FYI 1-23-22

LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a griefshare seminar: Loss of spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in room 110 at the Cape Girardeau campus. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear when you've lost a spouse. You'll hear practical advice from others who've been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse and why it won't always hurt this much. For more information, call Mary at (573) 429-5181.
The Apoostolic Promise Church will hold a free clothing closet from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The church is located at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau.
R.A.D. Studios will hold auditions for "Aesop's Fables -- the Musical" at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. R.A.D. Studios is located at 707 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. This production will be part of a Night of One Acts Show. Please prepare to read and sing from the script. This musical will be paired with a community opera, Bastien and Bastienna.
For more information, go to facebook.com/RADstudiocape or email radstudioscg@gmail.com
For more information on any of these events, please to go mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The 20th Annual St. Joseph Home and School Trivia Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at St. Joseph Parish Center. Test your knowledge of obvious and obscure information and above all have a good time with your friends laughing about what you know or don't know. There is a maximum of eight players per team. Doors open at 6 p.m. To reserve your table or to get more information, call St. Joseph School at (573) 264-2600.
Diggin' Country with Jerry schlegel will play 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 29 at American Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson.
