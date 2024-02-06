All sections
FeaturesJanuary 21, 2023

FYI 1-22-23

n Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Join library staff for a casual coloring session. The library will provide pages, colored pencils and a fun atmosphere to color and socialize. n Bit-sized chefs will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. ...

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Join library staff for a casual coloring session. The library will provide pages, colored pencils and a fun atmosphere to color and socialize.
  • Bit-sized chefs will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Each month, build your recipe repertoire by exploring creative culinary techniques that are easy and pleasing to the eye. Create and enjoy a sample at the library then take home the recipe ideas to dazzle your family and friends. For children 6 years old through 11 years old. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/calendar.
  • The puzzle world of Mrs. Lemon-Jello will be held at 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Join library staff for this new event series as Mrs. Lemon-Jello (aka Ms. Renee) introduces a new breakout box puzzle each month with a specific code challenge to solve. There are two sesson, please sign up for only one. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/calendar.
  • Preschool storytime will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. This storytime is designed to help reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longers books that are accompanied by a variety of activites, including flannel boards dramatics and songs For children three years old to 5 years old.
  • Lets talk teen books: secrets and superstitions will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Join Erica via Facebook as she dives into teen fiction filled with mysteries, thrills or simply things better left hidden.
  • Stitch Craft: Not your grandma's cross stitchwill be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Learn a new skill and practice your stitch craft with this beginner-friendly pattern. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/calendar.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Book club will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Oran, Missouri, branch and from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Scott City branch. Join library staff for a stiulating book conversation. Contact the Oran branch for details.
  • Family bingo night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Bring the family in for a great game or two of bingo.
  • Family game day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Oran branch.

Family zumba dance party planned

A family zumba dance party will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Cape First Church. This is the first-time evening kids plus family zumba class. It's a great chance to model health and the fun in fitness to your chidre. It will be held in the gymnasium space and you will dance to our favorite children's (think Disney movie soundtracks songs pus some zuma classics. Parents, come dress to dance. Childcare will be available for a fee. Please enter through the doors on the far left to enter the gymnasium.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Nature's storytime will be held virtually from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Everyone loves a good story and we have plenty of them at the nature center. You and your little one can watch and listen as our naturalist reads a couple of nature stories. This program is designed for children up to 6 ears old but is open to all ages. Registration ends two hours before the program ends. Please make sure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive the link to the virtual program.
  • Homeschool: Winter birds will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Every winter Missouri provides a temporary home to several migratory songbirds. You will learn how to identify some of these feathre friends and bild a bird feeder to take home. Only one bird feeder per family. All supplies wil be provided.
  • Babes in the woods: Duck, duck, goose will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Learn about our feathered friend with webbed feet. You will dirve into the lives of ducks and geese to learn where they live and what they do.

Anti abduction/self-defense seminars to be held

An anti-abduction and self dfense seminars will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at Emerald Street Church of God. Anti-abduction seminar for children 6 years old to 10 years will be held at 10 a.m. Self-defense seminar for females 11 years old and older will be held at 11 a.m. Self-defense seminar for male and females 11 years old and older will be held at noon. The classes will be taught by Grand Master Doug Johnson, seventh Dan. M.A. psychological counseling LPC. To register, call (573) 651-3678.

LEGO Family Weekend is planned

Crisp Museum, located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. and Sunday, Jan. 29. Jan. 28 marks the 65th anniversary of the modern LEGO brick. Join the celebration. See what you can buiod with a LEGO brick, enjoying our LEGO models on display, try the challenge of finding all the LEGO mini's in a scavenger hunt or see how high a tower of bricks you can build. LEGO-themed activities with prizes will be given away each hour. Bricks will be provided. For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.

Nunchaku seminar to be held

Cape Martial Arts will have a youth beginners nunchaku seminar from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan 28. Parents, enjoy some time to your self and let your child learn about nunchaku. For more information call (573) 381-0111 or email info@capemartialarts.com.

Community
