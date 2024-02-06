FYI 1-28-18

'Pages of Empowerment' Women's Book Club

The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau will host a "Pages of Empowerment" women's book club at 5:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau. The books are focused on women's issues in the United States and globally. The first book is a non-fiction collection of essays, titled "The Unfinished Revolution: Voices from the Global Fight for Women's Rights." The book is split up into short, manageable chapters and the group will read two to three chapters per session. Participants can join in for all the discussions or for only those entries that speak to you or schedule allows. The group is open to all women in the community and you need not be a member of Zonta. For more information visits capezonta.org or contact Tonyalwells@charter.net.

David Ring to speak at Cornerstone Wesleyan Church

David Ring will share his cerebral palsy journey at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Cornerstone Wesleyan Church, 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. This is a free event. An offering will be taken. For more information, call (573) 450-0758.

One More Round, a Johnny Cash Tribute Band

Hanover Lutheran Youth Group is hosting One More Round, a Johnny Cash Tribute from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 2, at the Hanover Activity Center, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Johnny, June, and the Tennessee Three will perform all the Cash classics. The doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets available by phone (573) 225-6662 or (573) 450-7853.

18th annual Children's Arts Festival set

The Southeast Missouri Arts Council will hold its annual Children's Arts Festival, beginning with a reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

The exhibit will feature visual art pieces and poetry by students from 28 regional schools, and will be on display through Feb. 24.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

More information is at capearts.org.