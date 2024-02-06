FYI 1-30-22

Free community clothes closet to be offered

Burfordville Baptist Church will a free community clothes closet from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 5. The church relies strictly on donations of gently used clothing and shoes. If you would like to donate, it accepts clothes and shoes of all ages. You can call the church at (573) 243-5602 and leave a message.

Greeting card class to be held

Riverside Regional Library in Altenburg, Missouri, will celebrate "Send a Friend a Card" day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Send a Friend a Card" day is Feb. 7. You can hand-make a greetinb card or two. The library has the supplies. You provide the creativity. For all ages.

For more information, visit riversideregionallibrary.org or call 9573) 824-5267.

Polar Plunge is planned

Special Olympics Missouri in the Southeast area will hold the 16th annual polar plunge at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Cape Girardeau County Park North. The theme is The Reason for Freezin'. Brave men and women will don costumes and swimwear and take "polar" dips into Cape County Park North lake. The event is open to anyone 10 years old and older. The event is hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Day-of registration begins at noon and the plunge will be held at 2 p.m. You can avoid the lines by pre-registering from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Osage Centre.

A virtual plunge option is also being offered this year, giving people an opportunity to plunge their way. Costumes are highly encouraged. Awards will be given in the following categories: top fundraisers, top fundraising group, and top fundraising school. These must be pre-registered. Golden plunger awards for the most creative costumes will also be present to top group and top individuals. Wet suits are not allowed and shoes are rquired.

To register, go to somo.org/plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the SOMO, 1625 N. Kingshighway. Mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum of $5 to $75 contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. For more information, contact Penny Williams at (573) 339-6733 or email williams@somo.org.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 6. Docents will be standing by to give you the ultimate tour.