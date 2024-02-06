FYI 10-1-17

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. The drive will be held in the fellowship hall.
A ham and bean dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today by the Jackson Chapter No. 91 Order of the Eastern Star, 204 S. High St. in Jackson. The meal will include slaw, cornbread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. For more information, call (573) 243-3713.
The fall Trendy Kids Consignment Sale will run Thursday through Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, 31 N. Church St. in Perryville, Missouri. An exclusive pre-sale for military, registered new moms and consignors will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be open to the public 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau will hold a Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway. Advance tickets are $10 and include entry and two adult beverage tickets. The day will include voting, prizes, games, music and raffle. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9 Division.
Apostolic Lighthouse will hold a block party from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the horseshoe pavilion at Scott City Park. The event will include free food, inflatables for children and games with prizes. A Play Station gaming system will be given away along with $250 in grocery certificates and other gift cards. For more information, call (573) 334-0745 or email hgpowerlee@gmail.com.
Pink Walk 2017 will be hosted by Busch Pet Products & Care, 1720 Kingsway Drive Suite 105 in Cape Girardeau, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. For a $5 donation, each dog will receive a pink bandanna. Snacks and drinks will be available for dogs and owners. The activities will include a raffle. Pet Fest also will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (573) 335-4076 or email customerservice@buschpetproducts.com.
Cub Launch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cape County Park North, 2400 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. The day, which includes activities like archery, BB guns, fishing and hiking, is for existing Cub Scouts and prospective members. Cost is $10 per Cub Scout or Cub Scout-age sibling. For more information, call (314) 920-0621 or email ashley.duerst@scouting.org.
The annual St. Denis Day dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the St. Denis Parish Center, 135 N. Winchester in Benton, Missouri. The dinner is an all-you-can-eat buffet that will feature chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, chicken and dressing, sides and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger.
The SCIPP Seniors Fall Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Schocks Rental Hall, 116 E. Hickory St. in Scott City. The event will include lunch, prizes, games and demonstrations. For more information, call (573) 270-6700 or go online to scottcityscipp.com.
The following are the age groups that we will host this year: 0-12 months (boys and girls) -- Mini category; 1-3 years (boys and girls) -- Tiny category; 4-6 years (boys and girls) -- Little category; 7-9 years (girls) -- Junior category; 10-13 years (girls) -- Teen category; and ninth-12th grade (girls) -- Miss category.
The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, starting with the Mini category. Registration will start at 5:30 p.m. that evening. The deadline to entry will be Tuesday, Oct. 10. Each category must have at least five entries before it will be held. The registration fee is $15 for 0 -- 13 years old and ninth through 12th grade will be $25. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group.
Registration forms will be available at Chaffee Banking Center (Bank of Advance) and Chaffee City Hall. For more information, contact Chaffee Banking Center at (573) 887-3551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A coed volleyball tournament will be held Oct. 14 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2426 Jim Drury Way. Teams must include three males and three females and cost is $60 per team. Registration deadline is Oct. 6. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email tbollinger@cityofcape.org.
The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association, 2307 Broadway, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy and beverages. Cost is $6 for adults and free for children 5 and younger.
St. Paul Lutheran School will host a 5K Reformation Run/Walk on Oct. 28 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Registration will be held 7 a.m. the day of the race, and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger by Oct. 14. Registration thereafter is $30 for adults. The proceeds will benefit the SPLS Class of 2018 class trip, Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation and Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Register at www.stpauljackson.com/5k.
A pickleball tournament for ages 50 and older will be held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. There will be brackets for men, women and mixed doubles. Registration deadline is Oct. 29. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or emailcmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
