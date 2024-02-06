FYI 10-14-18

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has special prizes to offer at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center kids-only fishing pond, according to a recent news release.
MDC fisheries biologists have stocked and tagged fish in the pond, adding a challenging twist to fishing with an opportunity for children to win prizes. Children who catch a tagged fish at the pond may turn it in at the nature center to collect a prize.
"We've tagged largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, and redear sunfish," Salvador Mondragon, MDC fisheries management biologist, said in the release. "The tag reads 'reward' followed by a series of numbers. If children catch a fish with one of these tags, they can remove it and present the tag to either the Cape Girardeau Southeast Regional Office or Cape Nature Center to redeem their prize."
Mondragon said the caught fish can either be harvested or released back into the pond.
Prizes range from t-shirts to basic fishing tackle. The pond is open to youth anglers ages 15 and younger. For additional information or inquiries, call the Cape Girardeau Southeast Regional Office at (573) 290-5730 or the Cape Nature Center at (573) 290-5218. For information on fishing and other nature programs at the Cape Nature Center, go online to mdc.mo.gov/CapeNatureCenter. To find fishing locations near you, go online to mdc.mo.gov/fishing.
Care to Learn - Cape Girardeau is holding a hygiene-item drive to benefit students in need at Cape Girardeau public schools. Items can be dropped off at 301 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.
Items needed: edge control, deodorant (stick or spray), Carmex, brushes/combs/picks and hair ties.
Questions may be directed to the Care to Learn - Cape Girardeau Facebook page.
The Magellan Exchange, administered by Cape Girardeau-based nonprofit Cenet (Cultural Exchange Network), recently honored Peter Gordon, professor of marketing and management at Southeast Missouri State University, by establishing a scholarship program in his name, according to a recent news release.
Gordon retired as the head of International Business Programs last academic year, but continues to teach full time at the university, and is coordinator of the Magellan Exchange. He has also led many short-term study abroad programs, taking students to Europe, Asia and Latin America, the release stated.
The scholarship program will help provide access for more students to study-abroad experiences, Cenet executive director Robyn Walker said in the release.
Gordon was honored at an evening reception Oct. 2, during The Magellan Exchange Conference.
