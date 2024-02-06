FYI 10-10-21

Join the Cape Parks and Recreation Department for a health and wellness seminar: walk-tober at 1 p.m. Monday throughFriday at the Osage Centre trailhead. It will be focused on wellness.
Each day will feature a new topic and focus. Great for all levels as we will take breaks as needed and finish up with stretches. Register online at cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.
PC Medical Centers will host prevent back surgery with three three tips at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mary Jane Burgers & Brews in Perryville, Missouri. People are facing back, knee or hip surgery should attend this seminar. Learn a couple back stretches, some great advice and free lunch. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188.
Every Person Impacts Community will hold free parenting classes from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday from Oct. 12 through Dec. 14 at Christ Episcopal Church Red Door Jubilee Center. the classes will use the evidence-based Parenting Inside Out ciurriculum.
To register, contact Chariety Ratliff at epi@epicprevention.org or call (573) 270-9381.
The Southeast Symphony's Gala Season Opener Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State Unitersity's River Campus. The famous orchestral tone poem by Prokofiev, "Peter and the Wolf," will open the season. This tells the story of the adventures of the young boy, Peter, while out in the woods. One of the most frequently performed classical pieces, this performance will have live narration. Additional colorful works for orchestra will also be presented. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Spice life: Cinnamon will be the topic of discussion in this Facebook live virtual event from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday by Cape Girardeau Public Library.
How well do you know this pantry staple? The history of cinnamon, what cinnamon is, and some uses beyond the sweet stuff will be discussed.
Go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-cinnamon.
Fields of Faith will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Houck Stadium. Fields of Faith is a peer-to-peer movement where thousands of students from across the nation and world gather on their school's athletic field to share faith stories and challenge each other to apply the Bible as their "game plan for live." Gates open at 6 p.m. and program starts at 7 p.m. For more information, go to fieldsoffaith.com.
"Conversations from the Soul" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
The jazz concert featuring the Southeast Jazz Lab and Studio Ensembles, will present a program of jazz tunes combining elements of rhythm and blues, gospel and soul music, popularized by African Americans.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The city of Scott City will hold a fall city-wide yard sale Oct. 15 and 16. Times will vary by individual sales. If you would like your address added to the map the city provides, call Phyllis Spinks at (573) 270-6700 or send address and payment to SCIPP, P.O. Box 4147, Scott City, MO 63780 or drop payment off at 101 Bell in Scott City.
Also, spaces are available to rent in the parking lot on Main Street. Call Spinks to reserve a space on Main Street or at the pavillion.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will offer a class to learn a different way to cook fish from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Nature Center.
Join conservation staff members for a hands-on look at a whole new way to prepare your catch. This classic Louisiana dish is a fantastic way to use fish and game of all sorts, and will really add a little jazz to your table. This program is open to ages 12 with an adult needed to help the younger participants take part. Because attendees will be unable to fully practice social distancing, a face covering is strongly encouraged.
For more information, go mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Every Person Impacts Community will hold harvest heyday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday at CoNEXTion Community Resource Center. EPIC will be sharing pre-stuffed goodie bags that will include a light meal item, snacks and other useful item s. There will be fun activities for children and familes.Bags will be available while supplies last.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host the Haunted Hall of Horror. It will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31. Those who entered should be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, a 3-D freak show, an asylum, dolls that come alive and so much more.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold adult trivia night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Gather your team and see if you can survive. The topic will be scary movies. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/adult-trivia-night-scary-movies or call (573) 334-5279.
Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson will hold a fall bazaar sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16. Items for sale will include crafts, clothes, kitchen/household items, etc. Baked goods, sweet treats and quarts of soup or chili made by EUCC fellowship members will be available to purchase. For more information, call (573) 243-3323.
New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a kettle beef and chicken dressing drive-through supper from 3:30 to 6:30 on Oct. 16. Menu includes kettle beef, chicken dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, homemade bread, apple butter and dessert. The church is located on Highway AA near Daisy.
