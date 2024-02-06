All sections
FeaturesJanuary 26, 2019

FYI 1-27-19

With 26 years of ministry experience, Troy Richards recently joined First Baptist Church, 212 S. High St. in Jackson, as senior pastor, according to a news release. Richards most recently served as lead pastor at Cecilia Baptist Church in Cecilia, Kentucky, and has led churches in both Kentucky and Oregon. He's also led mission trips to the Middle East...

story image illustation

Jackson's First Baptist Church hires new minister

With 26 years of ministry experience, Troy Richards recently joined First Baptist Church, 212 S. High St. in Jackson, as senior pastor, according to a news release.

Richards most recently served as lead pastor at Cecilia Baptist Church in Cecilia, Kentucky, and has led churches in both Kentucky and Oregon. He's also led mission trips to the Middle East.

"We feel God has brought us the right man to lead both our church and our community into the future," Tim Miller, chair of First Baptist Jackson's pastor search committee, said in the release. "I am excited about the vision he has for our church's ministry here and we welcome everyone to come meet him to learn more."

Richards' first Sunday at First Baptist Jackson was Jan. 13.

Richards and his wife, Kim, have four grown children and the couple recently relocated to the Jackson community.

He completed his master's degree at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary's Billy Graham School and is planning to work toward a doctorate degree. Richards also holds a bachelor's degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western Kentucky University. He worked in the radio industry for 13 years serving in a variety of roles including station management, marketing, news and sales.

Lincoln Day tickets for sale

Tickets for the 50th Cape Giraredeau County Lincoln Day with Oliver North are on sale at the following locations.

  • Cash Book Journal, 210 W. Main St. in Jackson
  • JCS, 2126 Broadway in Cape Girardeau
  • Horizon Screen Printing, 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau
