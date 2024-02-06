FYI 10-10-21

Walk-tober to be held Monday through Friday

Join the Cape Parks and Recreation Department for a health and wellness seminar: walk-tober at 1 p.m. Monday throughFriday at the Osage Centre trailhead. It will be focused on wellness.

Each day will feature a new topic and focus. Great for all levels as we will take breaks as needed and finish up with stretches. Register online at cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.

Back surgery prevention will be discussed

PC Medical Centers will host prevent back surgery with three three tips at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mary Jane Burgers & Brews in Perryville, Missouri. People are facing back, knee or hip surgery should attend this seminar. Learn a couple back stretches, some great advice and free lunch. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188.

Series of parenting classes to be held

Every Person Impacts Community will hold free parenting classes from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday from Oct. 12 through Dec. 14 at Christ Episcopal Church Red Door Jubilee Center. the classes will use the evidence-based Parenting Inside Out ciurriculum.

To register, contact Chariety Ratliff at epi@epicprevention.org or call (573) 270-9381.

Symphony season opener concert to be held

The Southeast Symphony's Gala Season Opener Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State Unitersity's River Campus. The famous orchestral tone poem by Prokofiev, "Peter and the Wolf," will open the season. This tells the story of the adventures of the young boy, Peter, while out in the woods. One of the most frequently performed classical pieces, this performance will have live narration. Additional colorful works for orchestra will also be presented. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Learn about the spice, cinnamon

Spice life: Cinnamon will be the topic of discussion in this Facebook live virtual event from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday by Cape Girardeau Public Library.

How well do you know this pantry staple? The history of cinnamon, what cinnamon is, and some uses beyond the sweet stuff will be discussed.

Go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-cinnamon.

Fields of Faith to be held

Fields of Faith will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Houck Stadium. Fields of Faith is a peer-to-peer movement where thousands of students from across the nation and world gather on their school's athletic field to share faith stories and challenge each other to apply the Bible as their "game plan for live." Gates open at 6 p.m. and program starts at 7 p.m. For more information, go to fieldsoffaith.com.

Jazz concert to be held at River Campus

"Conversations from the Soul" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.