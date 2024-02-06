FYI 1-24-21

Opera to be held at the River Campus

Southeast's River Campus Presents "The Marriage of Figaro," at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

This classic opera covers a crazy 24 hours in the manor of Count Almaviva. As the servants prepare for the wedding of the principal lady's maid, Susanna, and the head valet, Figaro, we learn that the Lord of the manor has planned a tryst with Susanna before the night is through. The nobility and staff scheme and scramble at odds in this tangled web of love and power, featuring Mozart's most famous score.

Tickets may be purchased online at RiverCampus.org.

Virtual book club planned

Riverside Regional Library will have a virtual book club at 7 p.m. Monday. The book is "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger. The discussion group will meet via Zoom. To join the group, contact Eumice at (573) 243-8141, ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org

Degeneration to regeneration Zoom presentation

Degeneration to Regeneration Zoom presentation will be held noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how regeneration works, how it can help you get rid of joint pain, where it comes from and more. Call to register, (573) 335-9188.

Garden workshop to be held

As part of the Garden Workshop Series, a class on how to keep your house plants happy all year will be 6 to 8 pm. Tuesday at Charles H. Hutson Greenhouse located at 1039 Bertling St. in Cape Girardeau.

Are your house plants feeling droopy? Ever wonder how often to fertilize your plants in the winter? Need to know when you should re-pot that now giant "ficus tree" you received from Aunt Betty? This class will help shed some light on how you can keep your house plants thriving all year long. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape County Health Department and the Parks and Recreation Foundation.

These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. Call (573) 339-6340 with questions.

'Revenge of the Space Pandas' to be held

"Revenge of the Space Pandas" will be held 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Jan. 30 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Rust Flexible Theatre on Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

Leonard "Binky" Rudich and friends, can't get his two-speed clock to work. He hits the two-speed clock with a hammer in a last-ditch effort, hurtling the three children 50 light years away from the earth. The trio encounter Space Pandas who promise to return them home. But, when the Supreme Ruler of the alien planet decides he wants a wool sweater, Binky, Vivian, and the wool covered Bob the Sheep are in for a wild ride.