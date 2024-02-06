FYI 1-2-22

Heartland Pops to begin rehearsals

The Heartland Pops will have a show, "Afternoon of Fun Music," at 3 p.m. on April 24 at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. There will be the band and chorus, Sound Attraction and Southern Harmony along with two school choirs yet to be announced. Special guest star will be Barbara Fairchild. Rehearsals begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception School cafeteria and is open to any teenager or adult. All voice parts are needed. For more information, call Jerry Ganiel at (573) 579-6127 or go to the rehearsal.

Lear now to make Dutch oven bread

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center personnel will teach how to use a Dutch oven to craft two types of homemade bread. Discover the basics of using a Dutch oven including care and regulating temperature. You will also come away with a basic understanding of breadmaking, crafting your own bread recipes and plenty of tips and tricks to getting the most out of your bread. Participants are asked to bring warm clothing as some portions of the program will be outdoors. This program will earn a violet arts and cooking bead for those participating in "A year of color." For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Learn to identify trees

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a class for those wanting to identify trees without their leaves. A virtual class will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday and in-person class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. You will go through the different features that some common Missouri trees have that make them easy to identify during the cold winter months. This program is designed for children ages 8 to 12 years old. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Community conversation to be held

The United Way of Southeast Missouri and PORCH want to hear from you at a Community Conversation to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Center. These conversations are open forms to help the United Way and PORCH to identify the needs and gaps in each community. The information will also help guide the volunteers who determine which organizations the United Way will invest in the next funding cycle beginning in July. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/event/south-cape-community-conversation/.