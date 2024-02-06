FYI 1-27-19

Jackson's First Baptist Church hires new minister

With 26 years of ministry experience, Troy Richards recently joined First Baptist Church, 212 S. High St. in Jackson, as senior pastor, according to a news release.

Richards most recently served as lead pastor at Cecilia Baptist Church in Cecilia, Kentucky, and has led churches in both Kentucky and Oregon. He's also led mission trips to the Middle East.

"We feel God has brought us the right man to lead both our church and our community into the future," Tim Miller, chair of First Baptist Jackson's pastor search committee, said in the release. "I am excited about the vision he has for our church's ministry here and we welcome everyone to come meet him to learn more."

Richards' first Sunday at First Baptist Jackson was Jan. 13.