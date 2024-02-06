FYI 1-22-23

A family zumba dance party will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Cape First Church. This is the first-time evening kids plus family zumba class. It's a great chance to model health and the fun in fitness to your chidre. It will be held in the gymnasium space and you will dance to our favorite children's (think Disney movie soundtracks songs pus some zuma classics. Parents, come dress to dance. Childcare will be available for a fee. Please enter through the doors on the far left to enter the gymnasium.
An anti-abduction and self dfense seminars will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at Emerald Street Church of God. Anti-abduction seminar for children 6 years old to 10 years will be held at 10 a.m. Self-defense seminar for females 11 years old and older will be held at 11 a.m. Self-defense seminar for male and females 11 years old and older will be held at noon. The classes will be taught by Grand Master Doug Johnson, seventh Dan. M.A. psychological counseling LPC. To register, call (573) 651-3678.
Crisp Museum, located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. and Sunday, Jan. 29. Jan. 28 marks the 65th anniversary of the modern LEGO brick. Join the celebration. See what you can buiod with a LEGO brick, enjoying our LEGO models on display, try the challenge of finding all the LEGO mini's in a scavenger hunt or see how high a tower of bricks you can build. LEGO-themed activities with prizes will be given away each hour. Bricks will be provided. For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.
Cape Martial Arts will have a youth beginners nunchaku seminar from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan 28. Parents, enjoy some time to your self and let your child learn about nunchaku. For more information call (573) 381-0111 or email info@capemartialarts.com.
