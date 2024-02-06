FYI 1-8-23

Auditions for "Battle of the bedroom," River City Players spring comedy, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 7, at Port Cape Girardeau. The play was written by David Pemberton and is directed by Justin Aden. Roles are needed for three men and four women. The show dates are Thursday through Sunday, April 13 through 16.

Saturday crafternoon will be held form 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14. This month, you'll make rubber duck-themed yellow slime, complete with fun duck decorations and add-ins to make it soft, squishy and perfect to play with when you get stressed or just need a little break. Registration is required at

Sensory craft time will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities. This month, you'll make rubber duck-themed yellow slim, complete with fun duck decorations and add-ins to make it soft, squishy and perfect to play with when you get stressed or just need a little break. Please register for one session only at

Stuffed animal sleepover will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13. Bring a stuffed animal, stay for the storytime together, then leave your stuffed animal for a sleepover with all of their stuffy friends. Pick up our stuffed animal and learn all about their overnight adventures at Donuts and Stories the following morning at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14. Participants should plan to attend both parts of the event.

Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan 12 through 26. This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join at

Construction club will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. An hour of free play will give children the opportunity to get creative and build anything they choose with lots of LEGOs. Work on your own creations or build as a team. The library will provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination.

Babybook will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Jan. 25. BabyBook is a storytime that introduces a love for books and reading through music and movement, rhythm and thyme and cuddles and play.

Gentle yoga will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11. Please bring your own yoga mat or bath towel, as well as a yoga block for your practice. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at

Let's talk picture books: Snow! will be held from 7 to 7:30 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Whether the weather is snowy or not ... join Ms. Renee via Facebook as she shares some of her favorite books about snow.

Preschool storytime will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This storytime is designed to help build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics and songs.

Preschool Picassos: Peace flowers will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Young artists will create a colorful piece of art inspired by Pablo Picasso's Bouquet of Peace. Creativity can be mess so please dress accordingly. Register at

Houseplants program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Garden Club members will share how to care for houseplants. Plants can brighten your home, especially during this cold and gray season.

A support group for people with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers, family members and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The meeting will consist of support and education sessions. For more information, contact the facilitator at dreno@semo.edu or call (573) 979-2468.

Little Acorns: Whose feet are these? will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Animals move in all sorts of ways: They walk, run, hop, trot, crawl or fly. They all have one thing in common that helps them move -- their feet. Animal feet come in all shapes and sizes. Join nature center personnel to learn how to tell who's toes are whose. Little Acorns programs are designed to help children 3-years old to 6 years old learn about the natural world through hands-on experiences, crafts and focused free-play activities.

Conservation families: Owl prowl will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12. Calling all owls. Discover the special features of owls with a brief indoor presentation. You will then hit the trail in search of these night-time predators. The trail is not stroller accessible and is rated moderate to difficult with steep hills and loose gravel. Please wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather as a large portion of the program will take place outdoors. The program will be canceled if it rains or snows.

Nature Center game night will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Come join the board game club for nature lovers. This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game and how it relates to Missouri's mission to have world class fish, forests and wildlife. After the intro ... let the games being. There will be games available for all experience levels, though on average these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players maybe used to. The games are most appropriate for anyone 12 years old and older. You are welcome to bring snack and non-alcholic beverages as well as nature-themed board games to share from your collection.

Hawn State Park Hike will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Hawn State Park near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. This naturalist-led hike will cover approximately eight miles of the Whispering Pines Trail. This section of the trail is hilly, crosses several creeks, and due to its length, requires a moderate to high level of fitness. Sturdy shoe, a water bottle, lunch and a small backpack are all required. You can meet others at the nature center to depart promptly at 7:30 a.m. If you prefer to meet the group at Hawn State Park, please contact the instructor to make arrangements. Call (573) 290-5218.

Duck decoy carving will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Carve your own duck decoy out of cork. Your decoy may be used for waterfowl hunting or kept as a unique piece of art. All materials and tools will be provided. This is an all-day workshop. You will spend the morning carving, have a lunch break on your own and then spend the afternoon painting and finishing your duck. Please wear clothes you don't mine getting dirty or getting paint on. Participants younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.