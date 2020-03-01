FYi 1-3-20

Learn about dinosaurs at museum

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will be open for Sunday at the museum from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.

Get up close with the new addition to our dinosaur collection; an Allosaurus skull replica.

Discover Southeast Missouri with us. Rotating natural history and historical exhibits include: Life size dinosaurs, Missouri Dinosaur Discovery, ice age, Native American artifacts, Civil War, Mammals of North America, fossils, geology specimens and many other items of interest inside this architectural treasure that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Children's discover and play area and gift shop available.

Virtual story time to be held

Riverside Regional Library will host a virtual story time 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Discover what animals you can see during the winter with Mrs. A. Available on the Riverside Regional Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.