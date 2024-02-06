FYI 1-8-23

Auditions for "Battle of the bedroom," River City Players spring comedy, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 7, at Port Cape Girardeau. The play was written by David Pemberton and is directed by Justin Aden. Roles are needed for three men and four women. The show dates are Thursday through Sunday, April 13 through 16.
A support group for people with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers, family members and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The meeting will consist of support and education sessions. For more information, contact the facilitator at dreno@semo.edu or call (573) 979-2468.
Kelly High School CTA will hold a chili and community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the high school multipurpose room. This is a fundraiser for the Kelly High School scholarship fund. To order tickets call (573) 545-3541 or order online at forms.gle/Hbb6As9ZEDn9uV838.
R.A.D. Studios will hold auditions for "Treasure Island" will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at R.A.D. Studios in Cape Girardeau, located within Fingerprint Dance Studio. This is an exciting theatrical adaptation in which young audiences will thrill to the lightning adventure, exotic settings, sea chanteys and the salty pirate dialog. The show is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. Audition packets available. Go to facebook.com/RADstudiocape for more information.
GriefShare-loss of a loved one will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 through March 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. All who have lost a loved one (spouse, child, sibling, another close relative or close family friend) are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.
Estate planning for veterans and their spouses will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. In collaboration with the Limbaugh Law Firm and VFW Post 3838, the Missouri Veterans Commission will provide free wills, powers of attorney, advanced directives and beneficiary deeds for veterans and their spouses. This event is open to Missouri residents only and you must have an appointment to participate. To set an appointment, go to mvc.dps.mo.gov/will-clinic-reservation.php.
The Chaffee, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce will hold trivia night at 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Chaffee VFW Hall. There will be door prizes and a silent auction. Register by calling Laura at (573) 318-6217, Mallory at (573) 318-6219 or Ron at (573) 318-1039. Admission includes soup, chili, hot dogs and dessert. For more information, go to facebook.com/events/857071689073750/?ref=newsfeed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.