FYI 1-24-21

Southeast's River Campus Presents "The Marriage of Figaro," at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
This classic opera covers a crazy 24 hours in the manor of Count Almaviva. As the servants prepare for the wedding of the principal lady's maid, Susanna, and the head valet, Figaro, we learn that the Lord of the manor has planned a tryst with Susanna before the night is through. The nobility and staff scheme and scramble at odds in this tangled web of love and power, featuring Mozart's most famous score.
Tickets may be purchased online at RiverCampus.org.
Riverside Regional Library will have a virtual book club at 7 p.m. Monday. The book is "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger. The discussion group will meet via Zoom. To join the group, contact Eumice at (573) 243-8141, ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Degeneration to Regeneration Zoom presentation will be held noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how regeneration works, how it can help you get rid of joint pain, where it comes from and more. Call to register, (573) 335-9188.
As part of the Garden Workshop Series, a class on how to keep your house plants happy all year will be 6 to 8 pm. Tuesday at Charles H. Hutson Greenhouse located at 1039 Bertling St. in Cape Girardeau.
Are your house plants feeling droopy? Ever wonder how often to fertilize your plants in the winter? Need to know when you should re-pot that now giant "ficus tree" you received from Aunt Betty? This class will help shed some light on how you can keep your house plants thriving all year long. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape County Health Department and the Parks and Recreation Foundation.
These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. Call (573) 339-6340 with questions.
"Revenge of the Space Pandas" will be held 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Jan. 30 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Rust Flexible Theatre on Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
Leonard "Binky" Rudich and friends, can't get his two-speed clock to work. He hits the two-speed clock with a hammer in a last-ditch effort, hurtling the three children 50 light years away from the earth. The trio encounter Space Pandas who promise to return them home. But, when the Supreme Ruler of the alien planet decides he wants a wool sweater, Binky, Vivian, and the wool covered Bob the Sheep are in for a wild ride.
For more information, go to rivercampus.org.
A young-adult virtual craft lab will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Riverside Regional Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Pick up a young adult craft kit (for ages 7 to 14 years old) at any Riverside Regional Library branch. Participants will make snow globes. For more information call (573) 423-8141, email eschlichting@rrlmo.org or go to rrlmo.org.
SoutheastHEALTH Volunteer Services will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Harrison Room at Southeast Hospital.
Winter is a critical time when it comes to adequate blood supplies. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church's Vincent Vittles will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
It is a carry out meal. Meal to-go bags will be provided for anyone who comes by. Vincent's Vittles is a dinner hosted the last Saturday of every month. There is no cost. The church is located at 1913 Ritter Drive in Cape Girardeau. Come and bring a friend.
Notre Dame Regional High School will hold its annual Winter Extravaganza virtually this year.
Put on some comfy clothes and warm socks, pour a beverage, open your laptops -- and join us for a virtual evening of fun. Notre Dame has partnered with 36 Restaurant & Bar, BG's Deli, Seis Amigos and the Southerner to offer carryout meals for those who purchase tickets to the event. The dinners will be scheduled for carryout between 6 and 7 p.m.
Lindsey & Landon, Mike Renick and Gunnar Knudtson will be offering live-streamed concert performances that will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be opportunities for those at home to participate and win door prizes. the event supports the school's technology department and helps the school to stay equipped and current in a quickly-changing environment.
This year's event will feature an online auction with Winter Extravaganza exclusive auction items such as Smokin' Brothers & Mike Renick Backyard Barbecue Package, Dinner with the Bishop, premium seating at graduation and more. Take your chance with a Heads or Tails contest, 50/50 Raffle or Dessert Vote Raffle. A link to registration and online auction items can be found at notredamehighschool.org/winter.
