FYI 10-16-22

St. John's PCCW in Leopold, Missouri, will host Hotze Mission breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold. There will also be a bake sale and raffle. All proceeds will go to missions in memory of the Revs. Al, Clem and Leo Hotze.
St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16 The breakfast includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scramble eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.
Healthy cooking: Chili, soups and stews will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn about some hot and healthy soups as we enter into the cooler months and how to incorporate vegetables and grains to boost nutrition and enhance the flavor of these fall favorites. The class is taught by Laura Vollink, HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Grief support group: The grief roller coaster will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The meeting will be led by Julie Metgzer, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice. For more information, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
The Incredible Testimony of Nature will be the theme for the SEMO Bible Science Fellowship meeting to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jerry Simmons, AKA "Doc Rock." He was born in New Mexico into a ranching/farming family. Even though he was raised as an agnostic, the power of the Lord's creation was very influential in his conversion as it always gave evidence of engineering and design -- something he did not see in the theory of evolution that he was educated in. He is with the Mid-Kansas Bible Science Fellowship in Wichita, Kansas. All are welcome to attend.
Dr. Aliyyah Abdur-Rahman of Brown University will present a lecture, "Race, Carcerality and the (Im)Possibility of Black Futures," from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University Center Ballroom at Southeast Missouri State University. It is being held to kick off the William Faulkner and Jesymn Ward Conference at the university. The event is open to the public.
Hot takes: Victorian spooks and spirits will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Christy Mershon from the Glenn House discusses Victorian-era spiritualism, mourning rituals and other "spooky" traditions just in time for Halloween. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/hot-takes-2.
S.T.A.R. Night at the Haunted Hall of Horror will be held form 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the 4-H Building in Arena Park. Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or go to cityofcape.org/starprogram.
R.A.D. Studios will present "Murder on the Oriental Rug," by Marylou Ambrose and Tony Schwartz, at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Speakeasy Coffee Co., in Cape Girardeau. The show is produced by special arrangement with The Lakeside Players of Tafton, Pennsylvania. For tickets or more information, go to bit.ly/radstudiostickets.
A fish fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Creek Side Faith Fellowship Church in Marble Hill, Missouri. The menu includes fish, slaw, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, drinks and home-made desserts. Dinners available for inside and drive through.
The fifth annual 5KRCU Monster Mash Dash Run/Walk will be held at 8 a.m., Oct. 22 at the Serena Building on Southeast Missouri State University campus. Participants can run competitively with professional timing provided by the Cape Road Runners or walk for leisure. All are encouraged to wear costumes. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Register online at krcu.org/5k.
The Riverfront Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in Downtown Cape Girardeau. It will take place on Water Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall. Artisans from all over the Southeast Missouri region will sell a variety of their one-of-a-kind handcrafts and pieces of artwork. The food court and Main Stage area will offer outdoor seating and additional food and local beverages to compliment the restaurants in downtown Cape Girardeau. Children's activities includes a kids costume contest, face painting, balloon animals, a crafting section with several fall crafts, games and more. The music lineup will include Steve Schaffner and the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, Jason Heeter Band, Logan Chapman and the Ivas John Band. The festival will culminate with a special theatrical storytelling performance headline by Christy Mershon and Dr. Joel Rhodes. For more information, call (573) 335-1631 or go to visitcape.com.
The Kelly family reunion will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Zion Lutheran Church on Highway 25 south of Gordonville. Meat, drinks and tableware will be provided. Bring a dish to share. For more information call (Berniece "Bun" Keller Smith at (573) 450-5756.
All Hallow's Eve Family Night will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Oliver House Museum in Jackson. Join the docents for a hauntingly fun evening. There will be carnival games, face painting, pumpkin decorating, tours of the home including a Victorian wake and other Halloween traditions. For more details, email jhaoliverhouse2yahoo.com or call (6573) 270-2013.
