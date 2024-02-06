All sections
FeaturesJanuary 1, 2022

FYI 1-2-22

The Heartland Pops will have a show, "Afternoon of Fun Music," at 3 p.m. on April 24 at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. There will be the band and chorus, Sound Attraction and Southern Harmony along with two school choirs yet to be announced. ...

Heartland Pops to begin rehearsals

The Heartland Pops will have a show, "Afternoon of Fun Music," at 3 p.m. on April 24 at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. There will be the band and chorus, Sound Attraction and Southern Harmony along with two school choirs yet to be announced. Special guest star will be Barbara Fairchild. Rehearsals begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception School cafeteria and is open to any teenager or adult. All voice parts are needed. For more information, call Jerry Ganiel at (573) 579-6127 or go to the rehearsal.

Lear now to make Dutch oven bread

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center personnel will teach how to use a Dutch oven to craft two types of homemade bread. Discover the basics of using a Dutch oven including care and regulating temperature. You will also come away with a basic understanding of breadmaking, crafting your own bread recipes and plenty of tips and tricks to getting the most out of your bread. Participants are asked to bring warm clothing as some portions of the program will be outdoors. This program will earn a violet arts and cooking bead for those participating in "A year of color." For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Learn to identify trees

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a class for those wanting to identify trees without their leaves. A virtual class will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday and in-person class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. You will go through the different features that some common Missouri trees have that make them easy to identify during the cold winter months. This program is designed for children ages 8 to 12 years old. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Community conversation to be held

The United Way of Southeast Missouri and PORCH want to hear from you at a Community Conversation to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Center. These conversations are open forms to help the United Way and PORCH to identify the needs and gaps in each community. The information will also help guide the volunteers who determine which organizations the United Way will invest in the next funding cycle beginning in July. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/event/south-cape-community-conversation/.

Winter garage sale planned

The Osage Centre's winter garage sale will be held 7 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 8. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/garagesales or call (573) 339-6342.

Free community clothes closet to be offered

Burfordville Baptist Church will a free community clothes closet from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 8. The church relies strictly on donations of gently used clothing and shoes. If you would like to donate, it accepts clothes and shoes of all ages. You can call the church at (573) 243-5602 and leave a message or call one of the coordinators, Christy at (573) 225-1534 or Sue at (573) 837-9045.

Learn about animal skin coverings

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Little Acorns: Animal Wrappers on Jan. 8. There will be two sessions -- 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. Learn about the different skin coverings that different types of animals have. You will learn about how these animal wrappers are special and help protect the animals in their habitats. Little Acorns programs are designed to help children ages 3 to 6 years old learn about the natural world through hands-on experiences, crafts and focused free-play activities. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call 9573) 290-5218.

Pork stake dinner to be held

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold a pork steak dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. The menu includes pork steak, potato casserole, baked beans, tea and water. The club room bard will open at 4 p.m.

Story Tags
Community
