Fish fry and bake sale to be held

The ladies of St. Joseph Parish in Advance, Missouri, will hold a fish fry and bake sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, to raise funds for building renovation projects. Adults are $10; children 15 and under eat free. The Knights of Columbus Hall on Highway 91 North, in Stoddard, Missouri, will host the event.