FYI 1-7-18

Wild game cooking at the nature center

This free event for ages 10 and up will show participants how to take harvested game from field to table. Afterward, a variety of dishes made by staff and volunteers will be available to sample from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Ages 10 and up with accompanying adult. Registration is required for this free event. More information is at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or (573) 290-5218.

New Year, New You: Keeping Your Resolutions

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host Tamatha Crowson of TCrowson Fitness as she shares her best strategies for picking resolutions and sticking to them. The event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Oscar Hirsch community room at 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau. Registration is required, and can be done online at capelibrary.org.

"Sleeping Beauty" auditions

Open auditions for younger actors (ages 6 to 11) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing Arts at 127 W. Main St. in Jackson. No experience necessary. The classic "Sleeping Beauty" fairy tale will feature many roles for a large chorus in addition to main roles. More information is online at betweenthescenesstudios.com.