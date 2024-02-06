FYI 1-23-22

Griefshare seminar to be held

LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a griefshare seminar: Loss of spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in room 110 at the Cape Girardeau campus. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear when you've lost a spouse. You'll hear practical advice from others who've been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse and why it won't always hurt this much. For more information, call Mary at (573) 429-5181.

Free clothing to be given away

The Apoostolic Promise Church will hold a free clothing closet from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The church is located at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Auditions for musical to be held

R.A.D. Studios will hold auditions for "Aesop's Fables -- the Musical" at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. R.A.D. Studios is located at 707 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. This production will be part of a Night of One Acts Show. Please prepare to read and sing from the script. This musical will be paired with a community opera, Bastien and Bastienna.

For more information, go to facebook.com/RADstudiocape or email radstudioscg@gmail.com