and grains to boost nutrition and enhance the flavor of these fall favorites. The class is taught by Laura Vollink, HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Grief support group to meet

Grief support group: The grief roller coaster will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The meeting will be led by Julie Metgzer, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice. For more information, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

The Incredible Testimony of Nature will be the theme for the SEMO Bible Science Fellowship meeting to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jerry Simmons, AKA "Doc Rock." He was born in New Mexico into a ranching/farming family. Even though he was raised as an agnostic, the power of the Lord's creation was very influential in his conversion as it always gave evidence of engineering and design -- something he did not see in the theory of evolution that he was educated in. He is with the Mid-Kansas Bible Science Fellowship in Wichita, Kansas. All are welcome to attend.

Keynote lecture to be held

Dr. Aliyyah Abdur-Rahman of Brown University will present a lecture, "Race, Carcerality and the (Im)Possibility of Black Futures," from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University Center Ballroom at Southeast Missouri State University. It is being held to kick off the William Faulkner and Jesymn Ward Conference at the university. The event is open to the public.