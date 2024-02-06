All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJanuary 29, 2022
FYI 1-30-22
St. Augustine School in Kelso, Missouri, will hold a sausage breakfast to kick off Catholic Schools Week from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30. The menu will include pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. Ivas John will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery near Freidheim...

Sausage breakfast to be held

St. Augustine School in Kelso, Missouri, will hold a sausage breakfast to kick off Catholic Schools Week from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30. The menu will include pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy.

Ivas John to play

Ivas John will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery near Freidheim.

Coffee and conversation to be held

Warm up with stimulating coffee and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Scott City.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

  • Creature feature: Groundhog Day will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Groundhogs seem an unlikely animal to celebrate but being one of the few true hibernating mammals in Missouri they fill us with fascination. Their yearly rhythms are said to be an omen for spring weather. While this may be rooted more strongly in folklore than fact, Missouri's largest species of squirrel is still full of amazing surpises. Learn all about groundhogs and how their digging helps the ecosystems they live in. This program is open to all ages but will be most appropriate for ages years old to adult.
  • A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Red Cross blood supply is at a critical low point and the supply to hsopitals has been restricted due to shortages. Now more than ever your blood donations will make a difference. You can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
  • Winter Walk at Night will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. This month's program will feature the nature center's Ridgetop Trail after dark. The trail will be list by colorful luminaries offering a whole new perspective on the trail. After your stroll, enjoy a warm fire and some hot chocolate. This experience is great for the whole family.
  • Little Acorns: Maple Sugar Sweet will be held 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 5. Missouri has a special tree called the sugar maple. This tree makes sugary, sweet sap that can be turn into sytrup or other yummy treats. Little Acorns programs are designed to help children ages 3 to 6 years old learn about the natural world through hands-on experiences, crafts and focused free-play activities.
  • Maple Sugaring will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. Taste one of the forest's sweetest gifts. Maple sugaring is rich in history and still practiced today. Discover the entire process with your family and take part in some fund activities and crafts. This event is come and go as you like with indoor and outdoor stations.

Jazz festival gala concert to be held

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music will present the 23rd annual Clark Terry Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.

The Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival will feature the Southeast jazz ensembles. Jazz pianist, composer and educator. Dr. Alton Merrell, will join the ensembles. He is a world-class pianist and Hammond B-3 organist. For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Free community clothes closet to be offered

Burfordville Baptist Church will a free community clothes closet from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 5. The church relies strictly on donations of gently used clothing and shoes. If you would like to donate, it accepts clothes and shoes of all ages. You can call the church at (573) 243-5602 and leave a message.

Greeting card class to be held

Riverside Regional Library in Altenburg, Missouri, will celebrate "Send a Friend a Card" day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Send a Friend a Card" day is Feb. 7. You can hand-make a greetinb card or two. The library has the supplies. You provide the creativity. For all ages.

For more information, visit riversideregionallibrary.org or call 9573) 824-5267.

Polar Plunge is planned

Special Olympics Missouri in the Southeast area will hold the 16th annual polar plunge at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Cape Girardeau County Park North. The theme is The Reason for Freezin'. Brave men and women will don costumes and swimwear and take "polar" dips into Cape County Park North lake. The event is open to anyone 10 years old and older. The event is hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Day-of registration begins at noon and the plunge will be held at 2 p.m. You can avoid the lines by pre-registering from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Osage Centre.

A virtual plunge option is also being offered this year, giving people an opportunity to plunge their way. Costumes are highly encouraged. Awards will be given in the following categories: top fundraisers, top fundraising group, and top fundraising school. These must be pre-registered. Golden plunger awards for the most creative costumes will also be present to top group and top individuals. Wet suits are not allowed and shoes are rquired.

To register, go to somo.org/plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the SOMO, 1625 N. Kingshighway. Mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum of $5 to $75 contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. For more information, contact Penny Williams at (573) 339-6733 or email williams@somo.org.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 6. Docents will be standing by to give you the ultimate tour.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy