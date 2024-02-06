FYI 1-26-20

Crisp Museum hosting 'knitting ear warmers' workshop Jan. 30

The Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting a "Knitting Ear Warmers" workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday.

This event is free and is open to the public. Supplies will be provided, but participants may bring their own as well.

During the workshop, participants who are beginners will learn a few easy textured stitch patterns. Knitting requires good attention, finger dexterity and patience. The full process of how to create an ear warmer will be explained from start to finish, and participants may stay for as long as they'd like to knit on their piece until 6 p.m.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit app.semo.edu/genl/DAPS/Application.aspx?app=CrispMuseum. For more information, contact the museum at (573) 651-2260.

The Crisp Museum is located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society to meet

The Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, located at 112 E. Washington in Jackson. The program will be given by Garret V. Kremer-Wright, archivist for the State Historical Society of Missouri. The topic will be "Hidden Gems in the Archives." If you have thought about researching at the Cape Girardeau Research Center, but didn't know what you might find, come to the meeting and see the possibilities.

The Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society meets bi-monthly on the fourth Tuesday. Non-members are welcome at all meetings. Membership is $10 per year. The archive center will open at 6:30 p.m. for members to use the library for research.

Seed starting workshop planned

Longing for spring? Missy LaPlant will teach a garden workshop about seed starting. You will learn all you need to know to get those spring vegetable plants started early. You will also help plant Cape Community Garden seedlings for future transplanting to our Washington Street, Fountain Street and Shawnee Park Center Community Gardens. This free class is held at Charles Hutson Greenhouse off Bertling from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and March 3. Space is limited for each class, so please register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses, or call (573) 339-6340. Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation & Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.

Eat for Art! fundraiser to be held

The Saxony High School Visual Art Department will be hosting its First Annual Eat for Art fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Saxony Lutheran High School. The art department has made soup bowls, hand glazed by the students. A variety of soups will be offered, along with bread/rolls and desserts. Proceeds will go to the art department to purchase a new kiln and pottery wheels.