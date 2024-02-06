All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 6, 2018

FYI 1-7-18

The Delta R-V school district invites all district employees, parents and citizens of communities served by Delta Schools to an open gathering to hear about a whole-school transformation model, "Leader in Me." Based on "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," the program helps build self-confidence and skills needed to succeed...

Delta R-V "Leader in Me" presentation

The Delta R-V school district invites all district employees, parents and citizens of communities served by Delta Schools to an open gathering to hear about a whole-school transformation model, "Leader in Me." Based on "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," the program helps build self-confidence and skills needed to succeed.

The program will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Delta High School cafeteria.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wild game cooking at the nature center

This free event for ages 10 and up will show participants how to take harvested game from field to table. Afterward, a variety of dishes made by staff and volunteers will be available to sample from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Ages 10 and up with accompanying adult. Registration is required for this free event. More information is at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or (573) 290-5218.

New Year, New You: Keeping Your Resolutions

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host Tamatha Crowson of TCrowson Fitness as she shares her best strategies for picking resolutions and sticking to them. The event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Oscar Hirsch community room at 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau. Registration is required, and can be done online at capelibrary.org.

"Sleeping Beauty" auditions

Open auditions for younger actors (ages 6 to 11) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing Arts at 127 W. Main St. in Jackson. No experience necessary. The classic "Sleeping Beauty" fairy tale will feature many roles for a large chorus in addition to main roles. More information is online at betweenthescenesstudios.com.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy