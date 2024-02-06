FYI 1-21-18

Cornerstone Wesleyan Church announces speaker

David Ring will share his cerebral palsy journey at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Cornerstone Wesleyan Church, 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. This is a free event. An offering will be taken. For more information, call (573) 450-0758.

Contest announced

Congressman Jason Smith recently announced the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for high-school students in public, private and home schools across southeast and south-central Missouri, according to a news release from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. The theme is "Our Nation, Our District, Our Community."

Students may submit original paintings, drawings, collages, mixed media, photographs and computer-generated art.

Congressman Smith and a panel of art experts will select a winning work to be displayed in the Capitol for one year.

More information is at capearts.org/CongressionalHighSchoolArtCompetition.aspx, or by contacting Leslie Herbst at the Cape Girardeau District Office, (573) 335-0101, or Leslie.Herbst@house.mail.gov.

Spring Youth Soccer League sign-ups

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering the Spring Youth Soccer League, to play during March and April. Children at least 4 years old to eighth grade can learn and participate in the game of soccer. Individual registration is $40 or $25 for pre-kindergarten. Registration deadline is Jan. 31, and registrations are accepted at the A.C. Brase Arena Builing, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau, or at cityofcape.org/soccer. For more information, contact Tessa at the Shawnee Park Center, (573) 339-6736 or tbollinger@cityofcape.org.