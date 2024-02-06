FYI 1-31-21

Cornhole tournament and silent auction planned

Kelly High School will a hold a cornhole tournament as a junior class fundraiser. It will start with check-in and warm up at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. It will be held in the Kelly High School gym.

There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, dessert auction and barbecue concessions. For more information or to register visit fb.me/e/qH0zMFPXH, call (573) 545-3541 or email lindsey.limbaugh@kellyhawks.org.

Virtual children's program to be held

"Water -- Nature's Drink," a virtual children's program with Cape Girardeau County Health Department will be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3 on riverside Regional Library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For more information go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.