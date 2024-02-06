FYI 10-11-20

Chili cook-off and ghost tours to be held

Downtown Sikeston will host the Scary Good Chili Cook-off, Ghouls Day Out and Haunted Ghost Tours Oct. 10. Shop downtown from 3 to 6 p.m. for scary sales and ghoulish treats. Vote for your favorite chili at the Scary Good Chili Cook-off from 4 to 7 p.m. at 215 N. New Madrid St. There will also be a Beer/Witches Brew Garden on site. Then from 4 to 9 p.m. take a Haunted Ghost Tour with the American Ghost Project Team of the old city jail building. The ghost tours are for ages 12-years-old and older, and children 12 years old to 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of overnight Ghost Hunt Tour tickets are available. Call (573) 380-3801 for tour information and tickets.

Parks & Rec night planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation department will host movie in the park, a fireworks show, activities and food trucks 4:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 at Arena Park. Carnival games, vendors, inflatables by Knava's Rentals, SEEMA Model Airplane demo and Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio demonstration will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. "Monsters, Inc." will be shown at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. There will be no grandstand seating -- enjoy the fireworks drive-in style.

Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the park. Please practice social distancing and do not attend if you've been sick in the past two weeks.

Sponsored by Lanzotti & Rau Attorneys at Law, LLC, Southern Convenience Stores, Southeast Missourian and Cape Noon Optimist Club.