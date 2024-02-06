FYI 1/19/20

Healthy cooking class to be held

No actual travel is required to enjoy the flavors and health benefits of the Mediterraneau diet at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn more about this way of eating that is based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterraneau Sea. The class is taught by Raina Childers-Richmond, HealthPoint nutritional services coordinator.

To register call (573) 986-4440.

Bridal and prom expo planned

Withers Broadcasting will host the annual Bridal and Prom Expo will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Drury Plaze Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind. It is a way for people to accumulate ideas for two of the most important and meticulously planned days, all under one roof.

There be a fashion show, door prizes and exclusive deals. Bakeries, jewelers, dress shops, photographers, travel agents and caterers will be in attendance. There will also be videographers, reception venues, DJs and anything and anyone else you would need to plan an extravagant prom or a breathtaking wedding.

Cut the clutter class to be held

Cut the Clutter: Your guide to organization will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

In this class, professional organizer Lindsey Neels will cover her fool-proof method of organizing any space, decluttering, and what to do with everything you want to get rid of, plus tips for the most common problem areas (like paperwork and kids' toys!.

Space is limited and registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/cut-the-clutter/.

Learn how to use a ham radio

Barry Doyle, an Extra class Ham radio operator, will teach a technician-level Ham radio class this semester at the Perryville Area Career Center. It starts Tuesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will run every Tuesday until March 10.

This class will consist of FCC rules, basic electronics theory, basic radio theory and operation, skywave propagation and antennas. Upon completion students will be administered a Technician level test and awarded an FCC license as a Ham radio operator.

Interested parties can contact the Perryville Area Career Center at (573) 547-7500, ext. 6, for further information about this and other courses offered.

Roundtable discussion will be held

Civil Rights Icons: The Activism of MLK and Angela Davis will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This roundtable discussion will consider the comparative impacts of Drs. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Angela Davis on the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-20th Century to the present. Panelists will include Cape Girardeau-based community activists, students, and scholars who will take questions from attendees after a short colloquium on topics ranging from anti-poverty advocacy and civil disobedience to second amendment rights and theories of a "just war."

For more information go to capelibrary.org/event/civil-rights-icons/ or call (573) 334-5279, ext. 113.