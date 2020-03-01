FYi 1-3-20

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will be open for Sunday at the museum from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Get up close with the new addition to our dinosaur collection; an Allosaurus skull replica.
Discover Southeast Missouri with us. Rotating natural history and historical exhibits include: Life size dinosaurs, Missouri Dinosaur Discovery, ice age, Native American artifacts, Civil War, Mammals of North America, fossils, geology specimens and many other items of interest inside this architectural treasure that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Children's discover and play area and gift shop available.
Riverside Regional Library will host a virtual story time 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Discover what animals you can see during the winter with Mrs. A. Available on the Riverside Regional Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For more information go to rrlmo.org or call (573) 243-8141.
The Knights of Columbus in Oran, Missouri, will serve kettle beef on Jan. 25. Each meal will be pre-packaged with homemade kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll and a cookie. Call Jim Gosche at (573) 275-2766 to place your order. Order deadline is Jan. 15. Pickup will be at Oran Knights of Columbus Hall between the hours of 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"Seth: The life and journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee" is on sale. Written by Jerry Ford and Frank Nickell, Southeast Missouri's native McKee's story is told. From growing up in Southeast Missouri to his rise to Four-Star General is an amazing story of perserverance and dedication. The book is available for purchase online at semo.edu/mckeebook.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host the winter garage sale 7 to 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Osage Centre.
Shop for tons of items at the Osage Centre's winter garage sale! Masks are required for vendors and shoppers. Hand sanitizer will also be available.
Call the Osage Centre for more information at (573) 339-6342. For future garage sale dates, visit cityofcape.org/garagesales.