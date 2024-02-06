FYI 1-31-21

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus presents the 23rd Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at Bedell Performance Hall.
This annual event showcases excellent student musicians as well as guest artists from around the nation, all contributing to a vibrant festival of jazz and the celebration of music performance and education on our beautiful River Campus. Admission is free.
Kelly High School will a hold a cornhole tournament as a junior class fundraiser. It will start with check-in and warm up at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. It will be held in the Kelly High School gym.
There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, dessert auction and barbecue concessions. For more information or to register visit fb.me/e/qH0zMFPXH, call (573) 545-3541 or email lindsey.limbaugh@kellyhawks.org.
"Water -- Nature's Drink," a virtual children's program with Cape Girardeau County Health Department will be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3 on riverside Regional Library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For more information go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.