FeaturesJanuary 22, 2022

FYI 1-23-22

LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a griefshare seminar: Loss of spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in room 110 at the Cape Girardeau campus. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear when you've lost a spouse. You'll hear practical advice from others who've been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse and why it won't always hurt this much. For more information, call Mary at (573) 429-5181.

Griefshare seminar to be held

LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a griefshare seminar: Loss of spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in room 110 at the Cape Girardeau campus. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear when you've lost a spouse. You'll hear practical advice from others who've been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse and why it won't always hurt this much. For more information, call Mary at (573) 429-5181.

Free clothing to be given away

The Apoostolic Promise Church will hold a free clothing closet from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The church is located at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Auditions for musical to be held

R.A.D. Studios will hold auditions for "Aesop's Fables -- the Musical" at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. R.A.D. Studios is located at 707 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. This production will be part of a Night of One Acts Show. Please prepare to read and sing from the script. This musical will be paired with a community opera, Bastien and Bastienna.

For more information, go to facebook.com/RADstudiocape or email radstudioscg@gmail.com

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

  • Duck decoy carving will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 29. You can carve your own duck decoy out of cork. Your decoy may be used for waterfowl hunting or kept as a unique piece of art. You'll also learn some basic duck identification and ecology. All materials and tools needed will be provided. This is a two-day class. Please wear clothes you do not mind getting dirty or getting paint on. Participants younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
  • Babes in the woods: Making tracks will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29. Wild animals have different ways of getting around. Some slither, crawl, run or hop but they all leave tracks behind. You will explore these different tracks through movement and songs. You will have a chance to make some tracks of your own. This program is designed to empower parents to introduce babies and toddlers up to 2 years old to the sights, sounds and textures of nature.
  • Tree Walk: Winter tree ID will be held 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. Expand your skills beyond leaf identification and discover what other features may be used to identify tree species native to Missouri. Test your skills and learn forestry tidbits in this fun, interactive hike. The hike will take place on Ridgetop Trail behind the Nature Center. Dress accordingly. This program is limited to 20 participants for people 8 years old and older.
  • Wildlife photography for the beginner will be held 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. Nature Center volunteer and local wildlife photographer, Jonathan Wright, will teach about the equipment and skills required to capture nature and wilelife in the perfect image. Following the presentation, everyone will use their own camera to take some wildlife shots outside and some posed inside. Bring your own SLR camera and keep it with you at all times.
  • Sensory Saturday will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Dscover how wild animals survive the frigid temperatures through participating in several sensory-friendly activities. These child-directed activities are designed to provide many tactile-friendly activities through hands-on exploration. Feel free to come and go as you like. This program is geared towards families and children with disabilities as well as with sensory processing needs but all are welcome.

For more information on any of these events, please to go mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Trivia night planned

The 20th Annual St. Joseph Home and School Trivia Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at St. Joseph Parish Center. Test your knowledge of obvious and obscure information and above all have a good time with your friends laughing about what you know or don't know. There is a maximum of eight players per team. Doors open at 6 p.m. To reserve your table or to get more information, call St. Joseph School at (573) 264-2600.

Dance to be held

Diggin' Country with Jerry schlegel will play 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 29 at American Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson.

Community
