FYI 10-1-17

Blood drive to be held at St. Andrew Lutheran

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. The drive will be held in the fellowship hall.

Ham and bean dinner to be held

A ham and bean dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today by the Jackson Chapter No. 91 Order of the Eastern Star, 204 S. High St. in Jackson. The meal will include slaw, cornbread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. For more information, call (573) 243-3713.

Trendy Kids Consignment Sale in Perryville

The fall Trendy Kids Consignment Sale will run Thursday through Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, 31 N. Church St. in Perryville, Missouri. An exclusive pre-sale for military, registered new moms and consignors will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be open to the public 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cape Kiwanis to hold Chili Cook-Off

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau will hold a Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway. Advance tickets are $10 and include entry and two adult beverage tickets. The day will include voting, prizes, games, music and raffle. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9 Division.

Block party planned by Apostolic Lighthouse

Apostolic Lighthouse will hold a block party from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the horseshoe pavilion at Scott City Park. The event will include free food, inflatables for children and games with prizes. A Play Station gaming system will be given away along with $250 in grocery certificates and other gift cards. For more information, call (573) 334-0745 or email hgpowerlee@gmail.com.

Pink Walk, Pet Fest to be held Saturday

Pink Walk 2017 will be hosted by Busch Pet Products & Care, 1720 Kingsway Drive Suite 105 in Cape Girardeau, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. For a $5 donation, each dog will receive a pink bandanna. Snacks and drinks will be available for dogs and owners. The activities will include a raffle. Pet Fest also will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (573) 335-4076 or email customerservice@buschpetproducts.com.

Cub Launch to be held Saturday

Cub Launch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cape County Park North, 2400 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. The day, which includes activities like archery, BB guns, fishing and hiking, is for existing Cub Scouts and prospective members. Cost is $10 per Cub Scout or Cub Scout-age sibling. For more information, call (314) 920-0621 or email ashley.duerst@scouting.org.