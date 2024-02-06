All sections
FeaturesJanuary 30, 2021

FYI 1-31-21

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus presents the 23rd Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at Bedell Performance Hall. This annual event showcases excellent student musicians as well as guest artists from around the nation, all contributing to a vibrant festival of jazz and the celebration of music performance and education on our beautiful River Campus. Admission is free...

Jazz festival to be held at River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus presents the 23rd Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at Bedell Performance Hall.

This annual event showcases excellent student musicians as well as guest artists from around the nation, all contributing to a vibrant festival of jazz and the celebration of music performance and education on our beautiful River Campus. Admission is free.

Cornhole tournament and silent auction planned

Kelly High School will a hold a cornhole tournament as a junior class fundraiser. It will start with check-in and warm up at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. It will be held in the Kelly High School gym.

There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, dessert auction and barbecue concessions. For more information or to register visit fb.me/e/qH0zMFPXH, call (573) 545-3541 or email lindsey.limbaugh@kellyhawks.org.

Virtual children's program to be held

"Water -- Nature's Drink," a virtual children's program with Cape Girardeau County Health Department will be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3 on riverside Regional Library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For more information go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Community
