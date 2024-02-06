FYI 1-22-23

Conservation Nature Center events

Nature's storytime will be held virtually from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Everyone loves a good story and we have plenty of them at the nature center. You and your little one can watch and listen as our naturalist reads a couple of nature stories. This program is designed for children up to 6 ears old but is open to all ages. Registration ends two hours before the program ends. Please make sure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive the link to the virtual program.

Homeschool: Winter birds will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Every winter Missouri provides a temporary home to several migratory songbirds. You will learn how to identify some of these feathre friends and bild a bird feeder to take home. Only one bird feeder per family. All supplies wil be provided.

Babes in the woods: Duck, duck, goose will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Learn about our feathered friend with webbed feet. You will dirve into the lives of ducks and geese to learn where they live and what they do.

Anti abduction/self-defense seminars to be held

An anti-abduction and self dfense seminars will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at Emerald Street Church of God. Anti-abduction seminar for children 6 years old to 10 years will be held at 10 a.m. Self-defense seminar for females 11 years old and older will be held at 11 a.m. Self-defense seminar for male and females 11 years old and older will be held at noon. The classes will be taught by Grand Master Doug Johnson, seventh Dan. M.A. psychological counseling LPC. To register, call (573) 651-3678.

LEGO Family Weekend is planned

Crisp Museum, located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. and Sunday, Jan. 29. Jan. 28 marks the 65th anniversary of the modern LEGO brick. Join the celebration. See what you can buiod with a LEGO brick, enjoying our LEGO models on display, try the challenge of finding all the LEGO mini's in a scavenger hunt or see how high a tower of bricks you can build. LEGO-themed activities with prizes will be given away each hour. Bricks will be provided. For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.

Nunchaku seminar to be held

Cape Martial Arts will have a youth beginners nunchaku seminar from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan 28. Parents, enjoy some time to your self and let your child learn about nunchaku. For more information call (573) 381-0111 or email info@capemartialarts.com.